Louisville musician/producer Casey Powell just shared his newest single “Forever Endeavor” featuring fellow Louisvillians Yons and Jordan Jetson. The two rappers take turns navigating Powell’s instrumental with an intricate tag-team approach, adding the perfect amount of grit to the dreamy track. We last heard from Casey Powell with the release of last year’s “DELICIOUZ.”

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO