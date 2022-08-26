ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Prominent Cincinnati restaurateurs among first to sign at Factory 52

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Factory 52, the $100 million redevelopment of Norwood's former U.S. Playing Card factory, has signed its first restaurateurs to open eateries in the Gatherall Food Hall. PLK Communities, the developer of Factory 52, announced Tuesday it had signed three restaurateurs for the Gatherall, a food...
CINCINNATI, OH
Your Radio Place

Win Ohio Renaissance Festival Tickets HERE

The Ohio Renaissance Festival runs weekends September 3-October 30 and AVC Communications is giving you a chance to win tickets. The Ohio Renaissance Festival is located between Cincinnati and Columbus just of I-71. For more information about the festival, Click Here. Contest ends Thursday, September 1 at midnight and winners...
COLUMBUS, OH
cincymusic.com

Concerts to Attend This Week: August 28th - September 4th

There are a plethora of events to attend each and every day in and around Cincinnati! Can't keep track? We got you. Check out a list of note-worthy concerts happening this week!. PNC Pavilion. 7pm. The Southgate House Revival (The Sanctuary) 7pm. The Southgate House Revival (The Lounge) 8pm. MOTR...
CINCINNATI, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Milford artists convert historic barn into PAUSE OFF studio, gallery

MILFORD, Ohio — Lifelong Milford residents and graduates of the Art Academy of Cincinnati, Chris and Lindsey Clements have dreamed of building their own art studio for years, hoping to help build a thriving art scene in their own backyard. When the opportunity arose to rent out a hundred-year-old...
MILFORD, OH
WKRC

Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

NKY streetscapes: Buttermilk Pike

This week I went to two different cities, but I stayed on the same street. Buttermilk Pike offers a variety of businesses and cuisines, and very different atmospheres. But each of these places offer something unique with a focus on fostering a community in the NKY area. Oriental Wok: 317...
FORT MITCHELL, KY
Fox 19

Cincinnati's Crime Vault | Beyond the Broadcast: Pike County Massacre - Part 1

In April of 2016, generations of a single family were killed in one night. The case has been called The Pike County Massacre and it's Ohio's largest criminal homicide investigation ever. In episode one of a three-part series, FOX 19 Investigative Reporter, Jessica Schmidt, breaks down the complex case just days before the start of the criminal trial of one of the accused. Cincinnati's Crime Vault is an award-winning true crime news series on FOX 19 Now. This audio podcast will take the stories featured in the news beyond the broadcast.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Reds All-Star Tom Browning arrested, charged with OVI

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Former Cincinnati Reds all-star Tom Browning was arrested for driving under the influence over the weekend. According to court documents, Browning has been charged with two counts of OVI, failure to stay in marked lanes and failure to maintain control. According to police, the alleged offenses...
GEORGETOWN, OH
Times Gazette

Eight vying for fair queen, king titles

Six girls and four boys will vie for the title of Highland County Fair queen and king, respectively, on Sunday, the opening day of the fair’s 75th anniversary. The theme for both the contest and this year’s fair is Dirt on my Boots, Fall in the Air, It’s the Best time of Year, at the 75th Highland County Fair.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Uptown residents weary of large parties, ‘rampaging’ UC students

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Residents of Cincinnati’s CUF neighborhood are responding after videos went viral showing a weekend party that left property damaged and streets flooded with trash. “Literally thousands of drunken students rampaging through residential areas is completely unacceptable, not to mention illegal,” said CUF Neighborhood Association Treasurer Linda...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Tri-State man in coma after getting stung 20k times by bees

RIPLEY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 20-year-old man nearly lost his life after getting stung thousands of times by bees last Friday. Austin Bellamy remains on a ventilator in a medically induced coma at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Tuesday night. Bellamy was up in a lemon tree trimming branches...
CINCINNATI, OH

