The football that Tom Brady used to throw what was briefly believed to be the final touchdown pass of his career is back on the auction block. The ball was tossed into the stands after Brady connected with Mike Evans on a 55-yard touchdown pass during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' NFC divisional-round loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Jan. 23, 2022. Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Feb. 1, 2022, only to reverse his decision 40 days later.

