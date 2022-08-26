Read full article on original website
Related
Two Columbia middle school students assaulted on bus; suspect detained
Two Columbia Public Schools middle school students were assaulted Tuesday morning on their bus, a district spokeswoman said. The post Two Columbia middle school students assaulted on bus; suspect detained appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City woman sentenced to prison for Molotov cocktail attack
A Jefferson City woman was sentenced Tuesday to a dozen years in federal prison after pleading guilty to throwing Molotov cocktails into homes. The post Jefferson City woman sentenced to prison for Molotov cocktail attack appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Eastern Missouri man accused of assaulting Montgomery County deputy
An eastern Missouri man is facing several charges after allegedly assaulting a deputy during a traffic stop in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy approached a vehicle parked on I-70 after a crash near Montgomery City on August 21. The deputy smelled marijuana in the vehicle and observed the driver, Douglas Beeson, 31, of Wright City, swaying in his seat with his eyes closed.
At least two homes hit in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police say at least two homes were hit with gunfire in a central Columbia shooting late Monday night. ABC 17 News crews were on scene around 11:40 p.m. and saw multiple officers searching the area with flashlights. CPD says an officer was close by at the time of the shooting and The post At least two homes hit in central Columbia shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): Jefferson City Councilman Scott Spencer appears on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
Jefferson City Councilman Scott Spencer says abandoned buildings continue to be a public safety issue in the city, particularly along East Capitol Avenue. Councilman Spencer joined us live on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, noting Jefferson City Police and Fire crews have to go into the homes for checks at times. He says the blight is also embarrassing and that there are people who want to purchase those properties and rehabilitate them. Councilman Spencer also tells listeners that the budget is another big issue in Jefferson City:
939theeagle.com
Murder suspect to be arraigned Tuesday in Fayette; counselors assisting CMU students
A Fayette man charged with killing a Central Methodist University football player will be arraigned this (Tuesday) morning in Howard County. 23-year-old Kundarrius Taylor is charged with first degree murder for Thursday’s death of CMU senior offensive lineman Torrance Evans. Taylor, who’s jailed without bond, will be arraigned at 9 am before Judge Mason Gebhardt.
Fire destroys barn near St. Thomas
A fire destroyed a barn near the Osage River in Cole County on Tuesday. The post Fire destroys barn near St. Thomas appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Bike thefts in Columbia raise concerns
The University of Missouri Police Department is investigating several bicycle thefts so far this year. The post Bike thefts in Columbia raise concerns appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmmo.com
CRASH REPORTED NEAR WALMART IN MARSHALL
An accident occurred on Lexington Avenue and Walmart Drive in Marshall. No other information is available at this time. KMMO will update this story when more information becomes available.
Missouri’s ‘stand your ground’ law explained after Howard County man’s self-defense plea
A man charged with first-degree murder claimed self defense in a Howard County courtroom Tuesday morning. The post Missouri’s ‘stand your ground’ law explained after Howard County man’s self-defense plea appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Camdenton Police Department investigating string of car break-ins
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) -The Camdenton Police Department and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office remind people to lock their car doors to prevent break-ins. “The video footage that we have shows a juvenile, well, a young male, that appears to have checked a vehicle that was sitting beside the one vehicle, and then go to the other vehicle and then get inside the vehicle,” said Camdenton Police Chief Jeff Beachamp.
Camdenton Woman Injured in LOTO Boating Accident
A Camdenton woman was injured in a boating accident that occurred Sunday on the Big Niangua at Lake of the Ozarks. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a downstream 28-foot 2002 Chapparal SSI 280, driven by 72-year-old George R. Weber of Camdenton, was at the .2 mile marker of the Big Niangua around 6:45 p.m., when the boat struck a large wake, causing 70-year-old Debra A. Weber to impact the vessel, injuring her back.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
939theeagle.com
Man jailed without bond, after allegedly exposing himself multiple times in Columbia
A Boone County judge has denied bond for a Moberly man accused of exposing himself to three juvenile victims on Thursday afternoon in Columbia. 23-year-old James Robert Weaver of Moberly is jailed without bond, charged with four felonies and two misdemeanors. The felonies are enticement or attempted enticement of a child, sexual misconduct involving a child and two counts of harassment.
939theeagle.com
Wednesday ribbon-cutting set for $6.2 million school addition project in fast-growing Columbia
You’re invited to attend this (Wednesday) afternoon’s dedication of the $6.2 million Rock Bridge elementary school building addition in Columbia. The ceremony and ribbon cutting will begin at 4:30 at the school on South Highway 163. Seven traditional classrooms were added during the project, and two classrooms were...
myozarksonline.com
Two teenagers from Arkansas are reported missing and law enforcement officials there think they may have headed for Pulaski County
Two teenagers from Arkansas are reported missing from Baxter County, Arkansas, and law enforcement officials there think they may have headed for Pulaski County, Missouri. According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Joni Raingrace Templer of Henderson was last seen at her home late Sunday morning. She said she was going on a picnic with her boyfriend, Brandon Wheat. The two were last seen in a red 2004 Chrysler Pacifica, which was discovered to be abandoned around 5:30 Sunday evening. Law enforcement officials say Templer and Wheat may be traveling to Pulaski County, Missouri, with a tan-colored Great Pyrenees dog. Templer reportedly has family members in Columbia. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Templer or Wheat should contact Baxter County Sheriff’s Investigator Brian Williams at 870-425-7000, or [email protected]
timesnewspapers.com
Do Things Differently: Fulton & Callaway County
Greetings from the rolling green hills of central Missouri, where things are done a bit differently. Fulton and Callaway County are packed full of exciting things to do and see. History buffs will enjoy the Auto World Museum in Fulton, with nearly 80 vehicles on display from the private collection...
Sedalia Couple Arrested After Traffic Stop on Speeding Vehicle
A Sedalia couple got arrested Friday afternoon around 2:40 p.m., after Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop at 32nd and Clinton Road on a speeding vehicle with a defective brake lamp. A computer check of the driver, 35-year-old Jeffrey Lockington of Sedalia, revealed he was driving while revoked. The passenger,...
939theeagle.com
Some Greyhound passengers aren’t pleased with hours-long stay in Jefferson City
A long roundabout trip to nowhere for some Missouri bus riders. A Greyhound bus bound for Kansas City broke down Thursday afternoon in Jefferson City and left passengers stranded for hours. The bus had started out in St. Louis and made stops in Fulton and Columbia, but ended up breaking down at Texas Roadhouse on Missouri Boulevard.
2 dead, 3 injured following UTV crash in Gravois Mills
Two people and three others were injured in a UTV crash Friday evening in Gravois Mills.
Comments / 0