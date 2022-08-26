“I absolutely believe they need to do more. It’s illegal in Provo to be homeless. The city prosecutes people who are homeless. They don’t accept them, it’s jail time. I would know, I’m one of them right now. This is the worst city in the world to be homeless in. They need more shelters and they need to understand that not all of us are junkies.” — Kelsey Morgan, Orem.

PROVO, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO