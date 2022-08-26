Read full article on original website
theScore
6 must-see games in Week 1 of the 2022 college football season
With all due respect to Northwestern's thrilling win over Nebraska in Ireland last Saturday, Thursday night represents the real start to the 2022 college football season. There are 83 contests from Thursday evening to Monday night, with a number of blockbuster matchups between ranked opponents highlighting the bunch. Here are...
Top 5 high school football games to watch in Week 2 around the Fort Worth-area
Fort Worth will welcome in two Dallas-area schools and two Top 10 teams in the state when the I-20 Classic kicks off on Saturday at Clark Stadium.
WATCH: Virginia OC Des Kitchings Previews Season Opener vs. Richmond
Hear from UVA offensive coordinator Des Kitchings ahead of Saturday's season opener against Richmond
Billy Napier says ‘a lot’ of rotational players have earned right to play
Florida coach Billy Napier will release his first depth chart for the 2022 season on Wednesday night following practice, and you can expect a lot of “ORs” to be included. Appearing Wednesday morning on the SEC Coaches Teleconference, Napier was asked what position battles are still getting sorted out ahead of the opener against No. 7 Utah.
Commanders' Robinson shot multiple times in carjacking
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is in stable condition after being shot multiple times as the victim in an apparent carjacking attempt, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. "We have been made aware that Brian Robinson Jr. was the victim of an attempted armed robbery or carjacking in Washington,...
Giants backup QB Taylor hurt against Jets in preseason game
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Giants backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor was carted from the sideline Sunday after injuring his back in the annual preseason game against the rival New York Jets, but coach Brian Daboll didn't think he was seriously hurt. “He just landed hard,” Daboll said of the...
CFB Week 1: Best bets for Thursday night
You should be happy if you got out of Week 0 making a profit, given the uncertainty involved in a strange slate of games. A 3-2 start gets us the first of many steps closer to our season-long point spread goal of close to 60%. We click further up the...
Brady's 'final' touchdown football up for auction again
The football that Tom Brady used to throw what was briefly believed to be the final touchdown pass of his career is back on the auction block. The ball was tossed into the stands after Brady connected with Mike Evans on a 55-yard touchdown pass during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' NFC divisional-round loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Jan. 23, 2022. Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Feb. 1, 2022, only to reverse his decision 40 days later.
Raiders trade Mullen to Cardinals
The Las Vegas Raiders are trading cornerback Trayvon Mullen to the Arizona Cardinals, his agent Kevin Conner told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Cardinals are sending a 2023 conditional seventh-round pick back to the Raiders that could become a sixth-round selection if Mullen is active for 10 games, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reports.
Report: Dolphins signing former Patriots, Lions DE Trey Flowers
The Miami Dolphins are signing free-agent pass-rusher Trey Flowers to a one-year contract worth $2.1 million, a source told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Flowers, a seven-year veteran, played the first four seasons of his NFL career for the New England Patriots, winning two Super Bowls with Miami's AFC East rival.
Dolphins release wideout Preston Williams
The Miami Dolphins released wide receiver Preston Williams on Tuesday. Williams has been on the trade block for the last few weeks, but the Dolphins were unable to find a destination for the fourth-year wideout, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Williams will now go through the waiver process. Miami's...
Jaguars trade Shenault to Panthers
The Jacksonville Jaguars traded wide receiver Laviska Shenault to the Carolina Panthers on Monday. The Jaguars will receive a 2023 seventh-round draft pick and a 2024 sixth-round selection, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. Shenault, 23, spent his first two seasons with Jacksonville after being selected in...
Eagles acquire Gardner-Johnson from Saints
The New Orleans Saints have traded defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Eagles announced Tuesday. New Orleans will receive the Eagles' 2023 fifth-round pick and the lower of Philadelphia's two 2024 sixth-rounders in exchange for Gardner-Johnson and a 2025 seventh-round selection. The Saints opted to move Gardner-Johnson...
NFL futures: Best bets to make, miss playoffs
As we approach the season's kickoff on Sept. 8, it's time to examine a macro-market that reflects every team's core goal: to make the playoffs. Barring unforeseeable practice injuries and suspensions, NFL teams are what they are from a personnel standpoint. To help define value, we'll look at three bets on either side: a favorite in the market, a team with less than a 50% chance, and a long shot (+350 or longer).
