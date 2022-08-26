ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Asian American and Pacific Islander voters are preparing to sue Texas for alleged discrimination in

Next month, a federal court in Austin will hear a lawsuit charging Texas with discriminating against minority voters in last year's redistricting process. Virtually every round of redistricting since the passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act has brought some legal action against Texas. But typically, such cases have focused on the rights of Black and Latino Texans. This time, Asian American and Pacific Islander, or AAPI, voters are taking a leading role.
Texas State Board of Education to delay revisions to social studies standards

The Republican-controlled Texas State Board of Education plans to push back a revision of social studies curriculum standards to 2025 after facing criticism from conservative advocates and groups. Board members were originally scheduled to vote on the new guidelines this November, updating them for the first time in over a decade. They'll take a final vote this Friday on whether to delay the overhaul of the standards.
Beto O’Rourke holds virtual campaign events following bacterial infection

Democrat Beto O’Rourke will hold two virtual campaign events Monday after pausing in-person rallies due to an illness that required a brief visit to the hospital last week. O’Rourke became ill Friday and was later diagnosed with a bacterial infection at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio where he was administered antibiotics and told to rest, his campaign said in a statement Sunday.
