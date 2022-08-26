Read full article on original website
Bernardo Silva: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola praises 'irreplaceable' playmaker
Pep Guardiola hailed Bernardo Silva's influence after the Portuguese playmaker helped Manchester City recover from going two goals down to beat Crystal Palace 4-2 on Saturday. Silva pulled a goal back for City before Erling Haaland's hat-trick wrapped up the points for City. On Friday, Guardiola ruled out selling Silva,...
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Van Dijk, Fernandes, Odegaard, Sterling, Haaland
After every Premier League weekend, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
Report: FSG 'Won’t' Spend More After Expensive Darwin Nunez Transfer
Reports suggest that Liverpool owners FSG would ‘prefer not to dip’ into the transfer market for a midfielder according to reliable journalist.
