Utah massage school instructor charged with grooming, abusing students
SALT LAKE CITY — A licensed massage therapist in Salt Lake City who was also an instructor at a massage school is accused of grooming and sexually abusing students. Meade Calvin Steadman, 58, of Murray, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with two counts of object rape, a first-degree felony, and three counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
ksl.com
Parents outraged after preferred pronouns posted by Farmington Jr. High counselors
FARMINGTON — There was outrage at Farmington Junior High School after school counselors had new placards made that showed their preferred pronouns. The move motivated parents to send emails and make phone calls to the school. Some were angry enough that police were asked to investigate. Likewise, some families...
kslnewsradio.com
Schools in Juab School District placed in lockdown for a time Monday
NEPHI, Utah — Schools in the Juab School District were on lockdown for a time Monday. Juab School District Superintendent Dr. Kodey Hughes says the district was notified by the Juab County Sheriff’s Office and the Nephi Police Department of a possible threat on a school building. Hughes says they were later made aware that the threat was made in Sanpete County. Hughes also says there was a conflicting report that the threat may have been made in the Payson area.
Gephardt Daily
Police providing ‘safe passage’ for students at 3 Salt Lake City schools
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City is increasing its police presence near three schools to deter crime, enforce traffic laws and help students get to and from school safely. Mayor Erin Mendenhall joined Police Chief Mike Brown at one of those schools,...
KSLTV
Citing ‘significant danger to public health,’ Utah regulators shutter pain clinic
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Suffering from debilitating foot pain, several Utahns trusted a Taylorsville clinic to help them feel better. Utahns like Larry Perkins, who has battled neuropathy for three decades. Peripheral neuropathy has overtaken his life. Perkins said he can’t drive more than a few miles without losing feeling...
kjzz.com
Motorcyclist arrested after going 100mph through Millcreek school zone
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A man has been arrested after police said he traveled 100 mph through a school zone. They said he was going through the Highland Dr. and Siggard Dr. school zone before he turned on 13th East and a Unified Police officer initiated a traffic stop.
The Justice Files: 40-years and still counting
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Forty-years have passed and two families are still waiting for answers. Joyce Tina Gallegos and Gabrielle DiStefano were both murdered days apart in August 1982. Weber County authorities eventually discovered their bodies. They were shot to death. “She went missing and we knew something was wrong because without her […]
Memorial grows at site of deadly Provo crash that killed siblings
FBI urges parents to download app focused on finding missing children
The F.B.I. is urging all parents to download and utilize the Child I.D. app. The app allows parents to upload a current photo of each of their children along with vital identifying statistics.
Provo siblings killed by SUV that drove onto sidewalk
kslnewsradio.com
UPDATE: Young brother and sister killed in auto-pedestrian crash in Provo, driver also dead
PROVO, Utah — The driver involved in an accident this morning killing a brother and sister has been identified by the Provo Police Department in a Facebook post. Darren Albertson of Provo was driving the SUV that crossed the eastbound lanes and struck a nine-year-old girl and her ten-year-old brother heading to school.
UPDATE: SLCPD investigates van with ‘wires’ coming out of it
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – One person has been taken into custody after officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) say they received reports of a van that had “wires” coming out of it near Interstate-15. SLCPD says this investigation began at 3:10 p.m. on August 29 when the department was notified of […]
School bus crashes in Utah County with students inside
UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities responded to a bus crash in Utah County carrying over 40 students on Friday morning. The Utah Department of Public Safety (UHP) says the crash happened along SR-6 at milepost 151 around 7:37 a.m. The incident involved a bus from the Nebo School District. The school bus was carrying […]
kjzz.com
11 cars impounded, at least 6 arrested in Salt Lake City street racing bust
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Eleven drivers will have to get their cars out of a police impound lot after officers busted a street racing event in the Salt Lake Valley over the weekend. The operation was conducted by the Utah Highway Patrol and Salt Lake City Police. Eleven...
UPDATE: Girl allegedly set up SLC robbery, kidnapping of 17 y/o boy
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A 17-year-old boy became the victim of an aggravated robbery and kidnapping that took place in a Salt Lake City motel on August 29 after police say he was set up by a girl who was working in conjunction with two adult men. The two men involved in this incident, […]
John Haws Baum
John Haws Baum of Orem, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on August 23, 2022. Haws was born September 23, 1931 in Provo, Utah; the son of Newell Haws Baum and Emily Bingham Baum. He married Elaine Orme on August 20, 1954 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Elaine passed away in October 1999, and Haws was blessed to marry Joan Brower Clawson in October, 2000.
NOW: Boy stranded in Utah County, rescue in progress
UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah County Search and Rescue (UCSAR) is conducting a rescue mission below Mt. Timpanogos, officials say. Crews are reportedly working to bring a 16-year-old boy with a broken leg out from an area near Sagebrush Flat. Sergeant Spencer Cannon, Public Information Officer at the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, reports that […]
Gephardt Daily
Siblings, 9 and 10, struck, killed on sidewalk in Provo auto-pedestrian crash; SUV driver also dead
eastidahonews.com
BYU removes LGBTQ materials intended for new on-campus students
PROVO, Utah (KSL.com) — A collective of LGBTQ advocacy groups that support Brigham Young University students said Friday that the university removed 5,000 “Allyship and Activism Resource Guide” pamphlets that were set to be distributed to incoming freshmen. BYU explained the move by saying it prefers to...
Intermountain Healthcare announces donations to nonprofits
With the number of Americans diagnosed with mental health conditions on the rise, Intermountain Healthcare announced Tuesday that its local hospitals have donated over $600,000 to nonprofits supporting behavioral health this year. Intermountain American Fork Hospital, Orem Community Hospital, Spanish Fork Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital have all contributed money...
Comments / 0