Niles, MI

Student allegedly brings stolen handgun to Dowagiac Middle School

DOWAGIAC, Mich. - A 13-year-old student was arrested on Monday after allegedly bringing a stolen handgun to Dowagiac Middle School, according to the Dowagiac Police Department. At 10:15 a.m., police were told a person who lives outside of the city of Dowagiac found a handgun and a handgun magazine in...
DOWAGIAC, MI
Minor injuries in school bus crash in Dowagiac

DOWAGIAC, Mich. -- Cass County Dispatch confirms there was a crash involving a secondary school bus near the intersection of Atwood Road and Dewey Lake Street Wednesday morning. A call came in reporting the crash at 6:43 a.m. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the bus was traveling south...
DOWAGIAC, MI
Citywide Classroom connects 4,200 South Bend students, expands to Mishawaka

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Citywide Classroom, an initiative that helps students and families in the South Bend Community School Corporation access the internet at home, has provided free, at-home internet connection to more than 4,200 students in the school corporation, initiative leaders announced on Wednesday. Citywide Classroom was launched...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Michigan State Police investigating larceny of lion statues

MENDON, Mich. - Michigan State troopers are investigating the larceny of two lion statues from the 22000 block of Springer Road in Mendon Township on Tuesday. According to police, the lions were taken from the victim's yard sometime between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The identical statues...
MENDON, MI
Lifeguards rescue 6-year-old at Washington Park

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - Washington Park lifeguards rescued a 6-year-old girl who was actively drowning on Sunday, according to the Michigan City Fire Department. At 2:30 p.m., lifeguards noticed a young girl on an inflatable being pushed out by wind. A lifeguard began swimming out to help her. Just before...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Two people charged in murder of Tychius Derrickson

Two people have been charged in the murder of 18-year-old Tychius Derrickson, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Derrickson was found shot and killed on June 17 in Mishawaka. Nashawn Stephens, 18, has been charged with murder and a firearm enhancement. Kyndall Dickerson, 19, has been charged with...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Two injured in two separate shootings in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Violent Crimes Unit is investigating two shootings that happened on Sunday. One shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Portage Avenue and King Street. The other shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Lincoln Way West. Both...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Downtown Elkhart Merchant Alliance hosts clothing drive September 5-17

ELKHART, Ind. - The Downtown Elkhart Merchant Alliance is hosting the Downtown Elkhart Cares clothing drive from September 5 through 17 in support of residents re-entering the workforce. Event organizers are collecting new or gently used interview clothing, shoes, and jewelry during the drive. Community members can drop off donations...
ELKHART, IN
Two found dead inside Elkhart home with apparent gunshot wounds

ELKHART, Ind., --- An investigation is underway after a man and woman who suffered from apparent gunshot wounds were found dead inside an Elkhart home. Officials said 911 received a call around 1:15 p.m. about a man and a woman who were believed to be deceased inside a home on the 200 block of North Drive in Elkhart.
ELKHART, IN
Goshen Theater releases schedule of events for September 2022

The Goshen Theater has released its schedule of events for September 2022. September 9, 2022 Goshen Theater Drama Club: Dance Studio Classes Begin. Goshen Theater Drama Club’s is offering weekly Dance Studio classes for students 8-18 years old. Register for the full 12 weeks, or reach out about a drop-in class. Visit GoshenTheater.com/GTDC or email GTDC@goshentheater.org for more information.
GOSHEN, IN
Leaders at Niles Community Schools discuss 2022-2023 school year

NILES, Mich.,-- Many districts in Michiana start school Monday, including Niles Community Schools. Hear from Niles Community Schools superintendent, Dr. Dan Applegate; Niles High School New Tech Director, Jerry Holtgren and Niles High School principal, Michelle Asmus. Topics discussed include academic goals, safety measures, pandemic ease, involvement and more.
NILES, MI
Berrien County Health Department offers Narcan training

NILES, Mich.-- August 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day and the Berrien County Health Department is making it easier for people to prevent overdose deaths with drive-thru Narcan training. It takes only 15 minutes for people to drive up and learn how to save a life. Health experts here not...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI

