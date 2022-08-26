Read full article on original website
Clay Jenkins: federal disaster declaration key to getting money for North Texas flood damage
Dallas County officials are pushing for a federal disaster declaration so that residents whose homes or businesses were damaged or destroyed can get individual assistance — and the money wouldn't have to be repaid. But Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said two things are required before an area is...
Texas gas companies face fines up to $1 million for failing to prepare for extreme weather
A year and a half after a severe winter storm nearly collapsed the state’s power grid, Texas oil and gas regulators approved new rules Tuesday that would require natural gas companies to properly prepare their equipment for extreme weather. The rules will require oil and gas companies to be...
Asian American and Pacific Islander voters are preparing to sue Texas for alleged discrimination in
Next month, a federal court in Austin will hear a lawsuit charging Texas with discriminating against minority voters in last year's redistricting process. Virtually every round of redistricting since the passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act has brought some legal action against Texas. But typically, such cases have focused on the rights of Black and Latino Texans. This time, Asian American and Pacific Islander, or AAPI, voters are taking a leading role.
Texas State Board of Education to delay revisions to social studies standards
The Republican-controlled Texas State Board of Education plans to push back a revision of social studies curriculum standards to 2025 after facing criticism from conservative advocates and groups. Board members were originally scheduled to vote on the new guidelines this November, updating them for the first time in over a decade. They'll take a final vote this Friday on whether to delay the overhaul of the standards.
At Capitol rally, Uvalde families demand Abbott call special session on gun reform
On Saturday, families from Uvalde made the 2 1/2-hour trip to the state Capitol in Austin to ask Gov. Greg Abbott to call a special session of the Texas Legislature to pass laws on gun reform. The rally on the Capitol steps included a host of speakers like Maggie Mireles,...
Texas’ child welfare agency told staffers to keep quiet about gender-affirming care investigations
The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services took rare steps — like instructing staffers to avoid written communications — to keep details of child abuse investigations related to gender-affirming care in secret, according to internal agency communications reviewed by The Texas Tribune. The agency’s actions are detailed...
Beto O’Rourke holds virtual campaign events following bacterial infection
Democrat Beto O’Rourke will hold two virtual campaign events Monday after pausing in-person rallies due to an illness that required a brief visit to the hospital last week. O’Rourke became ill Friday and was later diagnosed with a bacterial infection at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio where he was administered antibiotics and told to rest, his campaign said in a statement Sunday.
