Missoula, MT

A Garden Party With MUD is a Down to Earth Good Time, Missoula

Did you know Missoula has a Tool Library featuring over 2,700 tools that can be checked out?. Yep, do-it-yourselfers can take advantage of checking out all kinds of items to take on those projects for a lot less than you would if you had to buy or rent the tools you need. And if you need a little expert advice to go with the tools, they can offer that, too. And they can be checked out for free as part of an extremely low annual membership fee with the Missoula Urban Demonstration Project, or MUD! Instead of checking out books, you're checking out tools.
Record Heat Wave Expected for First Week of School in Missoula

Summer is long from being over in Missoula, despite the fact that the school year is underway both for elementary and high schools as well as the University of Montana. We spoke with Meteorologist Joe Messina with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula on Monday about the heat wave to start the school year.
Seven Places in Montana You Can Mine Your Own Gemstones

Cool rocks and gemstones have been my jam since I was a little kid. Every family road trip would have me scouring the roadsides for "Rock Shop" signs or anything of the like. One thing I never had the chance to do was actually mine for my own treasures. My folks were surprisingly tolerant about stopping at every rock shop I noticed, but doing the work of washing buckets over a screen and such was never something we did. There are several places throughout Montana where you can do this, if you want that experience:
Strange Things You May Hear on the UM Campus

The Fall semester hasn't even begun at the University of Montana and Missoulians can already feel the energy of having the college students back. The controlled chaos of move-in day is challenging yet invigorating. As great as the vibe is here in the summer, Missoula is a college town and we're truly ourselves only when we're reunited with our other half. That said, the Griz kids DO keep Missoula weird, so you might hear some strange phrases if you take a stroll through campus. Here are some examples.
Yes, it’s Montana! Grizzlies Spotted in the Northern Bitterroot

It's not like you have to travel to Yellowstone to see the Bears! You can catch sight of a brown bear almost anywhere in Montana, but grizzlies in the northern Bitterroot? One of my neighbors told me that they thought they had spotted a small bear that sure looked like a grizzly along the Bitterroot river while they were rafting earlier this August. It was at a distance but they thought it was too shaggy looking for a black bear. Lolo is not unused to seeing animals from the river venturing into town.
Missoula Parents: You May Qualify For Free School Lunches

Maybe the only good thing about the public health emergency we've been through the last two years was that school meals have been free for all kids. But this year, free and reduced-cost meals will only be given to those who qualify. Not sure if you qualify? You'll have to take time out of your day to fill out the boring paperwork. I know that's annoying, especially if you don't think your family will be eligible, but doing so won't just potentially benefit you, it'll benefit our community— here's how.
Who Will End Up In This Missoula Building?

When the Subway on S Reserve St closed down in March of 2022, Missoulians (and a handful of insatiably voracious radio peeps) were left without one of our favorite lunchtime spots. We were so used to the convenience of footlongs, breakfast paninis and hordes of green and yellow napkins which graced our break rooms and studios.
UM Move-In Day is a Fun Experience of ‘Controlled Chaos’

Imagine nearly 2,000 undergraduate students all moving into their residence halls in just one day. You don't have to imagine it, because that’s what the University of Montana's ‘Move In Day’ is all about; getting between 1,500 and 2,000 students moved into their residence halls by the end of the day on Monday.
Missoula Actor is Best at Cannes International Cinema Festival

At any level of an international film competition, being name best actor is a pretty sensational accolade. And Missoula, Montana happens to be home to this year's recipient. In his usual, low-key humble manner, the response to my congratulatory phone call was, "Isn't that cool?" Uh, yeah, we're with you on that one, pal.
Missoula’s Largest Neighborhood Gearing Up for Another Fantastic Block Party

Missoula has some wonderful neighborhoods, each with its own flavor. One of the more active communities is the Franklin to the Fort area, where they are holding a block party at Franklin Park (Kemp and 10th St.) on September 1st from 5:30-8 pm. “F2F Block Party: Come Get the Scoop” is co-sponsored by the City’s Office of Neighborhoods, and Franklin-to-Fort Neighbors-in-Action (F2F NiA) and they are hoping to engage more of the area residents by making them aware of ways they can help improve the neighborhood.
Film Festival “Camp Horror” Returns to The Roxy Theater

August is coming to a close but if you think all the summer camps are over, think again. "Camp Horror" at The Roxy Theater is Missoula's film festival that you almost-certainly won't be brutally murdered at. For reassurance, here's a quote from camp communications director Charlotte Macorn, as featured at nbcmontana.com.
UPDATE: Missoula Crews Still on Scene at Fire on Whitaker Drive

KGVO News has learned more about the structure fire being fought by the Missoula City Fire Department Thursday afternoon on Whitaker Drive. Missoula Fire Department spokesperson Charity Stubb provided these details about the blaze which sent smoke high in the air over the south hills of Missoula. “The information that...
Waterworks Hill Trailhead Will Open Soon, Rebuild Cost $798,143

The City of Missoula Parks and Recreation Department, along with the Public Works and Mobility Department, will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, August 25 at 9:30 a.m. We spoke with Morgan Valliant, Ecosystems Services Superintendent for the City of Missoula this week about the newly improved trail system...
Missoula Is the Best Kind of College Town: Here’s Why

Despite growing up in Missoula, it took getting both my undergraduate degree and my graduate degree outside of Montana for me to understand just how great of a college town Missoula really is. Where I went to school, the cities certainly catered to the students with events and the occasional discount, but I wouldn't call those cities "college towns."
Alt 101.5 plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana.

