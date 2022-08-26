ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Drew Barrymore cancels talk show taping for season three premiere after series suffers low ratings

By Rosa Russo
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

DREW Barrymore has canceled a talk show taping for the season three premiere after the series suffered low ratings.

Drew, 47, hosts The Drew Barrymore Show on CBS, as the third season is set to premiere on September 12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KbPp5_0hWVhV2300
One of Drew Barrymore's talk show tapings has been canceled Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MloaA_0hWVhV2300
The actress hosts The Drew Barrymore Show Credit: The Drew Barrymore Show

The Sun can exclusively reveal that show guests for the September 8th morning taping were informed filming will be “canceled” because of “production changes.”

Ticket holders were urged to apply for two of the September 15th tapings with a code to get priority tickets.

If guests are unable to attend the September 15th taping, they could apply for another day with the code.

The email read: “We apologize for the short notice and any inconvenience that this may cause to you and your party.”

A rep for the show did not respond to The Sun's request for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zBUeM_0hWVhV2300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iFOxd_0hWVhV2300

LOW RATINGS

The taping cancellation comes after a season of bad ratings for the talk show.

Ratings for season two averaged 500,000 viewers a day, which is a third of ABC’s Live with Kelly and Ryan.

The low ratings came despite the actress’ star-studded guests, including Paris Hilton, Savannah Guthrie, Kate Hudson, Machine Gun Kelly, Andy Cohen, Bobby Flay, Dakota Johnson, Cameron Diaz, Billie Eilish and more.

But there will be changes to season three to hopefully boost ratings, as CBS Media Ventures will produce the show as two half-hour episodes stations can air back-to-back or split.

The change was announced in April, as the actress said at the time: "I am honored and grateful but I also want to take this show higher and continue to innovate and be a game changer in the daytime space…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cqvLO_0hWVhV2300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pw4as_0hWVhV2300

"Rising to the occasion of finding people in the diverse way they watch is what I want to challenge myself with. Our show wants to be a bright spot not a blind spot and we just want to make people feel good."

Upcoming guests for the mother of two's season three include Charli D’Amelio, who will also appear on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars, Danny DeVito, Tyler Perry, Lena Dunham, Regina Hall, Susan Sarandon, Serena Williams and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UMAF6_0hWVhV2300
The talk show's third season premieres in September Credit: CBS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fzp63_0hWVhV2300
Season two suffered low ratings Credit: Twitter/@DrewBarrymoreTV

Comments / 103

Carolyn Mantle
4d ago

I for one like Drew Barrymore. I think she is one of the most down to earth, real people you could ever meet and she could come out there all Hollywood glammed up, but she don't that even makes me like her more that makes her even more real.

Reply(3)
54
Kimberly Stiehr
4d ago

Drew.... I've admired you for so long as being someone who overcame Hollywood's standers; and as a mom and great influencer..... Please take some time for yourself and keep on influencing people the way your MAGICAL smile ALWAYS does ")

Reply
10
Mainiac
3d ago

No wonder! The show is terrible. I think she is a nice person but her show is so boring and the guy co hosting isnt helping her.

Reply
15
Related
Popculture

Jennifer Garner Quits TV Show

Jennifer Garner's reunion with Alias creator J.J. Abrams has not gone as well as anyone hoped. It's really not going anywhere. Garner was set to star in the Apple TV+ limited series My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, which Abrams' Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television were producing. She decided to leave to focus on a series Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine is producing, leaving the Bad Robot project dead for the moment.
TV & VIDEOS
wonderwall.com

Julianne Hough finally dating handsome 'Narnia' actor after years of questions about the nature of their relationship, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-August 2022, starting with this former "Dancing With the Stars" pro… On Aug. 21, Deux Moi reported that, according to an anonymous source, Julianne Hough and long-term pal Ben Barnes could be seen holding hands during a recent performance of "Into the Woods" on Broadway. The following day, Life & Style reported that, after years of rumors about the nature of their relationship, the duo finally took their relationship to the next level earlier this year. "Their friendship has gravitated into a full-blown romance. … They've officially been an item for two months and he has been flying to and from L.A. to be with her in New York. When they're not together, they FaceTime every day. They're so adorable together. Everything about the relationship is so easy and Julianne can be her true self with him. She's never been happier," said a source. The "Dancing With the Stars" alum and the English actor — who starred as Prince Caspian in two "The Chronicles of Narnia" movies and recently starred on "Westworld," "The Punisher" and "Shadow and Bone" — first sparked romance rumors in early 2020 amid a rough patch in her marriage with Brooks Laich. As for the other man to whom Julianne was linked in the wake of her split from the former hockey star… Life & Style reported that, according to a source, she and male model Charlie Wilson called it quits "a few months ago" because although "they were physically attracted to each other," they "didn't gel emotionally." The insider also described the romance as a "total rebound fling" for Julianne following her breakup from Brooks.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Cameron Diaz
Person
Tyler Perry
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
Ryan
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Dakota Johnson
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Savannah Guthrie
Person
Susan Sarandon
Person
Danny Devito
Person
Regina Hall
Person
Kate Hudson
Person
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
Person
Bobby Flay
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing

Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
SANTA MONICA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Abc#Machine Gun Kelly#Cbs Media Ventures
Popculture

'The Mole': Anderson Cooper Not Returning as Host

The Mole has seen a resurgence in popularity in the past year, many due to Netflix adding past seasons of the show to its service. The licensed stint was apparently so successful for Netflix that it has opted to reboot the former ABC reality competition. However, Anderson Cooper, the host most synonymous with the series, will not be back.
NFL
Popculture

Kelly Clarkson Reveals Why She Left 'The Voice'

Kelly Clarkson is taking some time to herself for the first time since she was a teenager. The Kelly Clarkson Show host stopped by the TODAY show Tuesday to visit old friends Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly, revealing the real reason she took the summer off from filming The Voice. Clarkson revealed it had been since she was 16 years old that she had taken a summer off when asked by Daly, who also hosts The Voice.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Meghan McCain reveals Joy Behar’s comment that made her quit ‘The View’

Meghan McCain revealed that Joy Behar served as the ultimate catalyst to quit “The View.” The former morning show co-host explained on “The Commentary Magazine Podcast” Thursday that Behar’s response to her returning from maternity leave in January 2021 after giving birth to her daughter, Liberty, made her realize the job was not worth it. “I finally went back to the show, and the day I went back to the show, Joy Behar said on air, ‘Nobody missed you, we didn’t miss you, you shouldn’t have come back,'” McCain, 37, recalled. “And I just … I started hysterically crying. Sorry gentlemen, I know,...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
706K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy