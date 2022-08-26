Read full article on original website
Georgia to Spend $250M in COVID-19 Cash to Aid Recreation
ATLANTA (AP) Gov. Brian Kemp is earmarking $250 million in federal COVID-19 relief for neighborhood recreation improvements in some of Georgia's poorest areas. Grants of up to $2 million per project can be used by local governments or nonprofit groups to improve, repair or maintain parks, recreation facilities, sidewalks and healthy food access, Kemp announced Tuesday.
Sweeping Childrens Online Safety Bill Is Passed in California
The new rules, which would require many online services to increase protections for children, could change how popular social media and game platforms treat minors. Social media and game platforms often use recommendation algorithms, find-a-friend tools, smartphone notices and other enticements to keep people glued online. But the same techniques may pose risks to scores of children who have flocked to online services that were not specifically designed for them.
Watch Live: Biden outlines plan to address gun crime in Pennsylvania speech
Washington — President Biden is heading to Pennsylvania on Tuesday to detail his $37 billion plan aimed at addressing gun crime and tout the recent passage of a bipartisan gun control bill, while also taking the opportunity to denounce Congressional Republicans' extreme MAGA agenda, according to a White House official.
AT&T Expanding Fiber Internet Service to Arizona
Multi-gig speeds and excellent value expected in the Mesa area. AT&T* plans to expand its award-winning fiber internet service to bring reliable, high-speed broadband to the Mesa, Ariz., area. Service is expected to be available to local residents in 2023. AT&T is the nation's largest fiber internet provider1 and is...
