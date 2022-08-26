Read full article on original website
Arthur Lamark Powell
Funeral services for Arthur Lamark Powell are to be held on Friday, September 2 in the Vicksburg City Auditorium at 2 p.m. with the Reverend Trollars Moore officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 1 in the funeral home from 5 to 7 p.m. with facial coverings worn while inside the building.
GUIZERIX: The sweet signs of fall are upon us
As fall — and SEC football — is fast approaching, I decided this week to write in anticipation of all the fun times to be had in the coming season. Don’t tell me it’s not fall yet. College football gets underway this week and I’ve already enjoyed my first pumpkin spice latte of the season.
VWSD Athletic Hall of Fame to induct seven new members on Thursday
Seven Warren County sports legends will take their place in history Thursday night when they are inducted into the Vicksburg Warren School District Athletic Hall of Fame. Coaches Dellie C. Robinson and Robert Erves, basketball stars Kelvin Reed and Donna Brown-Wynn, football players Arthur “Bobo” Harris and Jimmy Sweet, and baseball player Bowen Woodson will comprise the Hall’s Class of 2022.
Jessica Cade to be recommended as Vicksburg Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief
Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announced Tuesday his plans to recommend Jessica Cade as a Vicksburg Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief at the Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6. “I am recommending Jessica Cade as one of the Deputy Fire Chiefs at the Vicksburg Fire Department,”...
Fiber Fun in the Sip returns after two-year hiatus
Fiber Fun in the Sip, Vicksburg’s only fiber arts festival, returned this past weekend after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. For organizer Judy Busby, who co-owns Agape Knits and GEMS Luxe Fibers with business partner Emily Wolfe, the event’s in-person return was a great success. “It was...
Warren Central, Vicksburg notch volleyball victories
Warren Central’s volleyball team got back in the win column on Tuesday with a straight-set victory over Raymond. Skylar Beard racked up 12 kills and served four aces as the Lady Vikes won 3-0 (25-17, 28-26, 25-15). Melissa Herrle also had nine kills, while Ellie Henderson had six. Mirannda...
Mary Helen Potts Temple
Mary Helen Potts Temple, born and raised in Vicksburg, went to her heavenly home on August 28, 2022. Mary Helen was the daughter of Helen and Eugene Thomas Potts born on May 4, 1937. Mary Helen married her high school sweetheart, Robert “Bobby” Gerald Temple on July 6, 1956, in Los Angeles. This year the couple celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. A remarkably successful entrepreneur, Mary Helen and Bobby founded Helen’s Florist in 1968. Her daughter, Nancy and son-in-law Wendell Gray, have continued the thriving business today. Mary Helen’s first employee was her mother, Helen, the flower shop’s namesake, and inspiration for her love of everything to do with flowers. Mary Helen enjoyed and made a beautiful career of floral design for all occasions including her knack for wedding planning down to the tiniest detail. She taught her daughters at very young ages her talent. Bobby was a pro at helping with Helen’s designs and critiqued every arrangement she ever made! More than once she was asked to design for Wholesalers’ Open Houses. At one Open House, she and Bobby created a gigantic peek-a-boo Easter Egg with a floral scene inside. It was one of her children’s favorite arrangements. Bobby was her devoted sidekick and together they could plan and accomplish her “dreams”. Her legacy has lasted 54 years in the floral industry. She had an infectious love for all her children and their interests – but especially her youngest’s career of playing and coaching baseball. She and Bobby traveled endlessly to countless games with their lawn chairs in tow. Mary Helen had many close friends, some of which she met in kindergarten and remained close to even today. Mary Helen was preceded in death by her parents, her two brothers, a cherished niece and nephew, and a great-grandson. She is survived by her husband, her sister Nancy Youngblood (Alvin), her two daughters Gennie Black (Darrell) and Nancy Gray (Wendell) and two sons Tim Temple (Cindi) and Sam Temple (Kristen), fourteen grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. They will forever cherish her memory and share “Ma” stories with all her grands. The funeral service will be Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Crawford Street United Methodist Church where Mary Helen was a lifetime member with the Rev. Kevin Bradley officiating. A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until the service. The burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Glenwood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Pallbearers will be her seven grandsons: Brandon, Jake and Nick Black, Zack and Mac Temple, Garren and Gage Temple.
Lewis works his way up to become VWSD’s new athletic director
When he looks back over the past decade of his life, James Lewis compares it to a movie or a fairytale. In 2012 he was a teacher’s assistant at the Grove Street Alternative School, just getting his start as an educator and making $800 a month with no benefits. Thanks to a lot of hard work and a few well-timed breaks, he’s now in one of the most prominent jobs in the Vicksburg Warren School District.
Gators gear up for rivalry game with Warren Central
There’s an old football saying that the next game is the biggest. It’s a cliche, but sometimes — as is the case this week for Vicksburg High — it’s uniquely true. The Gators will head across town to Viking Stadium for the second week in a row to play Warren Central. They’re not only trying to shake off a season-opening loss, they’re out to end a 10-year losing streak to their rival.
Orlon Derrick Smith announces run for school board
Orlon Derrick Smith recently announced that he will be running for the District Five School Board seat for the Vicksburg-Warren School District. Smith is currently an investigator for the Vicksburg Police Department and has been in law enforcement for 20 years, 15 of which were with VPD. When asked what...
Vicksburg Theatre Guild to perform ‘Freaky Friday, the Musical’ Sept. 2, 3, 9 and 10
The Vicksburg Theatre Guild has scheduled performances of “Freaky Friday, the Musical” for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2, 3, 9 and 10 and at 2 p.m. on Sept. 4 and 11 at the Parkside Playhouse Theatre, 101 Iowa Ave. Tickets are $20, $15 for ages 65 and older and ages 13-18 and $10 for ages 12 and younger and are available at the box office and online at https://www.showclix.com/events/10243. For more information, visit https://www.e-vtg.com/.
Record breaker: Madison hunters capture state record alligator on the Pearl River
JACKSON — It didn’t take long for the first record to fall during Mississippi’s alligator hunting season. Madison residents Jim Denson and Richie Denson set a state record by bagging an alligator measuring 10 feet, 2 inches long Sunday on the Pearl River. The catch set the...
Playmakers 2022: Former VHS star Nick Anderson gets a do-over with Tulane
Editor’s note: This story appears in the 2022 edition of “Playmakers,” The Vicksburg Post’s annual football preview magazine. Copies of “Playmakers” are available at The Vicksburg Post’s office at 1106 Washington St. in downtown Vicksburg. Nick Anderson wanted a do-over. The 2021 season...
Children’s of Mississippi seeing rise in RSV cases
JACKSON, Miss. – Children’s of Mississippi is seeing rising cases of RSV among children at the state’s only children’s hospital as well as in its clinics and Emergency Department. Case numbers have not reached the level seen last summer, when 316 patients from the emergency department...
Vicksburg Police Reports: Two arrests made on Monday, swimming suspects, and stolen guns
The Vicksburg Police Department made two arrests on Monday, one for aggravated assault and burglary of a dwelling, the other for receiving stolen property. Between Thursday and Saturday, the Department also received a report of a possible burglary of a home in which it appears the suspects went for a swim in the backyard pool. Multiple reports of handguns stolen from unlocked vehicles were also taken.
Vicksburg board sets Thursday hearing on city budget
Vicksburg residents have the opportunity to get a look at the city’s fiscal year 2023 budget at a 5:30 p.m. public hearing Thursday at the Robert M. Walker building. City officials are looking at a proposed $33.12 million budget for FY 2023 that does not include employee pay raises but has money to hire a civil engineer and an urban planner. Both positions, Mayor George Flaggs Jr. has said, are necessary for the city’s future.
LOOKING BACK: A little bit of history for a once-vacant lot
These two buildings at 1400 and 1402 Mulberry St. were located on the southwest corner of Mulberry and Crawford streets. The building on the right was built before 1864 most likely and housed the William E. Gaunt Commission Merchant and Dry Goods Company in 1865 and 1866. A curious article in the Vicksburg Herald in December 1864, reported that when the reporter was passing by this building on Dec. 16, he “saw vast numbers of turkeys awaiting their destiny to furnish Christmas dinners. Not being fond of this inconvenient fowl, which is too much meat for one man, and not enough for two, we did not inquire the price, but refer our readers to the merchant of the coops for information upon this subject.”
GUEST COLUMN: Residents Urge Biden Officials to Approve Flood Control
This week marks 17 years since Hurricane Katrina devastated the Gulf Coast. Since that horrific storm, we have taken significant steps to prevent future disasters by improving our drainage systems, flood walls, and levees. The same cannot be said for residents of metro Jackson and the South Delta, who continue to face persistent flooding. Just last week, heavy rains caused flash flood damage across Mississippi, and in February 2020, Jackson floodwaters rose to their third-highest level on record. Meanwhile, South Delta residents have suffered repeated property damage, crop failure, and even death because of backwater floods, which were especially severe in 2019. These flood threats are not going away and require investments in new infrastructure.
