ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts winner of South Dakota State-Iowa game in Week 1

ESPN’s FPI rankings are out, which means the system has predicted the outcomes of all the B1G games. Iowa opens the 2022 season with South Dakota State. The Hawkeyes won the B1G West in 2021, but couldn’t handle Michigan in the B1G Championship Game. Iowa finished with a 10-4 record last season. Iowa will have to deal with some changes on offense, primarily the loss of Tyler Goodson.
BROOKINGS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
State
West Virginia State
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz sets Iowa's starting QB entering 2022

Kirk Ferentz has his starting quarterback for Iowa as the team heads into the 2022 season. Coming out of 10 wins and a B1G West title in 2021, the Hawkeyes put the QB position up for grabs throughout the offseason. That QB battle included Spencer Petras – the starter for much of last season – and Alex Padilla.
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#First College#American Football#The Full Caesar
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin reveals surprise producer from Penn State's fall camp

James Franklin and Penn State are looking for a big season in 2022. The Nittany Lions went a mediocre 7-6 (4-5 B1G) last season. Will that turn with some of the young players this season? Head coach James Franklin might have indicated that point with freshman running back Kaytron Allen. The young RB has looked strong in practice for Penn State.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Penn State-Purdue showdown in Week 1

ESPN’s FPI is predicting every game on the college football schedule, and the odds for Week 1 games are out heading into game week. In the B1G, that includes a season-opening crossover matchup between Penn State and Purdue. Those two sides will face off with a Blackout set for Thursday’s matchup in West Lafayette.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
saturdaytradition.com

Detroit Lions including former Purdue QB in final roster cuts, per report

The Detroit Lions are reportedly moving on from a former Purdue star right around the corner from the NFL season opener. According to Adam Johnson with ESPN, the Lions are going to cut former Boilermaker David Blough in the final round of preseason roster cuts. Fellow backup quarterback Tim Boyle is also reportedly on the cutting block.
DETROIT, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana football on precipice of embarrassing all-time history

Indiana football has been around since the late 1800s. Playing that long lends itself to some wild records, but the Hoosiers are approaching one that would be rather disappointing for a major college football program. According to RedditCFB, the Hoosier program enters 2022 with an all-time record of 502-695-45 over...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Report: Detroit Lions releasing former Michigan wideout

The Detroit Lions made some roster moves on Monday in order to meet the NFL’s requirements. Unfortunately, a former Michigan WR reportedly got cut by the team per NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Sources told Schultz that Devin Funchess was 1 of the players cut by the Lions on Monday....
DETROIT, MI
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's SP+ predicts final score for every B1G game in Week 1

ESPN’s SP+ has weighed in on the Week 1 schedule for college football, and the system has predicted the final score for all the action. The system – compiled by ESPN’s Bill Connelly – is an intriguing one and produces rankings each week throughout the season. It also spits out the results for game-by-game picks each week of the year.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Barry Lunney Jr. discusses Illinois' plans for dealing with absence of RB Josh McCray

Barry Lunney Jr. and Illinois are going ahead without one of their core running backs. Sophomore Josh McCray will not play Friday against Indiana. McCray suffered a knee injury during last Saturday’s game at Wyoming and was ruled out by Bret Bielema on Tuesday. Lunney – the Illini OC – discussed the situation ahead of Friday’s game.
NORMAL, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy