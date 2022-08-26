ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KATV

I-30 traffic begins shift to new river bridge on Thursday

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A new on-ramp to Interstate 30 eastbound and the Arkansas River bridge will open to frontage road traffic in Little Rock on Sept. 1, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Monday. Weather permitting, ARDOT said the new on-ramp at Fourth Street will place northbound frontage...
Jalopnik

Small-Town Arkansas Police Department Banned From Writing Speeding Tickets

It’s often said that the road to hell is paved with good intentions, but what about the road to heaven in this story? It’s apparently paved with speeding tickets. The police department of a small Arkansas town has been banned from writing speeding tickets for an entire year after smashing through the state’s percentage limit on municipal revenue raised from traffic citations.
republic-online.com

Homicides Are Up This Year in Little Rock, AR

There was a near 30% surge in homicides in the United States in 2020, the largest one-year increase ever recorded. Homicides increased once again in 2021, but by a smaller, 6% margin. Preliminary data from 2022 suggests that murders may finally be declining. There are a total of 91 U.S....
KATV

Sylvan Hills school officials find gun on student returning from lunch Tuesday

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Sherwood police responded to a call from Sylvan Hills High School after finding a gun during a search Tuesday afternoon. A spokesperson from the Pulaski County School District said the incident happened when three students returned from lunch acting "nervously". The strange behavior prompted school...
THV11

Little Rock police investigating Kanis Road shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that took place on Kanis Road between 12th Street and John Barrow. Two victims involved in the incident sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Officers asked civilians to avoid the area until the scene has been fully processed. This investigation is...
THV11

Short term renters in Little Rock could see increasing fees

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — If you have an Airbnb or Vrbo property in Little Rock, you could have to pay more fees soon. An ordinance on the city's agenda has stated new regulations on short-term properties that will begin if the board votes to approve it. The city said all of this is being done in the name of safety.
THV11

Arkansas drivers say road work ruined their vehicles

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — If you've driven down Kanis Road or Ferndale Cutoff within the last week, you've probably seen gravel from construction. Drivers said the road work has ruined their cars and they want something to be done about it. "There's just piles of rocks and tar...
