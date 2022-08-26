MADISON, Neb. -- Madison County has put the finishing touches on its budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year. The budget has not yet been approved, with Tuesday's meeting only being used as an opportunity to make changes to the budget. County commissioners continued to look through the budget, looking to cut costs and shrink the cost for 2022-23 as much as reasonably possible, commissioners said at the meeting.

