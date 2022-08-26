Read full article on original website
Kirk Ferentz announces 2 Iowa freshmen who will not be redshirting in 2022
Kirk Ferentz broke the news about a pair of freshmen defensive backs who won’t be taking a redshirt year this season. Chad Leistikow of the Des Moines Register tweeted about the news. Ferentz said that Xavier Nwankpa and T.J. Hall are expected to play for the full season, and...
ESPN's FPI predicts winner of South Dakota State-Iowa game in Week 1
ESPN’s FPI rankings are out, which means the system has predicted the outcomes of all the B1G games. Iowa opens the 2022 season with South Dakota State. The Hawkeyes won the B1G West in 2021, but couldn’t handle Michigan in the B1G Championship Game. Iowa finished with a 10-4 record last season. Iowa will have to deal with some changes on offense, primarily the loss of Tyler Goodson.
West Virginia unveils 'Country Roads' themed uniforms for Backyard Brawl with Pitt
West Virginia is going back to its roots for the Week 1 showdown with No. 17 Pitt. The return of the Backyard Brawl shouldn’t disappoint. The Mountaineers will be wearing their ‘Country Roads’ alternate uniforms for the game, named after John Denver’s hit song which has become 1 of their traditions in Morgantown.
Paul Finebaum comments on Scott Frost, Nebraska: 'They're in dire straights'
Paul Finebaum, as well as just about everyone in the country who follows college football, know feel Scott Frost’s time in Lincoln, Nebraska is almost up. He compared Nebraska’s current situation to that of Clay Helton’s tenure at USC. “They’re in dire straights, because every one is...
Kirk Ferentz sets Iowa's starting QB entering 2022
Kirk Ferentz has his starting quarterback for Iowa as the team heads into the 2022 season. Coming out of 10 wins and a B1G West title in 2021, the Hawkeyes put the QB position up for grabs throughout the offseason. That QB battle included Spencer Petras – the starter for much of last season – and Alex Padilla.
New York Jets coach shares high praise for former Illinois DB making roster as undrafted free agent
Former Illini DB Tony Adams has made the New York Jets 53-man roster, the team announced on Thursday. Head coach Robert Saleh had some serious praise for Adams, including that the team would have been “sick” without him. Adams will suit up for the Jets at the position...
Scott Frost addresses question on potential tension with Nebraska OC Mark Whipple
Scott Frost was at the podium on Tuesday, and he cleared the air when asked about his feelings toward OC Mark Whipple. His response was as expected per Joe Nugent of Omaha WOWT-TV. Frost appeared to criticize some of his offensive assistants after losing to Northwestern on Saturday. However, he...
Kirk Ferentz provides injury update for 2 Iowa WRs, key receiver listed out for Week 1
Kirk Ferentz could be without 2 of his wide receivers for the game against South Dakota State. Chad Leistikow and Lloyd Kennington Smith III of the Des Moines Register posted about the news. Keagan Johnson and Nico Ragaini were the top 2 wideouts for Iowa last season, just behind TE...
Ohio State football: Will CJ Stroud have the best year ever for an OSU QB?
For CJ Stroud, the only question is what’s his encore. In his first season as Ohio State’s QB1, Stroud threw a number of darts right into the Buckeye record book — 4,435 passing yards, 44 touchdowns, just 6 interceptions, and a fair share of the OSU single-game passing marks as well.
James Franklin reveals surprise producer from Penn State's fall camp
James Franklin and Penn State are looking for a big season in 2022. The Nittany Lions went a mediocre 7-6 (4-5 B1G) last season. Will that turn with some of the young players this season? Head coach James Franklin might have indicated that point with freshman running back Kaytron Allen. The young RB has looked strong in practice for Penn State.
Wisconsin QB reportedly injured in practice, out indefinitely heading into season opener
Wisconsin’s quarterback room is taking a hit heading into the season opener just days away. According to Jeff Potrykus with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, backup QB Chase Wolf went down during practice recently with an injury. That injury is currently unspecified, but Potrykus reports Wolf will be out indefinitely.
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Penn State-Purdue showdown in Week 1
ESPN’s FPI is predicting every game on the college football schedule, and the odds for Week 1 games are out heading into game week. In the B1G, that includes a season-opening crossover matchup between Penn State and Purdue. Those two sides will face off with a Blackout set for Thursday’s matchup in West Lafayette.
Detroit Lions including former Purdue QB in final roster cuts, per report
The Detroit Lions are reportedly moving on from a former Purdue star right around the corner from the NFL season opener. According to Adam Johnson with ESPN, the Lions are going to cut former Boilermaker David Blough in the final round of preseason roster cuts. Fellow backup quarterback Tim Boyle is also reportedly on the cutting block.
Indiana football on precipice of embarrassing all-time history
Indiana football has been around since the late 1800s. Playing that long lends itself to some wild records, but the Hoosiers are approaching one that would be rather disappointing for a major college football program. According to RedditCFB, the Hoosier program enters 2022 with an all-time record of 502-695-45 over...
Report: Detroit Lions releasing former Michigan wideout
The Detroit Lions made some roster moves on Monday in order to meet the NFL’s requirements. Unfortunately, a former Michigan WR reportedly got cut by the team per NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Sources told Schultz that Devin Funchess was 1 of the players cut by the Lions on Monday....
ESPN's SP+ predicts final score for every B1G game in Week 1
ESPN’s SP+ has weighed in on the Week 1 schedule for college football, and the system has predicted the final score for all the action. The system – compiled by ESPN’s Bill Connelly – is an intriguing one and produces rankings each week throughout the season. It also spits out the results for game-by-game picks each week of the year.
Barry Lunney Jr. discusses Illinois' plans for dealing with absence of RB Josh McCray
Barry Lunney Jr. and Illinois are going ahead without one of their core running backs. Sophomore Josh McCray will not play Friday against Indiana. McCray suffered a knee injury during last Saturday’s game at Wyoming and was ruled out by Bret Bielema on Tuesday. Lunney – the Illini OC – discussed the situation ahead of Friday’s game.
Pat Fitzgerald breaks down onside kick call by Nebraska: 'I applaud Frost for being aggressive'
Pat Fitzgerald and his Northwestern squad made the trek to Dublin for Week 0 and came out on top against Nebraska. On Tuesday, Fitzgerald joined the Dan Patrick Show to recap everything from the trip. The head coach called it a “surreal” trip but hammered on the point that getting a win was the biggest aspect.
Northwestern releases hype recap video following successful trip Ireland
Northwestern may have come into the Nebraska game as underdogs, but the Wildcats didn’t play like 1. Pat Fitzgerald’s squad walked into Ireland and came out on top with 31-28 victory. The football team posted a recap video with some highlights from the game. The video used the...
Desmond Howard previews Jim Harbaugh's 'unique resolution' to QB battle at Michigan
Is two better than one? That appears to be the case with Michigan’s quarterback situation. Cade McNamara will get the start first against Colorado State followed by J.J. McCarthy the following week against Hawaii. Michigan legend Desmond Howard offered his own thoughts on the matter and how Jim Harbaugh...
