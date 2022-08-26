A 24 year old Norfolk woman is facing drug charges after an incident around 7:30 Sunday evening in the 700 block of Linden Lane. Norfolk Police were called to recover possible drugs. When they arrived, they spoke to an individual who stated that a medication pill was found in Alexandria Jacobsen’s purse. There was also a straw that had burnt residue on it.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO