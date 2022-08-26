ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Hays Post

Forecast calls for another warm, dry week for Hays area

After a glimmer of hope for much-needed moisture faded, the Hays area is expected to have another dry week ahead. Hays received only about a tenth of an inch of rainfall over the weekend. And forecasts for more possible precipitation have dried up, the National Weather Service in Dodge City reported.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

⚽ HHS falls to Garden City in opener

HAYS - The Hays High boys soccer team dropped their opener 3-1 to Garden City Tuesday at Hays High School. The Indians are 0-1 on the season. They will be at the Wichita East Tournament next week,
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Kansas woman hospitalized after car rolls into field

SMITH COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 3:30p.m. Sunday in Smith County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Pontiac Vibe driven by Sarah M. Portlock, 35, Topeka, was eastbound on Kansas Highway 9 eight miles west of Gaylord. The vehicle crossed the center line...
SMITH COUNTY, KS
City
Dodge City, KS
City
Hays, KS
Hays Post

Eye doctor from Colby takes over Krug's practice in Hays

An optometrist from Colby has taken over the practice of Dr. Kendall Krug of Hays. Krug spent 32 of his 37 years as an optometrist practicing in Hays. Dr. Mark Wahlmeier, 49, took over the practice as of Aug. 1. Wahlmeier received his eye training form the University of Missouri...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Two quakes moments apart Tuesday in NW Kansas

Two earthquakes were reported moments apart in northwest Kansas early Tuesday morning. The Kansas Geological Survey said a 3.0-magnitude quake was recorded at 7:54 a.m. Tuesday in southeast Smith County. At 7:59 a.m., a 2.0-magnitude quake was recorded just a few miles away in northeast Osborne County.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

9/11 Memorial Event, Stair Club scheduled at Lewis Field

Fort Hays State University, the Tiger Fitness Center and local first responders will host the second annual 9/11 Memorial Event and Stair Climb on Saturday, Sept. 10. The event, held at Lewis Field on the campus of Fort Hays State University, begins at 7:46 a.m. All ages are welcome at...
HAYS, KS
KSN News

Great Bend man injured ‘severely’ in workplace accident

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — An industrial accident in Great Bend caused one man to be sent to a hospital on Tuesday morning. According to a Facebook post by the Great Bend Police Department, at approximately 10:05 a.m., first responders were dispatched to Fuller Industries in Great Bend in reference to an employee being “severely” […]
GREAT BEND, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hays Post

⚽ Tigers men drop road match in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Fort Hays State men's soccer team fell to UC-Colorado Springs on Sunday by a score of 2-0. The Mountain Lions scored twice in the first thirty minutes of the match and played tight defense to keep the Tigers from any hope of a comeback. The No. 7 ranked Tigers fall to 1-1, while the Mountain Lions improve to 1-0-1. UC-Colorado Springs jumped ahead early, finding the net in the 17th minute on a sharp strike from Lars Walczyk. Ten minutes later, the Mountain Lions scored again off a loose ball in the box struck by Jack Souder. The Mountain Lions outshot the Tigers 11-3 in the first half and put four on target.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Hays Post

Walk to End Alzheimer's scheduled Sept. 10 in Hays

The Alzheimer’s Association invites Hays residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by registering for the 2022 Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s. This event is Sept. 10 at Fort Hays State University Quad (east side of Memorial Union). Register today to get your team ready to raise critical awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The event begins at 9 a.m. Register for any of the Walks in Central and Western Kansas at alz.org/cwkswalk.
HAYS, KS
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Hays Post

Kansas announces sports betting platforms for Sept. launch

Sports wagering in Kansas will begin with a soft launch starting at noon on Thursday, September 1, followed by a full opening on September 8th. In a media release Friday, the Kansas Lottery announced which sports wagering platforms will be available to the public on launch day. Per Senate Bill...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

KRUG: Extension learning opportunities around the corner

The past 10 days have been a whirlwind of activity. Our Program Development Committee met to welcome Monique, our new Family and Community Wellness agent in the Hays office. Conversation was lively as we planned for some issue-based programming in the months ahead.Then three days on our K-State campus participating in an agent update reinforced the important work we do in Extension related to health and wellness in our communities.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

New Robbins institute director brings banking experience to FHSU

The Fort Hays State University Robbins Banking Institute and The Kansas Bankers Association recently announced the hiring of FHSU alum Tommy Powell as its director. With more than a decade of sales and support experience in the banking industry, Powell completed his bachelor’s degree in business administration with a major in finance in 2020; in addition, Powell has completed classes in the Robbins Banking Institute program. Powell was a commercial lender in the Hays regional office of Commerce Bank. His office will be in the Robbins Banking Institute Center on the FHSU campus. Powell resides in Hays with his wife and young son.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

⚽ Tiger women play to draw with Augustana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The FHSU women's soccer team wrapped up their season-opening road trip to South Dakota with a 1-1 draw against Augustana on Sunday. Each squad scored in the first half. The Tigers moved to 1-0-1 on the year and the Vikings open their season 0-0-1. Augustana jumped on the board early as a shot from the top of the box found its way past a diving Isabel Robben in the fifth minute. Fort Hays State came up with the equalizer in the 29th minute. Hannah Mares was fouled inside the box, setting up a penalty kick. She then tucked the ball just between the post and the diving Augustana keeper to score her second goal of the season and tie the match.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏈📹FHSU weekly press conference

Fort Hays State football coach Chris Brown, offensive lineman Ted Hessing and defensive back Will White talked with the media Monday ahead of Thursday's game on the road at Northwest Missouri State.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

⚾ Larks Rossen added to NBC World Series All-America Team

WICHITA - The Hays Larks Hunter Rossen has been added to the NBC World Series All-America Team. Rossen collected 12 hits, two of the home runs, two triples and four doubles in the Larks run to the title game. NBC World Series director Kevin Jenks says Rossen's original omission was...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

