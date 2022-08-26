Read full article on original website
Does Matson (NYSE:MATX) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?
The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.
Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)
Some The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the President, Fabrizio Freda, recently sold a substantial US$5.3m worth of stock at a price of US$268 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 14% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.
Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Champions Oncology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CSBR) Stock Up Recently?
Most readers would already be aware that Champions Oncology's (NASDAQ:CSBR) stock increased significantly by 14% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Champions Oncology's ROE today.
Cash Dividend On The Way From Imperial Oil (IMO)
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/1/22, Imperial Oil Ltd (Symbol: IMO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.34, payable on 10/1/22. As a percentage of IMO's recent stock price of $50.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of Imperial Oil Ltd to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when IMO shares open for trading on 9/1/22.
Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger
What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.
Why Shares of TAL Education Group, Uxin Limited, and Gaotu Techedu Are Rising Today
Shares of several Chinese companies that trade on U.S. Exchanges jumped today after U.S. and Chinese financial regulators announced a preliminary agreement for a long-standing auditing dispute between the two countries. Shares of the online education company TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) traded nearly 7.7% higher as of 12:07 p.m....
Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) Could Find Support Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) have been struggling lately and have lost 6% over the past two weeks. However, a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session, which could mean that the stock found support with bulls being able to counteract the bears. So, it could witness a trend reversal down the road.
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) is a Trending Stock
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this company have returned -11% over the past month versus the...
4 Stocks That Stand Out on Attractive Interest Coverage Ratio
Investors looked a bit unnerved following Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s recent commentary on fighting inflation and raising interest rates. Powell said, “Reducing inflation is likely to require a sustained period of below-trend growth. Moreover, there will very likely be some softening of labor market conditions. While higher interest rates, slower growth, and softer labor market conditions will bring down inflation, they will also bring some pain to households and businesses.”
Renasant (RNST) Could Find Support Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
The price trend for Renasant (RNST) has been bearish lately and the stock has lost 6.3% over the past two weeks. However, the formation of a hammer chart pattern in its last trading session indicates that the stock could witness a trend reversal soon, as bulls might have gained significant control over the price to help it find support.
Implied Volatility Surging for Digital Turbine (APPS) Stock Options
Investors in Digital Turbine, Inc. APPS need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Sep 2, 2022 $11.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows...
Has Carlyle Secured Lending (CGBD) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (CGBD) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Here's Why Republic Services (RSG) is a Strong Growth Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
Is HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
Despite Fast-paced Momentum, TTM (TTMI) Is Still a Bargain Stock
Momentum investing is essentially the opposite of the tried-and-tested Wall Street adage -- "buy low and sell high." Investors following this investing style typically avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. They believe instead that one could make far more money in lesser time by "buying high and selling higher."
5 Reasons Why Investors Should Buy Golar LNG (GLNG) Stock
Golar LNG Limited GLNG is benefiting from an improved FLNG (Floating Liquefied Natural Gas) performance. Against this backdrop, let’s look at the factors that make this stock an attractive pick. What Makes Golar LNG an Attractive Pick?. An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the...
Does Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) Have the Potential to Rally 45% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
Shares of Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) have gained 8.9% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $50.39, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $73 indicates a potential upside of 44.9%.
New Strong Sell Stocks for August 31st
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Twitter, Inc. TWTR is a platform for public self-expression and conversation on the internet. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.4% downward over the last 60 days. Delta Apparel, Inc....
Are Investors Undervaluing Hub Group (HUBG) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Does Progyny (PGNY) Have the Potential to Rally 64% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
Progyny (PGNY) closed the last trading session at $40.36, gaining 31.2% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $66 indicates a 63.5% upside potential.
