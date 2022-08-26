Drew Barrymore cancels talk show taping for season three premiere after series suffers low ratings

DREW Barrymore has canceled a talk show taping for the season three premiere after the series suffered low ratings.

Drew, 47, hosts The Drew Barrymore Show on CBS, as the third season is set to premiere on September 12.

One of Drew Barrymore's talk show tapings has been canceled Credit: Getty

The actress hosts The Drew Barrymore Show Credit: The Drew Barrymore Show

The Sun can exclusively reveal that show guests for the September 8th morning taping were informed filming will be “canceled” because of “production changes.”

Ticket holders were urged to apply for two of the September 15th tapings with a code to get priority tickets.

If guests are unable to attend the September 15th taping, they could apply for another day with the code.

The email read: “We apologize for the short notice and any inconvenience that this may cause to you and your party.”

A rep for the show did not respond to The Sun's request for comment.

LOW RATINGS

The taping cancellation comes after a season of bad ratings for the talk show.

Ratings for season two averaged 500,000 viewers a day, which is a third of ABC’s Live with Kelly and Ryan.

The low ratings came despite the actress’ star-studded guests, including Paris Hilton, Savannah Guthrie, Kate Hudson, Machine Gun Kelly, Andy Cohen, Bobby Flay, Dakota Johnson, Cameron Diaz, Billie Eilish and more.

But there will be changes to season three to hopefully boost ratings, as CBS Media Ventures will produce the show as two half-hour episodes stations can air back-to-back or split.

The change was announced in April, as the actress said at the time: "I am honored and grateful but I also want to take this show higher and continue to innovate and be a game changer in the daytime space…

"Rising to the occasion of finding people in the diverse way they watch is what I want to challenge myself with. Our show wants to be a bright spot not a blind spot and we just want to make people feel good."

Upcoming guests for the mother of two's season three include Charli D’Amelio, who will also appear on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars, Danny DeVito, Tyler Perry, Lena Dunham, Regina Hall, Susan Sarandon, Serena Williams and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

The talk show's third season premieres in September Credit: CBS