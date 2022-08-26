Glen Jean, WV (WOAY) – New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Acting Superintendent Jay Newman announces temporary delays and closures in two areas of the park as contractors perform work in preparation for upcoming road repairs. The Glade Creek Campground will close at noon on Tuesday, September 6, through Friday, September 9. In addition, construction crews will close the road to vehicles, bikes, and pedestrians from the Grandview Sandbar Campground down to the Glade Creek Campground.

