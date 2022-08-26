ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

How A Georgia State Worker Stole $1 Million From Taxpayers

By Logan DeLoye
WWPW Power 96.1
WWPW Power 96.1
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dnv2L_0hWVw4dQ00
Photo: Getty Images

Karen Lyke was hired by the state to help people with disabilities receive job training and efficient educational benefits, but she ended up accomplishing quite the opposite. According to WSB-TV , Lyke created fake disability clients so that she could steal state benefits totaling over $1 million dollars. Every cent of the money was taken from state taxpayers over the course of four years. Officials were shocked that she was able to steal such a large quantity before getting caught.

“She was able to route these payments to herself for about four years. It’s absolutely staggering the amount she was able to pocket. And the fact is we don’t see something on this scale — thankfully — that often,” Inspector General Scott McAfee shared with WSB-TV .

So how did she get away with it?

While working for the state, Lyke would have family members sign documents detailing fake college names and fake disabilities. Rather than going to the institution to help the disabled receive educational benefits, the money would go directly to the dishonest individual who filed out the form, which would then go to Lyke. McAfee explained the purpose of the program that Lyke was exploiting.

“This is a program that’s supposed to protect our most vulnerable citizens in Georgia. It’s a great program that actually helps people get into college that might not be able to."

WSB-TV mentioned that Lyke no longer works for the state. She is to appear in court for these offenses and is expected to plead guilty on multiple charges encompassing fraud.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Mcafee
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WWPW Power 96.1

WWPW Power 96.1

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
764
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's #1 Hit Music Station!

 https://power961.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy