What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

STOCKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO