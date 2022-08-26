ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ksl.com

Utah massage school instructor charged with grooming, abusing students

SALT LAKE CITY — A licensed massage therapist in Salt Lake City who was also an instructor at a massage school is accused of grooming and sexually abusing students. Meade Calvin Steadman, 58, of Murray, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with two counts of object rape, a first-degree felony, and three counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Schools in Juab School District placed in lockdown for a time Monday

NEPHI, Utah — Schools in the Juab School District were on lockdown for a time Monday. Juab School District Superintendent Dr. Kodey Hughes says the district was notified by the Juab County Sheriff’s Office and the Nephi Police Department of a possible threat on a school building. Hughes says they were later made aware that the threat was made in Sanpete County. Hughes also says there was a conflicting report that the threat may have been made in the Payson area.
NEPHI, UT
ABC4

The Justice Files: 40-years and still counting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Forty-years have passed and two families are still waiting for answers. Joyce Tina Gallegos and Gabrielle DiStefano were both murdered days apart in August 1982. Weber County authorities eventually discovered their bodies. They were shot to death. “She went missing and we knew something was wrong because without her […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: SLCPD investigates van with ‘wires’ coming out of it

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – One person has been taken into custody after officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) say they received reports of a van that had “wires” coming out of it near Interstate-15. SLCPD says this investigation began at 3:10 p.m. on August 29 when the department was notified of […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

School bus crashes in Utah County with students inside

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities responded to a bus crash in Utah County carrying over 40 students on Friday morning. The Utah Department of Public Safety (UHP) says the crash happened along SR-6 at milepost 151 around 7:37 a.m. The incident involved a bus from the Nebo School District. The school bus was carrying […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Pyramid

John Haws Baum

John Haws Baum of Orem, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on August 23, 2022. Haws was born September 23, 1931 in Provo, Utah; the son of Newell Haws Baum and Emily Bingham Baum. He married Elaine Orme on August 20, 1954 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Elaine passed away in October 1999, and Haws was blessed to marry Joan Brower Clawson in October, 2000.
OREM, UT
ABC4

NOW: Boy stranded in Utah County, rescue in progress

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah County Search and Rescue (UCSAR) is conducting a rescue mission below Mt. Timpanogos, officials say. Crews are reportedly working to bring a 16-year-old boy with a broken leg out from an area near Sagebrush Flat. Sergeant Spencer Cannon, Public Information Officer at the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, reports that […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Siblings, 9 and 10, struck, killed on sidewalk in Provo auto-pedestrian crash; SUV driver also dead

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Three people, two of them children, are dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in Provo. The incident happened at 8:06 a.m. in the area of 700 North and 800 East, a Provo Police statement says. A white SUV, traveling west, “crossed the eastbound lanes and struck a 9-year-old girl and her 10-year-old brother on the sidewalk.
PROVO, UT
eastidahonews.com

BYU removes LGBTQ materials intended for new on-campus students

PROVO, Utah (KSL.com) — A collective of LGBTQ advocacy groups that support Brigham Young University students said Friday that the university removed 5,000 “Allyship and Activism Resource Guide” pamphlets that were set to be distributed to incoming freshmen. BYU explained the move by saying it prefers to...
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

Intermountain Healthcare announces donations to nonprofits

With the number of Americans diagnosed with mental health conditions on the rise, Intermountain Healthcare announced Tuesday that its local hospitals have donated over $600,000 to nonprofits supporting behavioral health this year. Intermountain American Fork Hospital, Orem Community Hospital, Spanish Fork Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital have all contributed money...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
