WCVB
Severe thunderstorms bring torrential rainfall, lightning, damaging winds
BOSTON — Powerful storms moved across Massachusetts and New England Friday afternoon, bringing torrential rains, damaging winds and hail. Severe thunderstorm warnings were posted throughout the afternoon for many parts of Massachusetts. Four people inside a home that was likely struck by lightning in Watertown were able to escape...
Stunning images show lightning strikes in Mass. as strong storms move through
BOSTON — Stunning videos and images of lightning strikes were captured Friday as strong storms swept through the region. Bolts of lightning illuminated the dark sky over Boston when severe thunderstorms thumped the Bay State with torrential rain, wind, and hail. The storms caused damage in many communities and...
Talk about Gridlock – Lock on the Fortress Building Gone with the Wind
On Friday, driving rain, thunder and lots of lighting happened in Boston and was captured via social media (check out our Instagram stories). The storm was so fast and furious that it actually knocked the giant inflatable lock on the Fortress Storage Building in Dorchester onto 93. It did cause...
Route 20 flash flooding submerges cars as storms wreak havoc in Central Mass.
WORCESTER — Under lightning flashes, a one-person Bobcat excavator scraped the mud and grass Friday afternoon from a notorious stretch of Route 20. The Bobcat's plow screeched on the concrete as it cleared debris deposited from a flash flood that shut down the east- and westbound lanes under the Grafton Street (Route 122) overpass after torrential rain and...
Multiple reports of downed trees, power lines and flooded streets after thunderstorms roll across Massachusetts Friday
Severe thunderstorms downed trees and power lines and flooded streets as they made their way across Massachusetts Friday. In Boston, a tree was struck by lightening and fell down onto Saxton Street, damaging a minivan. At 3:51 p.m., the Leicester Police Department warned that multiple roads were closed due to...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Torrential rain floods streets in Boston’s West Roxbury neighborhood | Boston News
Torrential rain floods streets in Boston's West Roxbury neighborhood. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. In West Roxbury, the heavy rain caused part of Spring Street...
msn.com
Severe Weather Hits New England; Tornado Warnings in Conn., Mass. Have Expired
Severe storms battered much of New England, including the Boston area, Friday, a First Alert day with strong to severe thunderstorms possible any time through sunset. A tornado warning was issued for parts of Connecticut's Tolland and Hartford counties, as well as parts of Hampden County, Massachusetts, but it has since expired. Flash flooding warnings were issued in parts of western and central Massachusetts until mid-afternoon, with several inches of rain expected to come down.
fallriverreporter.com
Several crews respond to head-on crash involving two boats, 7 passengers off of Providence Point
Multiple crews responded to a boat crash on Sunday involving several passengers. According to the Portsmouth Fire Department, at 6:30 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received a 911 call for a head-on crash of two boats in the water off Potters Cove, Prudence Island with 3 or more injured. The condition of the boats involved and the total number of people on board were unknown.
Suspect arrested following Saturday morning shooting in Dorchester during J’ouvert festival
A suspect is in custody after an individual was shot Saturday in Dorchester during morning festivities for J’ouvert, the Boston Globe reported. An arrest was made following the shooting and the firearm was recovered, Boston Police Sergeant Detective John Boyle told the paper. The victim’s injuries are not considered...
capecoddaily.com
Hit and run suspect that severely injured 8-year-old arrested
YARMOUTH – On Saturday, August 27, 2022, Yarmouth Police Detectives arrested the suspect responsible for the hit and run crash on Saturday August 20, 2022 that critically injured an 8-year-old. The suspect is identified as Jakob Gifford, 18, from Marstons Mills Massachusetts. Gifford was charged with the following. • Leaving the scene of an accident […] The post Hit and run suspect that severely injured 8-year-old arrested appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Barnstable Second Summer Celebration Fireworks Saturday
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable’s Second Summer Celebration Fireworks will return this Saturday with an estimated start time of 8 pm. The annual event will be presented from a barge in Lewis Bay over Hyannis Harbor. Kalmus and Veterans Beaches will be open for viewing. Parking will be available at several municipal lots in downtown Hyannis, on Main […] The post Barnstable Second Summer Celebration Fireworks Saturday appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Middlesex Turnpike closed after rollover crash
The Middlesex Turnpike was closed Friday afternoon after a rollover crash involving a small box truck. According to the Bedford Fire Department, two individuals were in the vehicle when it flipped but neither sustained serious injuries. Both occupants were transported to a nearby hospital to be evaluated. The road is...
WCVB
Suffolk County detective stabbed in foot by needle during cleanup of Clifford Park in Roxbury
BOSTON — A detective with the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office hurt his foot after he accidentally stepped on a needle during a community cleanup of a park in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. NewsCenter 5 spotted the detective on a park bench with one of his shoes off during Saturday's...
fallriverreporter.com
Nor’easter to impact southern New England with wind, precipitation; how much rain remains uncertain
Boston, MA – A Nor’easter storm will impact much of southern New England, however, it may not bring some of the soaking rain that drought-stricken communities could use. According to the National Weather Service, an anomalous late summer Nor’easter will impact eastern Massachusetts tonight & Wednesday, with strong winds & heavy rain for Cape Cod & the Islands.
Curiosity about multi-vehicle crash on I-290 in Worcester likely caused second crash, Mass State Police say
Curiosity about a four-car crash involving a boat and trailer on Interstate 290 in Worcester likely caused a second multi-vehicle crash, according to Massachusetts State Police. The two crashes shut down multiple lanes of traffic on both I-290 eastbound and westbound Friday morning, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
Black bear spotted in North Andover
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Officials are warning the public after a black bear was spotted in a North Andover neighborhood Friday afternoon. North Andover Police say they received multiple reports of the bear in the area of Route 114, Sharpners Pond Road, and Berry Street. If you do encounter...
WCVB
Arrest made in Route 20 hit-and-run that left bicyclist seriously injured in Charlton, Massachusetts
CHARLTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Charlton that left a bicyclist severely injured, according to police. Charlton police said the collision happened at about 1 a.m. on July 16 along Route 20, specifically the westbound portion of Worcester...
2 crashes snarl traffic in both directions on 290 in Worcester
WORCESTER -- Two crashes created traffic jams on both sides of Route 290 in Worcester Friday morning. They happened near the Quinsigamond Bridge. The first crash involved four cars, a boat, and a trailer, said Massachusetts State Police. It was on the westbound side of the highway. Around the same time, there was a multi-car crash on the eastbound side. "Curiously about first crash likely caused the second," State Police said. The scenes are now clear.
fallriverreporter.com
Billionaire and philanthropist Ernie Boch Jr working on plans for Pleasure Island in Swansea
It looks like we now know who owns a famous property in the Fall River area, but what will happen there is still unclear. Pleasure Island in Swansea was sold at the beginning of June just before it was set to go to auction. The buyer of the 4+-acre property has been kept a secret along with what the property sold for.
capecoddaily.com
Two injured in Hyannis crash
HYANNIS – Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a traffic crash in Hyannis. The collision occurred after 11:30 AM Sunday at the intersection of Steven’s Street and Bassett Lane. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The post Two injured in Hyannis crash appeared first on CapeCod.com.
