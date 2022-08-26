An Iowa farmer says a new seed treatment technology launched at this week’s Farm Progress Show could be a game changer for how farmers help improve the environment. David Currie of Odebolt says the new On-Seed line from Pivot Bio will improve efficiency on his family’s farm. “I’m getting it ahead of season, so I know that I don’t have to do any spring tillage work or anhydrous,” Currie said. “This really eliminates a pass across the field and so it’s a really neat product for us and the future of our operation.”

IOWA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO