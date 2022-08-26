Read full article on original website
Pivot Bio launches first ever on-seed nitrogen
An Iowa farmer says a new seed treatment technology launched at this week’s Farm Progress Show could be a game changer for how farmers help improve the environment. David Currie of Odebolt says the new On-Seed line from Pivot Bio will improve efficiency on his family’s farm. “I’m getting it ahead of season, so I know that I don’t have to do any spring tillage work or anhydrous,” Currie said. “This really eliminates a pass across the field and so it’s a really neat product for us and the future of our operation.”
Drought continues to pressure cattle industry
Cattle prices are forecasted higher as beef supplies are expected to tighten, but that doesn’t mean an expansion of the cattle herd is coming anytime soon. University of Missouri’s Scott Brown says drought is the biggest contributing factor in the reduction in beef production. “Dressed weights were down 6 pounds relative to a year ago,” he says. “Steer slaughter was actually down 8.2%. It’s heifer slaughter that’s up 4.8% and beef cow slaughter up 10.6% that got us less beef production.”
Soy crop coming along well in central Iowa
Central Iowa farmer Justin Robbins says timely August rains helped improve his soybean crop. “Our earlier planted beans don’t look too bad,” he said. “My later planted beans are some of the heaviest podded beans I’ve had in a while.”. He tells Brownfield most of his...
South Dakota winter wheat harvest done
The winter wheat harvest in South Dakota has finished up and spring wheat isn’t too far behind. The latest crop progress report says 92 percent of the spring wheat crop has been harvested, behind last year’s 98 percent. The USDA also says 51 percent of the state’s corn...
Northwest Iowa farmer expecting above average crop
A northwest Iowa farmer says drought-like conditions have been a challenge in his part of the state this year. But, Kelly Nieuwenhuis tells Brownfield he’s optimistic about this year’s crop. “The farms on the southern edge of our operation are quite a bit shorter, and they will hurt a little bit for yield, but the rest of them look really good.”
Farmer says crops are a bright spot
A north central Iowa farmer says crops in his area are looking good. Chris Edgington grows corn and soybeans in St. Ansgar. “We have had some timely rains, we haven’t had super-hot heat like they have to the west or south of us,” he says. “Our crops are probably going to be one of the brighter spots in the corn belt.”
Rains exit the far eastern Corn Belt, but continue on the far southern Plains
Across the Corn Belt, showers in the vicinity of a cold front are gradually ending across the Ohio Valley and the lower Great Lakes region. Mild, dry weather covers the remainder of the Midwest. Although temperatures are generally favorable for filling to maturing corn and soybeans, pockets of drought are keeping some crops from reaching maximum yield potential. On August 28, topsoil moisture was rated 81% very short to short in Nebraska, along with 61% in South Dakota.
Potential power blackouts a top concern for Illinois agriculture
Illinois farmers are concerned about potential power brownouts and blackouts from increased energy demand. Len Corzine, who farms near Assumption, tells Brownfield his electric bill has more than doubled and power outages would halt his upcoming harvest. “Our dryers would have to stop, and we would be delaying our harvest...
More late-Summer warmth, heat ahead for the Heartland
Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- or below-normal temperatures from southern New Mexico into the lower Mississippi Valley, while warmer-than-normal weather will cover the remainder of the U.S. Meanwhile, near- or above-normal rainfall across the South should contrast with drier-than-normal conditions across roughly...
Dry weather in Kansas continues affecting crops
Dry conditions continue to impact Kansas crops. USDA statistician Doug Bounds says topsoil moisture is 36% short and 44% very short with similar subsoil moisture levels. Most Kansas corn is struggling with 19% of the crop in good condition, 28% rated fair, 26% poor, and 24% very poor. Corn silking is at 96% with 85% in the dough stage and 61% dented. Twenty-four percent of the corn is mature and about 8% is now harvested.
California’s ban on gas-powered cars disappoints RFA
A biofuels group has been meeting with farmers at this week’s Farm Progress Show to discuss issues impacting the ethanol industry. Robert White, VP of Industry Relations with the Renewable Fuels Association, says California’s new ban on the sales of gas-powered vehicles by 2035 is disappointing. “Probably the more nerve-racking part of all of this is there are so many states that look to California for a lead,” White said. “If this is California’s way, then it’s scary that other states might consider the same thing.”
