No. 9 BYU women’s soccer slips into 2-2 draw with No. 25 Colorado
Scoring in soccer isn’t just about opportunities. It’s about taking advantage of those opportunities. No. 9 BYU had plenty of chances to score against No. 25 Colorado on Monday afternoon but made good on only two of 31 shots. Meanwhile, a pair of defensive lapses allowed the Buffaloes to rebound from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits to forge a 2-2 tie at South Field.
ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit says BYU, Utah football have hype, need to win to deserve it
It’s an exciting time to be a college football fan in Utah. All three major programs are coming off double-digit win seasons and BYU and the University of Utah are getting plenty of preseason attention. And why shouldn’t fans of both school be excited (and Utah State as well,...
John Haws Baum
John Haws Baum of Orem, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on August 23, 2022. Haws was born September 23, 1931 in Provo, Utah; the son of Newell Haws Baum and Emily Bingham Baum. He married Elaine Orme on August 20, 1954 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Elaine passed away in October 1999, and Haws was blessed to marry Joan Brower Clawson in October, 2000.
Built Bar re-ups deals with BYU Athletics and student-athletes
Current corporate partner Built Brands, LLC today announced it’s re-upping the NIL deal that made national headlines last year while also producing a new CougarTail bar, with a percent of all sales going to BYU football players and the BYU Athletics program. The more CougarTail bars that are sold,...
Dr. Joseph Smith Brammer
Dr. Joseph Smith Brammer, 96, of Lindon, Utah passed away on August 22, 2022, born 1925. A funeral will be held at 11:00 am at the Battle Creek 1st Ward, 1250 East 200 South in Pleasant Grove, Utah on Saturday September 3, 2022. A viewing will be held at the same location at 9:30 am. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Sanderson Funeral Home in Orem, Utah. A full obituary is posted at www.walkersanderson.com.
FEMA awards Provo $50 million for aquifer recharging project
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced award recipients for more than $2.3 billion in grant funding through the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant program. The BRIC program is only in its second year and communities must apply for a chance at receiving grant funding. The state of Utah...
Craig Roy Smith
Craig Roy Smith, 76, of Salem, Utah, passed away August 22, 2022. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home of Spanish Fork, Utah 84660 at www.walkermemorials.com.
Free fares on all Utah Transit Authority operations on Thursday and Friday
The wheels on the bus continue to go around at the Utah Transit Authority, but now folks who ride are going to get a financial reprieve and keep the air clean at the same time as UTA holds Free Fare for Clean Air days this Thursday and Friday. The fare...
J. MARVIN HIGBEE
Services honoring J. Marvin are slated for Friday August 26, 2022, at the Nelson Family Mortuary located at 4780 North University Avenue in Provo, Utah. A viewing will be held at 11:00 am MTN that morning with memorial services following that afternoon at 1:00 pm MTN. We invite you to join us either in person or online (by clicking on the link provided).
Utah named best in nation for well-maintained bridges
Many of the bridges throughout the U.S. have seen better days. Plenty of them are in poor, and even worse, conditions. It appears, however, that Utah is a bridge builder in maintaining and sustaining these special byways. Whether owned by the Federal government or local jurisdictions, Utah’s long-term effort to...
David John Lamb
David John Lamb, 61 of Provo, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Funeral services will be Saturday, September 3, 2022, 11:00 am in the Edgemont South Stake Center, 2950 North Canyon Road, Provo. Family and friends may visit Friday evening from 6:00-8:00 pm at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 East 800 North, Orem, or Saturday morning at the Stake Center from 9:30 – 10:30 am. Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Hills Cemetery. A live webcast of services will be available online at www.walkersanderson.com where condolences and memories may be shared also.
Orem City Council instructed to comply with state code
After the Orem City Council stalled the vote on the new Economic Development Plan for the city Tuesday — asking for changes that would eliminate high-density housing and transportation on State Street — it was time to hear what the state is asking of them. Jason Bench, Planning...
BYU: STEM club builds science learning for children and teachers
Within the cheery, art-covered walls of South Franklin Community Center, the people of south Provo find resources, programs and a sense of community. One of the center’s major benefits is an after-school STEM club run by BYU McKay School professor Ryan Nixon. The STEM Club is held once a...
U-Talk: Is enough being done to help the homeless, or does the community need more resources?
“I absolutely believe they need to do more. It’s illegal in Provo to be homeless. The city prosecutes people who are homeless. They don’t accept them, it’s jail time. I would know, I’m one of them right now. This is the worst city in the world to be homeless in. They need more shelters and they need to understand that not all of us are junkies.” — Kelsey Morgan, Orem.
Provo police, school district distribute free Child ID Kits
With all of the dangers and concerns of parents, teachers and children in the world today, the Provo Police Department and Provo School District have partnered to ensure Provo’s children are more safe and sound. With the start of the school year, the partnering entities are providing free Child...
Orem’s older parks losing shade trees because of age
For decades, residents have enjoyed the beauty and the shade provided by many of the tree-filled parks in Orem. Some, like the 24-acre Scera Park, the City Park and Westmore Park, are clustered with numerous shade trees and pine trees. But these shade trees do grow old like the rest...
Mary Lynn Boren
Mary Lynn Boren, age 79, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her husband and boys on August 19, 2022. She was born in Lehi, UT, the youngest of Lynn “Snook” and Beulah Lewis. She graduated from Lehi High School. On January seventeenth, 1964, she married the love of her life, E Lynn Boren. They were later sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake City Temple. Together they had four children, Shane, Jason, Jodilyn and Brad.
Provo receives third annual honor for digital inclusion
For three years in a row, Provo has been recognized by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance as a Trailblazer city. Since the award’s inception in 2016, cities have sought digital recognition not only because it signals dedication to meeting an underserved community need, but also due to the necessity for digital access and literacy in modern society.
WWII veteran, Springville resident Jack Taylor celebrates 100th birthday
It was a party a century in the making. Springville resident Jack Sterling Taylor celebrated his 100th birthday on Friday with family, friends and many community members. Approximately 80 people showed up to meet Taylor and wish him a happy birthday. The large group gathered around Taylor’s front yard to sing “Happy Birthday” and “He’s a Jolly Good Fellow” while he waved from his porch.
10th annual Utah Renaissance Faire to take place this weekend
Sharpen your sword and get your best costume ready, the 10th annual Utah Renaissance Faire will take place this Friday and Saturday. The fair is a family-friendly event suitable for all ages and will be held at Thanksgiving Point’s Electric Park in Lehi on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.
The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/
