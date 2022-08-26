Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Madison County continues budget adjustments, plans for public tax hearing
MADISON, Neb. -- Madison County has put the finishing touches on its budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year. The budget has not yet been approved, with Tuesday's meeting only being used as an opportunity to make changes to the budget. County commissioners continued to look through the budget, looking to cut costs and shrink the cost for 2022-23 as much as reasonably possible, commissioners said at the meeting.
norfolkneradio.com
Former Madison County commissioner, Battle Creek police chief Prauner dies
Former Madison County commissioner and long-time Battle Creek police chief Jim Prauner has died. Services are pending. Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek is in charge of arrangements. Jim Prauner was 72.
News Channel Nebraska
Merrick County first responders receive autism sensory kits
CENTRAL CITY, NE — First responders in Merrick County are now better equipped to encounter someone with autism. The Autism Action Partnership donated 16 sensory kits to the the county on Tuesday - one for every sheriff’s vehicle and ambulance. Education and Outreach Coordinator Wendy Andersen says the kits can help build a connection between authorities and an autistic person. They also help diffuse a stressful situation.
WOWT
Nebraska teen in abortion case appears in court
MADISON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A Northeast Nebraska teen made an appearance in court Monday in an abortion case. Celeste Burgess, 18, appeared in district court in Madison, Nebraska for a pretrial hearing. She is accused of taking pills to abort her 29-week-old baby, setting the fetus on fire, and then disposing of the body in a field north of town when she was 17 years old.
KETV.com
Nebraska priest's corn crop helps feed 13,000 through Food Bank for the Heartland donation
OMAHA, Neb. — A man of the cloth in Columbus, Nebraska, has made it his mission to help get fresh food to families in need. Since the 1990s, Father Wayne Pavela has grown sweet corn on his farm to donate to Food Bank for the Heartland. This year, his...
News Channel Nebraska
One person injured in three-vehicle Norfolk crash
NORFOLK, Neb. -- One person was hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in Norfolk Tuesday. Shortly after 3:30 p.m., authorities were called to the scene of a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Queen City Boulevard. According to the Norfolk Police Division, one person was hospitalized. Others were...
News Channel Nebraska
Wolff Farms opens workforce to immigrant workers from Ukraine
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska farm has opened its workforce to Ukrainians leaving their war-torn region. With the help of the H-2A Temporary Agricultural Workers Program, Wolff Farms in Madison County has extended its employment to two Ukrainian workers. The program allows immigrant workers to be granted temporary work...
News Channel Nebraska
Sugar Plum Oak to evolve into TC Amish Home
NORFOLK, Neb. -- In May of 2019, Ross Steele sold Sugar Plum Oak to Tim and Connie Deets, owners of TC Home Furnishings of West Point and Humphrey. In a press release it was said that from the beginning the vision was to create a showplace in Northeast Nebraska for quality Amish Furniture.
doniphanherald.com
18-year-old charged with concealing baby’s death appears in court
MADISON — A Norfolk woman facing three charges in connection with the improper disposal of a baby’s remains appeared in Madison County District Court on Monday. Celeste Burgess, 18, appeared alongside her attorney, Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender. District Judge James Kube granted a motion by Hartner to continue Burgess’ pretrial.
News Channel Nebraska
Two Norfolk women arrested on separate drug charges Sunday
NORFOLK, Neb. – Two northeast Nebraska women were arrested on separate drug cases Sunday. Just before 4:00 a.m. Sunday, Norfolk Police responded to the 300 block of S 10th Street for the report of a disturbance involving two women in front of a residence. One officer spoke with a...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man arrested for alleged third-offense DUI
NORFOLK, Neb. – A northeast Nebraska man is in custody after being arrested for an alleged third-offense DUI. On Saturday at 3:00 a.m., Norfolk Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was reportedly speeding in the 800 block of S. 13th Street. According to the responding officer,...
News Channel Nebraska
Wisner man gets multiple driving related violations
PILGER, Neb. -- A Wisner man was arrested for multiple driving violations after being pulled over for a defective vehicle violation. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they stopped 39-year-old Joshua Johnson on Highway 275 near Pilger for a defective vehicle violation. Authorities said that during the stop, Johnson had...
kscj.com
FOUR POLICE CALLS TO SAME ADDRESSS IN ONE DAY RESULTS IN TRIP TO JAIL
IF POLICE HAVE TO COME TO YOUR APARTMENT FOUR TIMES IN ONE DAY FOR A DISTURBANCE CALL, SOMEBODY IS LIKELY GOING TO GO TO JAIL. THAT’S WHAT HAPPENED IN NORFOLK, NEBRASKA WEDNESDAY AT AN APARTMENT IN THE 400 BLOCK OF OMAHA AVENUE FOR DISTURBANCES BETWEEN 36-YEAR-OLD TIMOTHY J. LEWIS AND HIS FEMALE ROOMMATE.
News Channel Nebraska
Stanton man drives 40 mph over limit, gets arrested for DWI
STANTON, Neb. -- The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a 37-year-old man for a DWI after pulling him over for going 40 mph over the limit. SCSO said they stopped 37-year-old Nathan Wietfeld of Stanton, for driving 105 mph in a 65 mph zone about 12 miles south of Stanton on Highway 57.
norfolkneradio.com
Woman Accused Of Possession Of Controlled Substance
A 24 year old Norfolk woman is facing drug charges after an incident around 7:30 Sunday evening in the 700 block of Linden Lane. Norfolk Police were called to recover possible drugs. When they arrived, they spoke to an individual who stated that a medication pill was found in Alexandria Jacobsen’s purse. There was also a straw that had burnt residue on it.
