Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kick Off Labor Day Weekend in Missoula with an Awesome Metal Show
We have just recently recovered from the overwhelming amount of awesome that was the 2022 TOTFEST. Now it is time to get back in the pit with another kickass show at the Dark Horse. Friday September 2nd at the Dark Horse in Missoula. Blessiddoom is joining forces with The Band...
Win Tickets to Montana Griz vs Northwestern State
The Montana Griz almost went all the way last year, and with that success comes a greater demand for tickets. That's why we're so happy to give you the chance to win 2 free tickets to Saturday's game. They're for section 128 - row 19 - seats 20 and 21.
A Garden Party With MUD is a Down to Earth Good Time, Missoula
Did you know Missoula has a Tool Library featuring over 2,700 tools that can be checked out?. Yep, do-it-yourselfers can take advantage of checking out all kinds of items to take on those projects for a lot less than you would if you had to buy or rent the tools you need. And if you need a little expert advice to go with the tools, they can offer that, too. And they can be checked out for free as part of an extremely low annual membership fee with the Missoula Urban Demonstration Project, or MUD! Instead of checking out books, you're checking out tools.
Record Heat Wave Expected for First Week of School in Missoula
Summer is long from being over in Missoula, despite the fact that the school year is underway both for elementary and high schools as well as the University of Montana. We spoke with Meteorologist Joe Messina with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula on Monday about the heat wave to start the school year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
It’s National Dog Day. Check Out Some of Missoula’s Best Puppers
In my opinion everyday is National Dog Day. These furry buddies are one of the greatest things to have ever been put on earth(right next to cold beer and heavy metal). I don't know what I would do without my dog. Missoula is definitely a "dog town". I'm always impressed...
Seven Places in Montana You Can Mine Your Own Gemstones
Cool rocks and gemstones have been my jam since I was a little kid. Every family road trip would have me scouring the roadsides for "Rock Shop" signs or anything of the like. One thing I never had the chance to do was actually mine for my own treasures. My folks were surprisingly tolerant about stopping at every rock shop I noticed, but doing the work of washing buckets over a screen and such was never something we did. There are several places throughout Montana where you can do this, if you want that experience:
Six Missoula Mayoral Finalists Named Out of 18 Applicants
The process to replace the late City of Missoula Mayor John Engen is moving along to the point where there are now six individuals vying for the seat that will be chosen by the City Council as a whole. We talked to Missoula City Councilor Sandra Vasecka on Tuesday’s Talk...
Strange Things You May Hear on the UM Campus
The Fall semester hasn't even begun at the University of Montana and Missoulians can already feel the energy of having the college students back. The controlled chaos of move-in day is challenging yet invigorating. As great as the vibe is here in the summer, Missoula is a college town and we're truly ourselves only when we're reunited with our other half. That said, the Griz kids DO keep Missoula weird, so you might hear some strange phrases if you take a stroll through campus. Here are some examples.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yes, it’s Montana! Grizzlies Spotted in the Northern Bitterroot
It's not like you have to travel to Yellowstone to see the Bears! You can catch sight of a brown bear almost anywhere in Montana, but grizzlies in the northern Bitterroot? One of my neighbors told me that they thought they had spotted a small bear that sure looked like a grizzly along the Bitterroot river while they were rafting earlier this August. It was at a distance but they thought it was too shaggy looking for a black bear. Lolo is not unused to seeing animals from the river venturing into town.
Missoula Parents: You May Qualify For Free School Lunches
Maybe the only good thing about the public health emergency we've been through the last two years was that school meals have been free for all kids. But this year, free and reduced-cost meals will only be given to those who qualify. Not sure if you qualify? You'll have to take time out of your day to fill out the boring paperwork. I know that's annoying, especially if you don't think your family will be eligible, but doing so won't just potentially benefit you, it'll benefit our community— here's how.
Who Will End Up In This Missoula Building?
When the Subway on S Reserve St closed down in March of 2022, Missoulians (and a handful of insatiably voracious radio peeps) were left without one of our favorite lunchtime spots. We were so used to the convenience of footlongs, breakfast paninis and hordes of green and yellow napkins which graced our break rooms and studios.
Missoula Paddlehead Player Featured on Popular Joe Rogan Podcast
The Missoula Paddleheads have been on a roll this season. As one of the crown jewels of the Pioneer League, the Paddleheads shine bright. Not to mention being featured on the world stage on an extremely popular media platform. The Joe Rogan Experience has become one of the most listened-to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UM Move-In Day is a Fun Experience of ‘Controlled Chaos’
Imagine nearly 2,000 undergraduate students all moving into their residence halls in just one day. You don't have to imagine it, because that’s what the University of Montana's ‘Move In Day’ is all about; getting between 1,500 and 2,000 students moved into their residence halls by the end of the day on Monday.
Missoula Actor is Best at Cannes International Cinema Festival
At any level of an international film competition, being name best actor is a pretty sensational accolade. And Missoula, Montana happens to be home to this year's recipient. In his usual, low-key humble manner, the response to my congratulatory phone call was, "Isn't that cool?" Uh, yeah, we're with you on that one, pal.
Missoula’s Largest Neighborhood Gearing Up for Another Fantastic Block Party
Missoula has some wonderful neighborhoods, each with its own flavor. One of the more active communities is the Franklin to the Fort area, where they are holding a block party at Franklin Park (Kemp and 10th St.) on September 1st from 5:30-8 pm. “F2F Block Party: Come Get the Scoop” is co-sponsored by the City’s Office of Neighborhoods, and Franklin-to-Fort Neighbors-in-Action (F2F NiA) and they are hoping to engage more of the area residents by making them aware of ways they can help improve the neighborhood.
Film Festival “Camp Horror” Returns to The Roxy Theater
August is coming to a close but if you think all the summer camps are over, think again. "Camp Horror" at The Roxy Theater is Missoula's film festival that you almost-certainly won't be brutally murdered at. For reassurance, here's a quote from camp communications director Charlotte Macorn, as featured at nbcmontana.com.
UPDATE: Missoula Crews Still on Scene at Fire on Whitaker Drive
KGVO News has learned more about the structure fire being fought by the Missoula City Fire Department Thursday afternoon on Whitaker Drive. Missoula Fire Department spokesperson Charity Stubb provided these details about the blaze which sent smoke high in the air over the south hills of Missoula. “The information that...
Waterworks Hill Trailhead Will Open Soon, Rebuild Cost $798,143
The City of Missoula Parks and Recreation Department, along with the Public Works and Mobility Department, will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, August 25 at 9:30 a.m. We spoke with Morgan Valliant, Ecosystems Services Superintendent for the City of Missoula this week about the newly improved trail system...
Four ‘Auto Rack’ Rail Cars Off the Tracks at Montana Rail Link
We have learned that several Montana Rail Link cars have derailed in the train yard in Missoula. A retired Montana Rail Link engineer told us that the four cars that have derailed are referred to as ‘auto racks’, as they contain three levels with new automobiles on each level.
Missoula Is the Best Kind of College Town: Here’s Why
Despite growing up in Missoula, it took getting both my undergraduate degree and my graduate degree outside of Montana for me to understand just how great of a college town Missoula really is. Where I went to school, the cities certainly catered to the students with events and the occasional discount, but I wouldn't call those cities "college towns."
Alt 95.7
Missoula, MT
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
503K+
Views
ABOUT
Alt 101.5 plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://alternativemissoula.com/
Comments / 0