ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Lake, NY

Comments / 0

Related
North Country Public Radio

Tim Barnett, who helped preserve half a million acres in the Adirondacks, has died

Timothy Barnett, a well-known conservationist in the Adirondacks, died today at his home in Saratoga Springs. He was 82 years old. Barnett was the first director of the Nature Conservancy’s Adirondack Chapter. The chapter’s current director, Peg Olsen, described Barnett as a friend, a mentor, and a tireless advocate for the park whose work ultimately helped preserve 580,000 acres in the Adirondacks.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
North Country Public Radio

Highschool program for aspiring teachers expanding to the Tri-Lakes

Amy FeiereiselHighschool program for aspiring teachers expanding to the Tri-Lakes. In the fall of 2020, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES launched a program called New Vision Education. It's based in Malone. The idea was to create a local teacher pipeline. Students spend time in schools,...
MALONE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy