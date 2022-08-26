Read full article on original website
We Now Know Why A Celebrity Couple Was Visiting Rochester
Rochester, Minnesota has been a hotspot for celebrity sightings and celebrity news lately. And now we know why a celebrity couple, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, were walking around the downtown area in early August. Here's Why Celebrity Couple, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Were in Rochester, Minnesota. I'm pretty...
There’s a Literal Castle for Sale in Rochester, MI
There's a home on the market that is a literal castle. The outside, the inside, all of it! Sadly, it's not for sale in Rochester, Minnesota but it is for sale in a sister Rochester, Rochester, Michigan. Obviously it's not a castle that was built in medieval times, this home...
Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office to Highlight Move Over Law
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is taking part in a statewide effort Wednesday that highlights Minnesota’s move over law. The Ted Foss Move Over Law was passed after the state trooper was killed during a traffic stop on the shoulder of Interstate 90 in Winona County in 2000. The law requires motorists to put a lane between themselves and an emergency vehicle on the side of the road if possible. Drivers are required to slow down if they’re traveling on a two-lane road and encounter an emergency vehicle on the shoulder.
Expect Delays Next Week on Highway 14 in Rochester as Paving Work Begins
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Highway 14 motorists should expect delays starting next week as paving work begins in southeast Rochester. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said in a news release that motorists will encounter lane closures on Highway 14 which may produce traffic backups during the busy morning commute and afternoon drive home.
Trucker Charged in 2021 Deadly Pile-Up Crash Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors have charged a Tennessee truck-driver for his role in a deadly chain-reaction crash that happened near Rochester in December 2021. The criminal complaint filed Tuesday says the six-vehicle pile-up started on Hwy. 52 north between Pine Island and Oronoco when one semi-truck rear-ended...
Rochester Man Falls Victim to Costly Identity Theft Scam
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Another Rochester resident has fallen victim to a costly scam. A Rochester police spokesperson said an elderly man reported losing $7,000 after getting a pop-up message on his computer saying his identity had been stolen on August 16. The man said he called a phone number displayed on the pop-up message and was told he would receive a call from a representative from Visa to solve the non-existent identity theft issue. Police say the victim reported receiving a call that instructed him to buy gift cards and share the numbers with the scammer to resolve the issue.
Catalytic Converters Reported Stolen from Rochester Business
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police responded to the report of four catalytic converters being stolen from a Rochester business Tuesday. Police say the car parts were taken off of four Ford Econoline buses parked at a business in northwest Rochester. The converters are believed to have been ripped off sometime during the previous night.
Police Shoot Dog Attacking Minnesota Family
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Hastings shot a dog that was reportedly attacking its owners Tuesday evening. A news release from the Hastings Police Department indicates officers responded to a residence around 5:30 p.m. after receiving an emergency call from a juvenile stating the family dog was attacking her mother. The release indicates officers forced their way into the home and had no choice but to shoot the dog, believing it was the only way to save the homeowner’s life.
Southern Minnesota Woman Critically Injured When Struck by SUV
Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News) - A woman was severely injured Monday evening when she was struck by a vehicle in Lakeville. The Lakeville Police Department says the 46-year-old woman was walking across a road around 7:20 PM when she was struck by an SUV. The driver remained at the scene and is been cooperating with the investigation.
New Cell Phone Guidelines In Place for Rochester Public Schools
If you've got kids in school and your kids have a cell phone, some big changes have been announced by Rochester Public Schools in Minnesota for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. Below is the letter sent to families as well as an interview with Superintendent of Rochester Public Schools, Kent Pekel, where he explains some of the reasoning behind the changes and some of the specific challenges our schools were dealing with as a result of phones at school.
"Lot 31" Pop Up Market Opens Today in Rochester
The public is invited to the outdoor events each Wednesday to enjoy local restaurants while shopping local vendors and listening to music. See today's featured vendors and restaurants below. "It's a Whimsical Life" will be in the Threshold Arts tent today starting at 11:00 AM. Stop by to learn how...
Rochester Man Busted For Mushroom Grow Operation Gets Probation
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - One of the two people who admitted to charges connected to a hallucinogenic mushroom growing was sentenced today. 24-year-old Austin Dahl was given a stayed prison sentence of nearly 5 1/2 years and was placed on probation for five years. He earlier entered a guilty plea to a first-degree drug possession charge through a plea agreement that led to the dismissal of another first-degree drug charge and a charge of illegal possession of a firearm.
Rochester Police Catch Burglary in Progress, Pursue Suspects
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two men were arrested after leading authorities on a pursuit that started with an in-progress burglary at a Rochester construction site. A Rochester police spokesperson said officers received an alarm call from an apartment complex construction site in the 4600 block of Pineview Pl. Northwest just before 2 a.m. Saturday. A responding officer reported seeing two men loading boxes into the back of the van. The van then took off from the site before the responding officer’s backup arrived.
Possibility for Severe Storms Prompt Flood Watch for Rochester Area
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The possibility of 3-4 inches of rain for some areas has prompted the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Rochester and surrounding communities in southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa. The Flood Watch begins at 10 p.m. Saturday and is scheduled to end at...
Timeline for Project Along Busy Rochester Street Modified
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Public Works is modifying the timeline for the RPU Duct Bank/ Street Reconstruction Project at the intersection of 9th St. Southeast and Broadway Ave. South. The moratorium on turns at the intersection, originally set to end on Monday, has been extended until Tuesday. A news...
Teen Airlifted to Rochester Following Crash With Semi
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- A teenager was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s incident report says the 16-year-old and two passengers were traveling west on Hwy. 60 when the sedan...
New Feature at Rochester Gas Station Will Make You Do a Double-Take
Next time you are filling up at a gas station in Rochester, Minnesota, you may do a double-take when you get ready to pay for that coffee and donut!. You'll Do A Double-Take When You See What's New at a Rochester Gas Station!. One of my kids went to Kwik...
Love Halloween? Another Costume Store Opening Soon in Rochester
First, don't freak out. The calendar still says August but spotted throughout stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, you are going to see a mixture of holidays happening that might make your mind spin a bit. We have swimsuits for summer, back-to-school displays, Christmas has been spotted at a store in Rochester already, and a Halloween store is already opened in the Med City as well. And now, one more Halloween store is about ready to scare you on its opening day too!
Minnesota Motorcycle Crash Kills Driver and Passenger
Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcycle roll-over crash in the Twin Cities is responsible for claiming the lives of the driver and passenger. The State Patrol’s accident report says 41-year-old Brandon Mckeon was driving the motorcycle north on Hwy. 61 near Woodbury with his passenger 41-year-old Kecia Mckeon around 6:30 p.m. Friday. The report says the motorcycle then exited 61 on a ramp to I-494 when it lost control, veered off the roadway, rolled and came to rest in a grass median.
Rochester Man’s 10-Year Sentence for Domestic Violence Upheld
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld a Rochester man's conviction and 10-year prison sentence for domestic violence. 32-year-old Karlwin Richards attempted to argue that his constitutional right against self-incrimination was violated during his trial and that the judge failed to maintain impartiality when she ordered an upward departure from state sentencing guidelines in the case. Richards decided to testify in his own defense in an effort to bolster his claims that he was acting in self-defense when he was involved in a domestic altercation in January 2020. The judge presiding in the trial denied a defense motion that called for limiting the prosecution's cross-examination to that single incident.
