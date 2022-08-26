Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Packers cut one of Aaron Rodgers’ favorite targets
Reports out of the Green Bay Packers camp say that the team is planning on cutting one of quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘s favorite new wide receivers. Juwann Winfree has received high praise from the quarterback throughout training camp but that doesn’t seem to be enough to keep him on the team.
Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season
The Minnesota Vikings are hoping they will be able to bounce back after a rough 2021 campaign. Kirk Cousins certainly has the weapons at his disposal to lead Minnesota to success, as Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen all figure to play big roles in the offense this upcoming season. One guy who doesn’t […] The post Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers, Vikings Have Agreed To A Trade
The Pittsburgh Steelers have added to their offensive line depth with a trade on Tuesday afternoon. Pittsburgh sent a conditional 2025 seventh-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for veteran offensive lineman Jesse Davis. Davis had signed with the Vikings this offseason after spending five years with the Miami Dolphins.
Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts
The Los Angeles Rams have a plethora of targets for Matthew Stafford to throw to this upcoming season. With Allen Robinson joining Cooper Kupp as a free agent addition this offseason, it looks like the Rams offense is poised to be even better than it was last season. Unfortunately, it appears they may have released […] The post Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Former Badgers star injured in pre-season shows LaFleur was right
To play or not to play your starters in pre-season is the age old question. It happens every year, it seems, that a star player gets banged up during meaningless games. This season it happened to be a former Wisconsin Badgers star. He also happens to be the reigning Defensive Player of The Year. TJ Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers seemed to suffer an injury during the team’s final pre-season game.
Steelers Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Tight End
The Pittsburgh Steelers are parting ways with a veteran tight end on Monday afternoon. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Steelers are cutting Jace Sternberger. Sternberger played in all three of the Steelers preseason games and finished with two receptions for 20 yards. Before he originally signed with the...
Ex-NFL All-Pro pitches his services to Bills
The Buffalo Bills expected to have one of the best punters in the NFL this season when they drafted Matt Araiza, but they have moved on from the former San Diego State star amid sexual assault allegations. One former fan favorite now wants consideration for the vacant job. Former Oakland...
Vikings acquire Texans’ 2020 2nd-round pick in trade
The Minnesota Vikings are getting in on the trade festivities as the deadline draws closer to set their initial 53-man roster for the 2022 NFL season. The Vikings are acquiring 2020 second-round pick Ross Blacklock from the Houston Texans to bolster their defense, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Minnesota is sending Houston a sixth-round […] The post Vikings acquire Texans’ 2020 2nd-round pick in trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins sign pass-rusher who starred for division rival
The Miami Dolphins have bolstered their defensive front with a very familiar face. Veteran pass-rusher Trey Flowers agreed to a one-year contract with the Dolphins on Sunday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the deal could be worth up to $3 million with incentives. Flowers was drafted by the...
Diontae Johnson Suffers Injury in Steelers Final Preseason Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers star wideout left early in the final preseason game.
Vikings running back drawing significant trade interest in contract year
The Minnesota Vikings, much like every other team in the NFL, are beginning the process of trimming their roster down to the 53 man limit. While releasing players is the easiest way to accomplish that, there are some players on their roster that could be trade candidates, and one of them is backup running back Alexander Mattison.
Bills interest in a Zack Moss trade, revealed
The Buffalo Bills have a surplus of running backs on the squad ahead of 53-man roster cuts, prompting teams to check in on the availability of Zack Moss. With James Cook and Devin Singletary expected to eat the bulk of the carries for the Bills, Moss was a player who could reasonably have been made available for trade. That’s not how the Bills see it, as it turns out. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Bills have “zero” interest in trading Moss ahead of the 2022 NFL season.
Billy Napier says ‘a lot’ of rotational players have earned right to play
Florida coach Billy Napier will release his first depth chart for the 2022 season on Wednesday night following practice, and you can expect a lot of “ORs” to be included. Appearing Wednesday morning on the SEC Coaches Teleconference, Napier was asked what position battles are still getting sorted out ahead of the opener against No. 7 Utah.
Sean McVay Provides Updates on Health of RB's Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr.
Ahead of the Rams' season opener against the Bills, McVay offered an update on the Rams' running backs.
Sporting News
Make the best start 'em, sit 'em decisions with RotoBaller's 'Who to Start?' lineup advice tool
Do you ever wish you had an on-call fantasy football expert giving you lineup advice -- breaking down rankings, highlighting sleepers, warning you of potential busts, and helping with your start ‘em, sit ‘em picks during the week? RotoBaller has the next-best thing with its game-changing "Who To Start?" tool -- an all-in-one cheat code that can help you assemble your best lineup each week.
FOX Sports
NFL cutdown tracker: Logan Ryan among notable players released
The Miami Dolphins released running back Sony Michel in their first wave of roster cuts on Monday. Michel, a former first-round pick in 2018 out of Georgia, spent his first three years with the New England Patriots, where he racked up 2,292 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in 38 games (28 starts).
