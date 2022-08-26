It’s been nearly two years since the closure of the Argyle Mine in Western Australia, the source of more than 90 percent of the world’s pink diamonds, and demand for the rarefied gems has trended upward in the face of rapidly dwindling supply. Just how much demand has grown should become clearer on October 5, when Sotheby’s Hong Kong will offer the 11.15-carat Williamson Pink Star in a standalone, single-lot auction. The gem derives its name from two of history’s most famous pink diamonds, the Williamson—a 23.60-carat stone presented to then-Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip as a wedding gift in 1947 by...

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 MINUTES AGO