Columbus, GA

Veterans on Veterans Program in Uptown

Uptown Columbus is now offering a program to commemorate local veterans in a colorful and vibrant way. The Veterans on Veterans Street Banner program allows families and friends of veterans to have their heroes honored with a full-color banner to be displayed on Veterans Parkway in Uptown Columbus. The Veterans...
Alliance Residential Company Acquires 25 Acres for Prose Columbus

Alliance Residential Company, one of the largest multifamily developers in the nation, has closed on 25.05 acres at 6700 River Road in Columbus, Georgia, for the development of Prose Columbus. Located in Georgia’s second largest city and fourth largest Metropolitan Statistical Area, the new 340-unit apartment community will welcome its first residents in fall 2023.
CSU Again Saluted as a ‘Military-friendly’ School

For the third year in a row, Columbus State University has been recognized as a “Military Friendly School” by “G.I. Magazine,” The university’s most recent honors include the designation as a “Military Friendly School for Spouses” and as a “G.I. Magazine’s” Bronze institution.
Peter Bowden of Visit Columbus GA on the Importance of Storytelling

Peter Bowden is the CEO of Visit Columbus GA. He provides information on the impact of their efforts to tell the story of Columbus via travel publications and the reach of these articles around the world. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for...
Uptown Columbus Announces Fall Concert Lineup

The Fall season is quickly approaching, which means the Friday Night Concert Series is returning soon to Uptown Columbus. Starting Sept. 9, Uptown Columbus welcomes residents and visitors down to Broadway to experience a free concert to jump-start your weekend in the right direction. See more.
