Battle Creek, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Madison County continues budget adjustments, plans for public tax hearing

MADISON, Neb. -- Madison County has put the finishing touches on its budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year. The budget has not yet been approved, with Tuesday's meeting only being used as an opportunity to make changes to the budget. County commissioners continued to look through the budget, looking to cut costs and shrink the cost for 2022-23 as much as reasonably possible, commissioners said at the meeting.
MADISON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Merrick County first responders receive autism sensory kits

CENTRAL CITY, NE — First responders in Merrick County are now better equipped to encounter someone with autism. The Autism Action Partnership donated 16 sensory kits to the the county on Tuesday - one for every sheriff’s vehicle and ambulance. Education and Outreach Coordinator Wendy Andersen says the kits can help build a connection between authorities and an autistic person. They also help diffuse a stressful situation.
MERRICK COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Nebraska teen in abortion case appears in court

MADISON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A Northeast Nebraska teen made an appearance in court Monday in an abortion case. Celeste Burgess, 18, appeared in district court in Madison, Nebraska for a pretrial hearing. She is accused of taking pills to abort her 29-week-old baby, setting the fetus on fire, and then disposing of the body in a field north of town when she was 17 years old.
MADISON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One person injured in three-vehicle Norfolk crash

NORFOLK, Neb. -- One person was hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in Norfolk Tuesday. Shortly after 3:30 p.m., authorities were called to the scene of a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Queen City Boulevard. According to the Norfolk Police Division, one person was hospitalized. Others were...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Wolff Farms opens workforce to immigrant workers from Ukraine

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska farm has opened its workforce to Ukrainians leaving their war-torn region. With the help of the H-2A Temporary Agricultural Workers Program, Wolff Farms in Madison County has extended its employment to two Ukrainian workers. The program allows immigrant workers to be granted temporary work...
MADISON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sugar Plum Oak to evolve into TC Amish Home

NORFOLK, Neb. -- In May of 2019, Ross Steele sold Sugar Plum Oak to Tim and Connie Deets, owners of TC Home Furnishings of West Point and Humphrey. In a press release it was said that from the beginning the vision was to create a showplace in Northeast Nebraska for quality Amish Furniture.
NORFOLK, NE
doniphanherald.com

18-year-old charged with concealing baby’s death appears in court

MADISON — A Norfolk woman facing three charges in connection with the improper disposal of a baby’s remains appeared in Madison County District Court on Monday. Celeste Burgess, 18, appeared alongside her attorney, Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender. District Judge James Kube granted a motion by Hartner to continue Burgess’ pretrial.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two Norfolk women arrested on separate drug charges Sunday

NORFOLK, Neb. – Two northeast Nebraska women were arrested on separate drug cases Sunday. Just before 4:00 a.m. Sunday, Norfolk Police responded to the 300 block of S 10th Street for the report of a disturbance involving two women in front of a residence. One officer spoke with a...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk man arrested for alleged third-offense DUI

NORFOLK, Neb. – A northeast Nebraska man is in custody after being arrested for an alleged third-offense DUI. On Saturday at 3:00 a.m., Norfolk Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was reportedly speeding in the 800 block of S. 13th Street. According to the responding officer,...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Wisner man gets multiple driving related violations

PILGER, Neb. -- A Wisner man was arrested for multiple driving violations after being pulled over for a defective vehicle violation. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they stopped 39-year-old Joshua Johnson on Highway 275 near Pilger for a defective vehicle violation. Authorities said that during the stop, Johnson had...
WISNER, NE
kscj.com

FOUR POLICE CALLS TO SAME ADDRESSS IN ONE DAY RESULTS IN TRIP TO JAIL

IF POLICE HAVE TO COME TO YOUR APARTMENT FOUR TIMES IN ONE DAY FOR A DISTURBANCE CALL, SOMEBODY IS LIKELY GOING TO GO TO JAIL. THAT’S WHAT HAPPENED IN NORFOLK, NEBRASKA WEDNESDAY AT AN APARTMENT IN THE 400 BLOCK OF OMAHA AVENUE FOR DISTURBANCES BETWEEN 36-YEAR-OLD TIMOTHY J. LEWIS AND HIS FEMALE ROOMMATE.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Stanton man drives 40 mph over limit, gets arrested for DWI

STANTON, Neb. -- The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a 37-year-old man for a DWI after pulling him over for going 40 mph over the limit. SCSO said they stopped 37-year-old Nathan Wietfeld of Stanton, for driving 105 mph in a 65 mph zone about 12 miles south of Stanton on Highway 57.
STANTON, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Woman Accused Of Possession Of Controlled Substance

A 24 year old Norfolk woman is facing drug charges after an incident around 7:30 Sunday evening in the 700 block of Linden Lane. Norfolk Police were called to recover possible drugs. When they arrived, they spoke to an individual who stated that a medication pill was found in Alexandria Jacobsen’s purse. There was also a straw that had burnt residue on it.
NORFOLK, NE

