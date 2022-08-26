Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Three Promotions Announced at CLH, CPAs & ConsultantsBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
Related
abc57.com
Businesses and organizations needed for annual Cops & Goblins event at Four Winds Field
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Cops & Goblins annual Halloween treat night has been scheduled for October 24. The hosts, the South Bend Police Department and the South Bend Cubs, are looking for businesses and organizations who would like to participate. Businesses and organizations can have a table at the...
abc57.com
Elkhart County Parks offering a bike hike along the Pumpkin-Vine Nature Trail
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- On Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. bikers can join a naturalist for a 10-mile ride through the countryside. The event will begin at Abshire Park in Goshen. All bikers must bring their own bike, gear and water. To register or for more information, visit...
abc57.com
Student allegedly brings stolen handgun to Dowagiac Middle School
DOWAGIAC, Mich. - A 13-year-old student was arrested on Monday after allegedly bringing a stolen handgun to Dowagiac Middle School, according to the Dowagiac Police Department. At 10:15 a.m., police were told a person who lives outside of the city of Dowagiac found a handgun and a handgun magazine in...
abc57.com
Minor injuries in school bus crash in Dowagiac
DOWAGIAC, Mich. -- Cass County Dispatch confirms there was a crash involving a secondary school bus near the intersection of Atwood Road and Dewey Lake Street Wednesday morning. A call came in reporting the crash at 6:43 a.m. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the bus was traveling south...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc57.com
Citywide Classroom connects 4,200 South Bend students, expands to Mishawaka
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Citywide Classroom, an initiative that helps students and families in the South Bend Community School Corporation access the internet at home, has provided free, at-home internet connection to more than 4,200 students in the school corporation, initiative leaders announced on Wednesday. Citywide Classroom was launched...
abc57.com
Michigan State Police investigating larceny of lion statues
MENDON, Mich. - Michigan State troopers are investigating the larceny of two lion statues from the 22000 block of Springer Road in Mendon Township on Tuesday. According to police, the lions were taken from the victim's yard sometime between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The identical statues...
abc57.com
Olivet A.M.E. Church celebrates 150 years of deep-rooted service in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- A local congregation celebrated their 150th anniversary over the weekend. The Olivet A.M.E. Church in South Bend is aiming to be nationally recognized as a historic place because of its longevity and deep heritage. “They’ve really been leaders in the black community and the cultural aspects...
abc57.com
Lifeguards rescue 6-year-old at Washington Park
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - Washington Park lifeguards rescued a 6-year-old girl who was actively drowning on Sunday, according to the Michigan City Fire Department. At 2:30 p.m., lifeguards noticed a young girl on an inflatable being pushed out by wind. A lifeguard began swimming out to help her. Just before...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc57.com
Two people charged in murder of Tychius Derrickson
Two people have been charged in the murder of 18-year-old Tychius Derrickson, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Derrickson was found shot and killed on June 17 in Mishawaka. Nashawn Stephens, 18, has been charged with murder and a firearm enhancement. Kyndall Dickerson, 19, has been charged with...
abc57.com
Two injured in two separate shootings in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Violent Crimes Unit is investigating two shootings that happened on Sunday. One shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Portage Avenue and King Street. The other shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Lincoln Way West. Both...
abc57.com
Downtown Elkhart Merchant Alliance hosts clothing drive September 5-17
ELKHART, Ind. - The Downtown Elkhart Merchant Alliance is hosting the Downtown Elkhart Cares clothing drive from September 5 through 17 in support of residents re-entering the workforce. Event organizers are collecting new or gently used interview clothing, shoes, and jewelry during the drive. Community members can drop off donations...
abc57.com
Two found dead inside Elkhart home with apparent gunshot wounds
ELKHART, Ind., --- An investigation is underway after a man and woman who suffered from apparent gunshot wounds were found dead inside an Elkhart home. Officials said 911 received a call around 1:15 p.m. about a man and a woman who were believed to be deceased inside a home on the 200 block of North Drive in Elkhart.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc57.com
A grieving mother speaks out as activists continue to advocate police reform
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Marcia Kittrell spoke to a room full of community members and activists on Tuesday. “I’ll let you mess with my money, if I had a man, you could mess with my man, but don’t you mess with my children,” Kittrell said. Her 51-year-old...
abc57.com
Warsaw Police investigating individual in theft investigation
WARSAW, Ind. - The Warsaw Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person in connection with a theft from a local business. If you have any information, please message police on Facebook or call 574-385-2210.
abc57.com
Shuttle bus not available from South Bend airport to Notre Dame Stadium for 2022 season
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The free Transpo shuttle bus from the South Bend International Airport to Notre Dame Stadium will not be available for home football games this season, according to the South Shore Line. This is due to the ongoing bus operator shortage. South Shore Line customers are...
abc57.com
Goshen Theater releases schedule of events for September 2022
The Goshen Theater has released its schedule of events for September 2022. September 9, 2022 Goshen Theater Drama Club: Dance Studio Classes Begin. Goshen Theater Drama Club’s is offering weekly Dance Studio classes for students 8-18 years old. Register for the full 12 weeks, or reach out about a drop-in class. Visit GoshenTheater.com/GTDC or email GTDC@goshentheater.org for more information.
abc57.com
Benton Harbor Area Schools start new year with interim superintendent
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Benton Harbor Area Schools started school Monday morning, a week earlier than the traditional start. It's part of a plan to put all the districts in the county on the same calendar. BHAS started the school year with an Interim Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Butts. “It’s been...
abc57.com
Leaders at Niles Community Schools discuss 2022-2023 school year
NILES, Mich.,-- Many districts in Michiana start school Monday, including Niles Community Schools. Hear from Niles Community Schools superintendent, Dr. Dan Applegate; Niles High School New Tech Director, Jerry Holtgren and Niles High School principal, Michelle Asmus. Topics discussed include academic goals, safety measures, pandemic ease, involvement and more.
abc57.com
Berrien County Health Department offers Narcan training
NILES, Mich.-- August 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day and the Berrien County Health Department is making it easier for people to prevent overdose deaths with drive-thru Narcan training. It takes only 15 minutes for people to drive up and learn how to save a life. Health experts here not...
Comments / 0