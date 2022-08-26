Read full article on original website
Perkins-Tryon Intermediate School goes virtual due to COVID-19
Perkins-Tryon Intermediate School is switching to virtual learning beginning Tuesday, August 30, through the rest of the week.
Mercy opens new urgent care clinic in Midwest City
Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care opened a new location in Midwest City on Tuesday.
This Oklahoma Drive In Movie Theater is Doing a ‘Tornado-Themed’ Double Feature Labor Day Weekend!
If you're looking for something to do this Labor Day weekend why not go to the drive-in theatre and catch a special tornado-themed double feature? It sounds like a great time and the perfect place to take the family for a fun evening out under the stars. When was the last time you've been to a drive-in movie theatre?
Oklahoma City residents can enroll in EMSAcare
Oklahoma City residents are being reminded that they can enroll in EMSAcare throughout the month of September.
msn.com
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Oklahoma City
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Oklahoma City. Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it's fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there's room to specialize and pursue your passion. Historically,...
The Most Popular Grilled Food in Oklahoma for Labor Day Weekend is…
A question that has plagued mankind from the very beginning is, "What's the most popular grilled food during Labor Day weekend?" Well, let's get to work and find out! Since we all have our favorites there's no wrong answer! Unless of course, it's all vegetables and no meat. Then there's definitely a wrong answer. Take the quick poll below and let's see what the most popular grilled food in Oklahoma is for Labor Day weekend.
News On 6
OKC Museum Of Art Hosting Late Night Fundraiser
OKLAHOMA CITY - Tickets are now on sale for the Oklahoma City Museum of Art's Renaissance Ball Late Night After Party. The ball is a critical part of the museum's fundraising efforts.
arizonasuntimes.com
‘Find Another Job’: Oklahoma Officials Respond to Teacher Quitting over CRT Ban
Oklahoma officials are calling for teachers pushing Critical Race Theory (CRT) to leave the classroom after an Oklahoma teacher spoke out against the states’ education law following her resignation. Summer Boismier quit her high school teaching position at Norman Public Schools in Norman, Oklahoma, after she shared a QR...
‘I’ve watched people come in here,’ OKC Council works to secure an abandoned apartment complex
Oklahoma City's City Council deemed an apartment complex unsecured Tuesday. Some residents say the property is a breeding ground for crime.
okcfox.com
USPS hiring city carrier assistants in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The U.S. Postal Service is hiring to fill City Carrier Assistant positions in Oklahoma City. A CCA position offers a starting salary of $18.92 per hour, paid bi-weekly, and benefits that include eligibility for a USPS health plan, paid leave and holiday pay. A CCA delivers...
OKC City Council OKs Clara Luper Center plan, Union Station reno
The City Council for Okla City made progress on funding several MAPS projects and heard a surprise set of objections to housing plans. The post OKC City Council OKs Clara Luper Center plan, Union Station reno appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
‘It’s in the bathroom. It’s in the grout’: OU students claim they’re feeling sick because of mold outbreak
Dozens of Facebook comments rolled in over the weekend claiming that some University of Oklahoma residence halls were covered in mold and that students were feeling sick as a result of it.
okcfox.com
Spencer residents "frustrated" with Midwest Boulevard bridge construction progress
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma is ranked as a bottom 10 state when it comes to the condition of bridges, according to the Oklahoman. Those findings come as today, Oklahoma City Council approved the next step in the Midwest Boulevard bridge construction project. OKC city leaders approved the engineering...
KOCO
Edmond's landmark 'rocket ship' slide to be removed as park undergoes renovations
EDMOND, Okla. — As Edmond’s oldest park gets an overhaul, Edmondites are saying farewell to a landmark that holds generations of memories. But the famous rocket ship slide won’t be launched out of the park, and there’s still time to use it. The landmark, and many...
msn.com
New restaurant slated to open at the First National Center in Oklahoma City on Thursday
A new restaurant is set to open in downtown Oklahoma City this week. Andrew Black, a James Beard nominated chef, is slated to open The Gilded Acorn on Thursday at the First National Center. The Gilded Acorn said it will pay homage to the Gilded Age of extravagance and glamour,...
KOCO
OKC City Council discusses improvements that could come to local airport
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City City Council is discussing improvements that could come to a local airport. Big improvements could be coming to the Will Rogers World Airport thanks to a big federal grant. The council will meet on Tuesday to talk about applying for up to $1 billion in federal transportation funding.
cdcgamingreports.com
Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma plans opening of new trading company
The Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma announces the grand opening of the Kickapoo Trading Company on Thursday, September 8 at 11 a.m. The new store is located inside the Kickapoo Travel Plaza at 25200 East Highway 62 in Harrah, just west of the Kickapoo Casino Harrah. The store will offer unique Native American designed by Native owned companies, as well as items created by Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma Tribal Members.
New stimulus proposal would give families hundreds in Oklahoma
photo of money laid outPhoto by Jean Beaufort (Creative Commons) As prices keep to go up, wouldn't a few hundred dollars more per month make a big difference to you? Here's some good news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child.
kiiky.com
15 Highest Paid Superintendents in Oklahoma 2022
Oklahoma City is a large city with a rich Western history and a warm Southern welcome. If you’re considering relocating to Oklahoma, you’ll be thrilled to know that it’s a fantastic place to work and live. It is, without a doubt, one of the best states to...
UPDATE: Oklahoma City Silver Alert canceled
OKC police issued a Silver Alert for 78-year-old missing man Sammy Fisher, who has dementia and is wheelchair-reliant.
