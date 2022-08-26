The Buffalo Bills have a surplus of running backs on the squad ahead of 53-man roster cuts, prompting teams to check in on the availability of Zack Moss. With James Cook and Devin Singletary expected to eat the bulk of the carries for the Bills, Moss was a player who could reasonably have been made available for trade. That’s not how the Bills see it, as it turns out. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Bills have “zero” interest in trading Moss ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO