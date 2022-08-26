ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Casey Powell shared an intergalactic Louisville collaboration featuring Yons and Jordan Jetson

Louisville musician/producer Casey Powell just shared his newest single “Forever Endeavor” featuring fellow Louisvillians Yons and Jordan Jetson. The two rappers take turns navigating Powell’s instrumental with an intricate tag-team approach, adding the perfect amount of grit to the dreamy track. We last heard from Casey Powell with the release of last year’s “DELICIOUZ.”
