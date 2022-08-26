Read full article on original website
North Country Public Radio
Tim Barnett, who helped preserve half a million acres in the Adirondacks, has died
Timothy Barnett, a well-known conservationist in the Adirondacks, died today at his home in Saratoga Springs. He was 82 years old. Barnett was the first director of the Nature Conservancy’s Adirondack Chapter. The chapter’s current director, Peg Olsen, described Barnett as a friend, a mentor, and a tireless advocate for the park whose work ultimately helped preserve 580,000 acres in the Adirondacks.
