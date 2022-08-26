Read full article on original website
Related
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
Officers seize a shipment of baby wipes that turned out to be $11.8 million worth of cocaine
A shipment of baby wipes at the US-Mexico border turned out to be something quite different: $11.8 million worth of cocaine.
A photo shared by the DOJ shows Trump kept a framed copy of an unflattering Time magazine cover at his Mar-a-Lago home
The 2019 Time magazine cover in a gold frame showed 15 of Trump's then-opponents peering into the Oval Office, along with the words "knock knock."
KIPP DC Official Embezzled $2.2 Million in School Funds, Federal Lawsuit Charges
A federal complaint charges that a Maryland mayor who died by suicide earlier this year embezzled more than $2 million from KIPP DC charter schools, where he had been senior director of technology. In the civil forfeiture complaint filed Monday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, prosecutors said Kevin Ward spent $2.2 […]
Comments / 0