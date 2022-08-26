ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Packers cut one of Aaron Rodgers’ favorite targets

Reports out of the Green Bay Packers camp say that the team is planning on cutting one of quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘s favorite new wide receivers. Juwann Winfree has received high praise from the quarterback throughout training camp but that doesn’t seem to be enough to keep him on the team.
ClutchPoints

Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season

The Minnesota Vikings are hoping they will be able to bounce back after a rough 2021 campaign. Kirk Cousins certainly has the weapons at his disposal to lead Minnesota to success, as Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen all figure to play big roles in the offense this upcoming season. One guy who doesn’t […] The post Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Steelers, Vikings Have Agreed To A Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers have added to their offensive line depth with a trade on Tuesday afternoon. Pittsburgh sent a conditional 2025 seventh-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for veteran offensive lineman Jesse Davis. Davis had signed with the Vikings this offseason after spending five years with the Miami Dolphins.
ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts

The Los Angeles Rams have a plethora of targets for Matthew Stafford to throw to this upcoming season. With Allen Robinson joining Cooper Kupp as a free agent addition this offseason, it looks like the Rams offense is poised to be even better than it was last season. Unfortunately, it appears they may have released […] The post Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Former Badgers star injured in pre-season shows LaFleur was right

To play or not to play your starters in pre-season is the age old question. It happens every year, it seems, that a star player gets banged up during meaningless games. This season it happened to be a former Wisconsin Badgers star. He also happens to be the reigning Defensive Player of The Year. TJ Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers seemed to suffer an injury during the team’s final pre-season game.
The Spun

Steelers Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Tight End

The Pittsburgh Steelers are parting ways with a veteran tight end on Monday afternoon. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Steelers are cutting Jace Sternberger. Sternberger played in all three of the Steelers preseason games and finished with two receptions for 20 yards. Before he originally signed with the...
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL All-Pro pitches his services to Bills

The Buffalo Bills expected to have one of the best punters in the NFL this season when they drafted Matt Araiza, but they have moved on from the former San Diego State star amid sexual assault allegations. One former fan favorite now wants consideration for the vacant job. Former Oakland...
ClutchPoints

Vikings acquire Texans’ 2020 2nd-round pick in trade

The Minnesota Vikings are getting in on the trade festivities as the deadline draws closer to set their initial 53-man roster for the 2022 NFL season. The Vikings are acquiring 2020 second-round pick Ross Blacklock from the Houston Texans to bolster their defense, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Minnesota is sending Houston a sixth-round […] The post Vikings acquire Texans’ 2020 2nd-round pick in trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Larry Brown Sports

Dolphins sign pass-rusher who starred for division rival

The Miami Dolphins have bolstered their defensive front with a very familiar face. Veteran pass-rusher Trey Flowers agreed to a one-year contract with the Dolphins on Sunday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the deal could be worth up to $3 million with incentives. Flowers was drafted by the...
ClutchPoints

Bills interest in a Zack Moss trade, revealed

The Buffalo Bills have a surplus of running backs on the squad ahead of 53-man roster cuts, prompting teams to check in on the availability of Zack Moss. With James Cook and Devin Singletary expected to eat the bulk of the carries for the Bills, Moss was a player who could reasonably have been made available for trade. That’s not how the Bills see it, as it turns out. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Bills have “zero” interest in trading Moss ahead of the 2022 NFL season.
Sporting News

Make the best start 'em, sit 'em decisions with RotoBaller's 'Who to Start?' lineup advice tool

Do you ever wish you had an on-call fantasy football expert giving you lineup advice -- breaking down rankings, highlighting sleepers, warning you of potential busts, and helping with your start ‘em, sit ‘em picks during the week? RotoBaller has the next-best thing with its game-changing "Who To Start?" tool -- an all-in-one cheat code that can help you assemble your best lineup each week.
FOX Sports

NFL cutdown tracker: Logan Ryan among notable players released

The Miami Dolphins released running back Sony Michel in their first wave of roster cuts on Monday. Michel, a former first-round pick in 2018 out of Georgia, spent his first three years with the New England Patriots, where he racked up 2,292 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in 38 games (28 starts).
