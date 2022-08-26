Read full article on original website
Little Rock police: Moving company employee shot while closing
Little Rock police said a moving company employee was injured in a shooting while locking up Monday night.
KATV
2 shoplifters wanted by Benton police for stealing from Academy Sports
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department is asking for your help in finding two suspects accused of shoplifting at Academy Sports on Monday, Aug. 22. The police said that the incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. at the Academy Sports in Benton in the Kroger Marketplace. If...
Sherwood juvenile arrested for taking unloaded gun to school
SHERWOOD, Ark — A Sylvan Hills student was found to have a gun while at school on Tuesday. According to reports, 3 students left the school campus, and when they returned they were stopped at the office, and their backpacks were searched. During the search, the staff found an...
Little Rock Police still searching for a suspect on four-month anniversary of homicide
Little Rock Police are still searching for answers on the four-month anniversary of the city's 27th homicide.
KATV
I-30 traffic begins shift to new river bridge on Thursday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A new on-ramp to Interstate 30 eastbound and the Arkansas River bridge will open to frontage road traffic in Little Rock on Sept. 1, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Monday. Weather permitting, ARDOT said the new on-ramp at Fourth Street will place northbound frontage...
Officials: Student arrested after gun found at Sylvan Hills High School
A student was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a gun was found at Sylvan Hills High School.
Jalopnik
Small-Town Arkansas Police Department Banned From Writing Speeding Tickets
It’s often said that the road to hell is paved with good intentions, but what about the road to heaven in this story? It’s apparently paved with speeding tickets. The police department of a small Arkansas town has been banned from writing speeding tickets for an entire year after smashing through the state’s percentage limit on municipal revenue raised from traffic citations.
republic-online.com
Homicides Are Up This Year in Little Rock, AR
There was a near 30% surge in homicides in the United States in 2020, the largest one-year increase ever recorded. Homicides increased once again in 2021, but by a smaller, 6% margin. Preliminary data from 2022 suggests that murders may finally be declining. There are a total of 91 U.S....
Police: Man dead after shooting in Pine Bluff
Police say a shooting in Pine Bluff Monday night left one man dead.
Records show Crawford Co. sheriff’s deputy in viral video had not undergone “Duty to Intervene” training
In April of 2021, lawmakers passed the “Duty to Intervene’ law in Arkansas.
Little Rock police investigating disturbance with weapon near Mabelvale Cutoff
Police in Little Rock are investigating a disturbance with a weapon that happened shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
KATV
Sylvan Hills school officials find gun on student returning from lunch Tuesday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Sherwood police responded to a call from Sylvan Hills High School after finding a gun during a search Tuesday afternoon. A spokesperson from the Pulaski County School District said the incident happened when three students returned from lunch acting "nervously". The strange behavior prompted school...
Little Rock police release identity of convenience store shooting victim
Little Rock police have released the identity of the man shot and killed at a convenience store earlier this month.
Little Rock police investigating Kanis Road shooting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that took place on Kanis Road between 12th Street and John Barrow. Two victims involved in the incident sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Officers asked civilians to avoid the area until the scene has been fully processed. This investigation is...
Two injured following shooting in Little Rock, investigation underway
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are now investigating two shooting that authorities have determined to be "connected" to one another. According to reports, the incidents happened at Fourche Dam and Heather Lane respectively, with the shooting happening after three people got into an altercation. Police said that...
Short term renters in Little Rock could see increasing fees
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — If you have an Airbnb or Vrbo property in Little Rock, you could have to pay more fees soon. An ordinance on the city's agenda has stated new regulations on short-term properties that will begin if the board votes to approve it. The city said all of this is being done in the name of safety.
Sherwood police officer turns a parking violation into a thoughtful donation
A traffic violation in Sherwood, turned into a sweet surprise for the driver and her son.
Arkansas drivers say road work ruined their vehicles
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — If you've driven down Kanis Road or Ferndale Cutoff within the last week, you've probably seen gravel from construction. Drivers said the road work has ruined their cars and they want something to be done about it. "There's just piles of rocks and tar...
