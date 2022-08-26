The new rules, which would require many online services to increase protections for children, could change how popular social media and game platforms treat minors. Social media and game platforms often use recommendation algorithms, find-a-friend tools, smartphone notices and other enticements to keep people glued online. But the same techniques may pose risks to scores of children who have flocked to online services that were not specifically designed for them.

