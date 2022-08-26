ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Route 20 flash flooding submerges cars as storms wreak havoc in Central Mass.

WORCESTER — Under lightning flashes, a one-person Bobcat excavator scraped the mud and grass Friday afternoon from a notorious stretch of Route 20. The Bobcat's plow screeched on the concrete as it cleared debris deposited from a flash flood that shut down the east- and westbound lanes under the Grafton Street (Route 122) overpass after torrential rain and...
WORCESTER, MA
City
Norton, MA
City
Boston, MA
msn.com

Severe Weather Hits New England; Tornado Warnings in Conn., Mass. Have Expired

Severe storms battered much of New England, including the Boston area, Friday, a First Alert day with strong to severe thunderstorms possible any time through sunset. A tornado warning was issued for parts of Connecticut's Tolland and Hartford counties, as well as parts of Hampden County, Massachusetts, but it has since expired. Flash flooding warnings were issued in parts of western and central Massachusetts until mid-afternoon, with several inches of rain expected to come down.
CONNECTICUT STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Several crews respond to head-on crash involving two boats, 7 passengers off of Providence Point

Multiple crews responded to a boat crash on Sunday involving several passengers. According to the Portsmouth Fire Department, at 6:30 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received a 911 call for a head-on crash of two boats in the water off Potters Cove, Prudence Island with 3 or more injured. The condition of the boats involved and the total number of people on board were unknown.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
capecoddaily.com

Hit and run suspect that severely injured 8-year-old arrested

YARMOUTH – On Saturday, August 27, 2022, Yarmouth Police Detectives arrested the suspect responsible for the hit and run crash on Saturday August 20, 2022 that critically injured an 8-year-old. The suspect is identified as Jakob Gifford, 18, from Marstons Mills Massachusetts. Gifford was charged with the following. • Leaving the scene of an accident […] The post Hit and run suspect that severely injured 8-year-old arrested appeared first on CapeCod.com.
YARMOUTH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Barnstable Second Summer Celebration Fireworks Saturday

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable’s Second Summer Celebration Fireworks will return this Saturday with an estimated start time of 8 pm. The annual event will be presented from a barge in Lewis Bay over Hyannis Harbor. Kalmus and Veterans Beaches will be open for viewing. Parking will be available at several municipal lots in downtown Hyannis, on Main […] The post Barnstable Second Summer Celebration Fireworks Saturday appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Middlesex Turnpike closed after rollover crash

The Middlesex Turnpike was closed Friday afternoon after a rollover crash involving a small box truck. According to the Bedford Fire Department, two individuals were in the vehicle when it flipped but neither sustained serious injuries. Both occupants were transported to a nearby hospital to be evaluated. The road is...
BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Nor’easter to impact southern New England with wind, precipitation; how much rain remains uncertain

Boston, MA – A Nor’easter storm will impact much of southern New England, however, it may not bring some of the soaking rain that drought-stricken communities could use. According to the National Weather Service, an anomalous late summer Nor’easter will impact eastern Massachusetts tonight & Wednesday, with strong winds & heavy rain for Cape Cod & the Islands.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Black bear spotted in North Andover

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Officials are warning the public after a black bear was spotted in a North Andover neighborhood Friday afternoon. North Andover Police say they received multiple reports of the bear in the area of Route 114, Sharpners Pond Road, and Berry Street. If you do encounter...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
CBS Boston

2 crashes snarl traffic in both directions on 290 in Worcester

WORCESTER -- Two crashes created traffic jams on both sides of Route 290 in Worcester Friday morning. They happened near the Quinsigamond Bridge. The first crash involved four cars, a boat, and a trailer, said Massachusetts State Police. It was on the westbound side of the highway. Around the same time, there was a multi-car crash on the eastbound side. "Curiously about first crash likely caused the second," State Police said. The scenes are now clear. 
WORCESTER, MA
capecoddaily.com

Two injured in Hyannis crash

HYANNIS – Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a traffic crash in Hyannis. The collision occurred after 11:30 AM Sunday at the intersection of Steven’s Street and Bassett Lane. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The post Two injured in Hyannis crash appeared first on CapeCod.com.
HYANNIS, NE

