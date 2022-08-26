Read full article on original website
WV Department of Transportation actively hiring Human Resource personnel
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is seeking employees for their Human Resource department. The Human Resource Division will host a hiring event on Thursday, September 8, from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm at 1340 Smith Street in Charleston. Applicants can interview on the spot, and successful candidates may receive immediate job offers.
West Virginia American Water awarded Best PR campaign and Coffman named PR practitioner of the Year
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) WV Chapter, the leading professional organization of communications professionals in the state, honored West Virginia American Water’s 2021 Infrastructure Week Campaign winning the Crytal Award for their “Best of West Virginia” campaign. In addition, Rachel Coffman, President of Coffman Collaborative, earned the 2022 PR Practitioner of the year award.
ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin to moderate panel on Appalachia’s outdoor economy industry on August 31
Lewisburg, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Chamber of Commerce’s annual Business Summit hosted by the Greenbrier will hold a panel discussion on multi-state collaboration across Appalchia’s outdoor economy industry on Wednesday, August 31, at 3:00 pm. The Appalachian Regional Commission’s (ARC) Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin will moderate the panel bringing together national and local leaders and regional outdoor industry experts.
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to visit West Virginia
Washington, DC (WOAY) – US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will travel to West Virginia on Wednesday, August 31, and Thursday, September 1. Secretary Vilsack will join Senator Joe Manchin in a series of events to demonstrate how the Biden-Harris Administration’s investments will benefit rural communities nationwide. Secretary Vilsack...
DHHR reports active COVID-19 cases decrease to 2,980; 9 deaths since last report
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 31, 2022, there are currently 2,980 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been nine deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,286 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has...
28% of West Virginia homeowners behind on mortgage payments fear facing foreclosure
Charleston, WV (WOAY)- According to a LendingTree Quote Wizard report, 28% of West Virginia homeowners fear foreclosure due to delinquent mortgage payments. The delay in payments is primarily due to high housing costs and steady inflation. Housing costs have increased over 70% nationwide. However, income has only risen 30% over...
West Virginia taking applications for controlled deer hunts
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The Division of Natural Resources is now accepting applications for controlled deer hunters at four state parks in West Virginia. Hunters can apply until Wednesday, August 31, to hunt at Beech Fork, Cacapon Resort, North Bend, and Twin Falls Resort state parks this fall. The...
Attorney General Morrisey joins 22 State Coalition supporting the religious liberty of Navy servicemembers
Charleston, WV (WOAY)- West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joined over 21 other attorneys general in support of the religious liberty of Navy SEALs and other Navy personnel seeking exemptions from the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction barring the Navy from separating soldiers based on...
Average gasoline prices in West Virginia decrease 8.9 cents per gallon in the last week
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Average gasoline prices in West Virginia have fallen 8.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 1,154 West Virginia stations. West Virginia gas prices have decreased over 55 cents per gallon since last month. However, prices are over 75 cents per gallon higher than last year.
West Virginia Democrats oppose Constitutional Amendments 1,2, and 4
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Democratic Executive Committee met on August 27 and collectively decided to urge voters to oppose Constitutional Amendments 1,2 and 4. The amendments will appear on the General Election ballot in the November 8 election, and voters must approve for the legislation to pass.
Labor Day travel expected to rise to near pre pandemic levels despite gas prices
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – As the Labor Day holiday weekend gets closer, AAA anticipates travelers to take to the roads in pre-pandemic numbers despite fluctuating gas prices. AAA predicts peak travel time to begin on Friday afternoon, September 2. Additionally, AAA advises travelers to expect heavy traffic on Monday as people return from their Labor Day vacations.
Temporary closures and delays in New River Gorge National Park and Reserve
Glen Jean, WV (WOAY) – New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Acting Superintendent Jay Newman announces temporary delays and closures in two areas of the park as contractors perform work in preparation for upcoming road repairs. The Glade Creek Campground will close at noon on Tuesday, September 6, through Friday, September 9. In addition, construction crews will close the road to vehicles, bikes, and pedestrians from the Grandview Sandbar Campground down to the Glade Creek Campground.
