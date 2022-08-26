ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk man arrested for alleged third-offense DUI

NORFOLK, Neb. – A northeast Nebraska man is in custody after being arrested for an alleged third-offense DUI. On Saturday at 3:00 a.m., Norfolk Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was reportedly speeding in the 800 block of S. 13th Street. According to the responding officer,...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two Norfolk women arrested on separate drug charges Sunday

NORFOLK, Neb. – Two northeast Nebraska women were arrested on separate drug cases Sunday. Just before 4:00 a.m. Sunday, Norfolk Police responded to the 300 block of S 10th Street for the report of a disturbance involving two women in front of a residence. One officer spoke with a...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One person injured in three-vehicle Norfolk crash

NORFOLK, Neb. -- One person was hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in Norfolk Tuesday. Shortly after 3:30 p.m., authorities were called to the scene of a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Queen City Boulevard. According to the Norfolk Police Division, one person was hospitalized. Others were...
NORFOLK, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Pre-trial hearing for Norfolk teen charged in abortion case delayed

NORFOLK, Neb. — A pre-trial hearing for a Norfolk teenager charged with conspiring with her mother to illegally abort her child and then dispose of its remains has been delayed. Celeste Burgess, 18, is charged with abandoning a dead body, concealing a death and false reporting. Her hearing in...
NORFOLK, NE
Norfolk, NE
Norfolk, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Woman Accused Of Possession Of Controlled Substance

A 24 year old Norfolk woman is facing drug charges after an incident around 7:30 Sunday evening in the 700 block of Linden Lane. Norfolk Police were called to recover possible drugs. When they arrived, they spoke to an individual who stated that a medication pill was found in Alexandria Jacobsen’s purse. There was also a straw that had burnt residue on it.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Wisner man gets multiple driving related violations

PILGER, Neb. -- A Wisner man was arrested for multiple driving violations after being pulled over for a defective vehicle violation. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they stopped 39-year-old Joshua Johnson on Highway 275 near Pilger for a defective vehicle violation. Authorities said that during the stop, Johnson had...
WISNER, NE
WOWT

Nebraska teen in abortion case appears in court

MADISON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A Northeast Nebraska teen made an appearance in court Monday in an abortion case. Celeste Burgess, 18, appeared in district court in Madison, Nebraska for a pretrial hearing. She is accused of taking pills to abort her 29-week-old baby, setting the fetus on fire, and then disposing of the body in a field north of town when she was 17 years old.
MADISON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Stanton man drives 40 mph over limit, gets arrested for DWI

STANTON, Neb. -- The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a 37-year-old man for a DWI after pulling him over for going 40 mph over the limit. SCSO said they stopped 37-year-old Nathan Wietfeld of Stanton, for driving 105 mph in a 65 mph zone about 12 miles south of Stanton on Highway 57.
STANTON, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln woman killed in head-on crash with semi near Osceola

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln woman was killed Thursday in a head-on crash with a semi-truck near Osceola, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 11:20 a.m. near mile marker 395 on State Highway 92, which is west of Osceola. A Chevy Suburban was...
LINCOLN, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Norfolk man arrested for overnight burglary

Norfolk Police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon on burglary charges. Captain Mike Bauer says police were called to a business in the 2000 block of West Pasewalk Avenue after staff caught someone on surveillance breaking into a drawer and removing cash. Staff believed the suspect was part of the nighttime cleaning company.
NORFOLK, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont man faces charges following accident

A Fremont man was arrested on several charges after a Sunday night accident on U.S. Highway 30 and County Road 6, west of North Bend. Wilbert Dubon Garcia, 21, was driving a Mazda west on Highway 30 when his vehicle crossed the center line, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
FREMONT, NE
KETV.com

One person dies after head-on collision with semi-truck near Osceola

POLK COUNTY, Neb. — One person died Thursday after a head-on collision involving a semi-truck on Highway 92 in Nebraska, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Around 11:20 a.m., officers responded to an injury accident near Osceola, according to law enforcement. A Chevrolet Suburban was traveling westbound on...
OSCEOLA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Wolff Farms opens workforce to immigrant workers from Ukraine

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska farm has opened its workforce to Ukrainians leaving their war-torn region. With the help of the H-2A Temporary Agricultural Workers Program, Wolff Farms in Madison County has extended its employment to two Ukrainian workers. The program allows immigrant workers to be granted temporary work...
MADISON COUNTY, NE
dakotanewsnow.com

UPDATE: Yankton’s Meridian Bridge reopened after temporarily closure

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Meridian Bridge in Yankton has reopened after it was temporarily closed over safety concerns. The bridge was closed Sunday night after the city received reports of noises coming from the bridge. On Monday, city officials said staff assessed the bridge and found no damage. It is now reopened for pedestrian traffic.
YANKTON, SD
kynt1450.com

Ambulance Called to Yankton High School

An ambulance was called to Yankton High School today around 9:30. Dispatch traffic at the time indicated that the call was for a student who suffered a negative reaction to medication. Yankton Schools Superintendent Dr. Wayne Kindle says the sick student was taken out of the school.
YANKTON, SD
News Channel Nebraska

Nick Swaney named head women's golf coach at Wayne State College

WAYNE, Neb. --- Wayne State College Director of Athletics Mike Powicki announced today that Nick Swaney has been named head women’s golf coach at Wayne State College. Swaney replaces Joey Baldwin, who resigned July 21 to take the head women’s and men’s golf coaching position at Arkansas Tech. Swaney officially begins his duties at Wayne State on Thursday, Sept. 1.
WAYNE, NE

