OCEAN CITY -- If Frankie Williams had any nervous feelings before taking the field on Saturday night, it took only one play for him to settle in. Making his debut as Red Bank Catholic's starting quarterback, Williams' first pass went for a 74-yard touchdown to senior Robert Stolfa and ignited a first-half barrage as the Caseys, ranked No. 1 in the Shore Sports Network Top 10, rolled to a 33-7 victory over St. John Vianney at the Battle at the Beach showcase.
Bishops Sanctuary: 2022 Asbury Park High School Football Preview
When it comes to Asbury Park football, few people have more credibility than Lamar Davenport. He won three consecutive NJSIAA sectional titles as a player from 2007 to 2009, played at Monmouth University and returned to Asbury Park High School as an assistant in 2015. Seven years returning to join...
Billy Napier says ‘a lot’ of rotational players have earned right to play
Florida coach Billy Napier will release his first depth chart for the 2022 season on Wednesday night following practice, and you can expect a lot of “ORs” to be included. Appearing Wednesday morning on the SEC Coaches Teleconference, Napier was asked what position battles are still getting sorted out ahead of the opener against No. 7 Utah.
