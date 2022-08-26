Read full article on original website
WKRC
Prominent Cincinnati restaurateurs among first to sign at Factory 52
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Factory 52, the $100 million redevelopment of Norwood's former U.S. Playing Card factory, has signed its first restaurateurs to open eateries in the Gatherall Food Hall. PLK Communities, the developer of Factory 52, announced Tuesday it had signed three restaurateurs for the Gatherall, a food...
Your Radio Place
Win Ohio Renaissance Festival Tickets HERE
The Ohio Renaissance Festival runs weekends September 3-October 30 and AVC Communications is giving you a chance to win tickets. The Ohio Renaissance Festival is located between Cincinnati and Columbus just of I-71. For more information about the festival, Click Here. Contest ends Thursday, September 1 at midnight and winners...
cincymusic.com
Concerts to Attend This Week: August 28th - September 4th
There are a plethora of events to attend each and every day in and around Cincinnati! Can't keep track? We got you. Check out a list of note-worthy concerts happening this week!. PNC Pavilion. 7pm. The Southgate House Revival (The Sanctuary) 7pm. The Southgate House Revival (The Lounge) 8pm. MOTR...
Fall on the Farm is Back and only 45 minutes from Cincinnati, Ohio
There's nothing like it! Pumpkins, apples, and cozy fires. You can find all of that and more at Blooms & Berries Farm Market in Loveland, Ohio. Open 7 days a week. What is Blooms & Berries Farm Market in Loveland, Ohio?
spectrumnews1.com
Milford artists convert historic barn into PAUSE OFF studio, gallery
MILFORD, Ohio — Lifelong Milford residents and graduates of the Art Academy of Cincinnati, Chris and Lindsey Clements have dreamed of building their own art studio for years, hoping to help build a thriving art scene in their own backyard. When the opportunity arose to rent out a hundred-year-old...
WKRC
Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
WCPO
Buffalo Wild Wings introduces 'Sauce Sauce', signature sauce of former UC football star Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner
CINCINNATI — Former University of Cincinnati Bearcat star cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner has a new sauce at Buffalo Wild Wings. In a press release from Buffalo Wild Wings, they introduced "Sauce Sauce" in partnership with Gardner, who has given the nickname "Sauce" by his little league football coach when he was 6 years old.
WKRC
What to expect from W&S/WEBN Fireworks including a soundtrack hint
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Tri-State end of summer tradition returns this weekend. D.J. Hodge with iHeartMedia shares a preview of the Western Southern/WEBN Fireworks on September 4.
linknky.com
NKY streetscapes: Buttermilk Pike
This week I went to two different cities, but I stayed on the same street. Buttermilk Pike offers a variety of businesses and cuisines, and very different atmospheres. But each of these places offer something unique with a focus on fostering a community in the NKY area. Oriental Wok: 317...
Everything You Need to Know About Cincinnati's Western & Southern/WEBN Riverfest Fireworks
This Labor Day bash officially signals the end of summer with a firework display — and tons of traffic jams.
WKRC
Reality TV cooking contestant helps open new restaurant in Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A chef is taking his talents from the reality TV scene to the Tri-State. Camerron Dangerfield, "Chef Cam," is on a mission to open and revamp Black and minority owned businesses in cities across the country. His skills have been showcased on Food Network, winning Chopped and...
Fox 19
Cincinnati's Crime Vault | Beyond the Broadcast: Pike County Massacre - Part 1
In April of 2016, generations of a single family were killed in one night. The case has been called The Pike County Massacre and it's Ohio's largest criminal homicide investigation ever. In episode one of a three-part series, FOX 19 Investigative Reporter, Jessica Schmidt, breaks down the complex case just days before the start of the criminal trial of one of the accused. Cincinnati's Crime Vault is an award-winning true crime news series on FOX 19 Now. This audio podcast will take the stories featured in the news beyond the broadcast.
Hamilton County Parks will no longer host Holiday In Lights at Sharon Woods
The Great Parks of Hamilton County will no longer host Holiday in Lights at Sharon Woods, a drive-through display that has taken place for more than 30 years.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Reds All-Star Tom Browning arrested, charged with OVI
GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Former Cincinnati Reds all-star Tom Browning was arrested for driving under the influence over the weekend. According to court documents, Browning has been charged with two counts of OVI, failure to stay in marked lanes and failure to maintain control. According to police, the alleged offenses...
Fox 19
BODYCAM: Reds pitching legend Tom Browning arrested for OVI after hitting house
GEORGETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning was arrested over the weekend for operating a vehicle under the influence (OVI), court records show. Georgetown police bodycam video showing Browning failing a field sobriety test is embedded in its entirety below. Browning, who pitched for the Reds from...
Times Gazette
Eight vying for fair queen, king titles
Six girls and four boys will vie for the title of Highland County Fair queen and king, respectively, on Sunday, the opening day of the fair’s 75th anniversary. The theme for both the contest and this year’s fair is Dirt on my Boots, Fall in the Air, It’s the Best time of Year, at the 75th Highland County Fair.
Fox 19
Uptown residents weary of large parties, ‘rampaging’ UC students
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Residents of Cincinnati’s CUF neighborhood are responding after videos went viral showing a weekend party that left property damaged and streets flooded with trash. “Literally thousands of drunken students rampaging through residential areas is completely unacceptable, not to mention illegal,” said CUF Neighborhood Association Treasurer Linda...
Fox 19
Tri-State man in coma after getting stung 20k times by bees
RIPLEY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 20-year-old man nearly lost his life after getting stung thousands of times by bees last Friday. Austin Bellamy remains on a ventilator in a medically induced coma at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Tuesday night. Bellamy was up in a lemon tree trimming branches...
