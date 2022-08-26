Read full article on original website
Modder releases one-handed Nintendo Switch controller adapter
Forward-looking: It's always good to have more control options for users with limited mobility, whether from console manufacturers, third-party companies, or individual modders. One modder has released attachments allowing users to play all three current game consoles with one hand. A modder based in Japan recently released an adapter that...
TechSpot
Nvidia hit hardest as graphics card shipments reach two-year low
In a nutshell: It's no secret that Nvidia saw its GPU sales fall drastically in the second quarter of the year, and the scale of the decline compared to the previous quarter was substantial. But it wasn't just Nvidia: Overall discreet desktop graphics card shipments in Q2 hit a two-year low while the CPU industry also suffered.
Rosmarinus
AMD Radeon Vega 64 Revisited One Last Time: Did It Age Better than GTX 10 Series?
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Today we're dusting off our old Radeon Vega 64 graphics card and comparing it with our recently dusted off GeForce GTX 1080, because why not, it could be interesting, so here's what's probably going to be our last big revisit to the Radeon Vega GPU on a 51 game benchmark that includes many modern titles.
Movie Pass Is Back. Should You Sign Up?
If you're a movie buff, the newly relaunched subscription service might be for you.
Logitech G streaming handheld is actually an Android handheld
In context: The handheld market is getting interesting lately with emerging products like the Steam Deck and its competitors from GPD, Ayaneo, and Ayn. Logitech is stepping into this ring with a cloud-focused approach, but it's unclear how it and partner Tencent will compete against smartphones on that front. This...
DisplayPort vs HDMI: What's Best for High Refresh Rate Gaming?
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Modern graphics cards and monitors usually offer two port options for connecting them together: DisplayPort and HDMI. One of those two has now been around for nearly 20 years, yet they're both still going strong, getting faster, and offering more features with every update. High refresh rate gaming is relatively new, though, so you might not know which interface is best to use.
TechNewbie2
Sandyf
grexer
WhatsApp, the super-app? In-app grocery shopping now available in India
What just happened? Meta announced the launch of the first ever end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp, reaffirming its super-app aspirations for the messenger platform. WhatsApp is adding in-app shopping in India, where users will be able to do online grocery shopping directly through a chat. The new in-app shopping experience...
TechSpot
Nvidia and AMD graphics card prices could be about to fall again
Recap: Readers of this site will probably be aware that Nvidia, AMD, and the companies' respective partners have been aggressively reducing the price of graphics cards recently, the result of overstock and a need to clear inventory before the next generations arrive. But according to a new report, people aren't rushing to buy the GPUs in the sort of numbers that were expected. The solution? Make the cards even cheaper.
Sony Xperia 10 IV
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The Sony Xperia 10 IV is one of the thinnest and lightest phones to house a 5,000mAh battery....
Hogwarts Legacy system requirements signify the march towards next-gen
The big picture: Hogwarts Legacy is one of early 2023's most anticipated games. Although it will support the last-gen consoles and the Nintendo Switch, its PC system requirements look closer to those of current-gen-only games. Even at 1080p, the still-popular GTX 1060 won't cut it anymore. This week, the PC...
Apple iPhone 14's redesign and new colors revealed in leak
In a nutshell: As anticipation grows for the new iPhone 14 lineup, a new leak may have revealed the final design ahead of Apple's launch event. The leak shows the iPhone 14 Pro's dual punched-hole design and a new shimmering purple finish that changes color tones when viewed from different angles.
TechSpot
Watch AMD unveil its Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7000 CPUs today at 7pm ET / 4pm PT
Something to look forward to: AMD will finally give a full unveiling to their Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7000 desktop CPUs at 7pm ET / 4pm PT today, August 29, in a livestream you can watch right here (embed to come). Team Red says the event will focus on the company's next-generation of PC products, so we can also expect to see more details about the new AM5 platform.
Third-party Walmart vendor found selling bogus 30TB SSDs
Caveat emptor: Folks looking for a great deal on a solid-state drive might have been jazzed to find a generic 30TB M.2 external SSD for about $18 on Walmart's website recently. However, the killer deal ended up being a scam product that didn't hold anywhere near 30TB of data. Always remember, "if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is."
Rugged Apple Watch Series 8 Pro may require new bands
In brief: A rugged version of the Apple Watch for outdoor enthusiasts is expected to debut at next week's iPhone 14 launch event. The Apple Watch Series 8 Pro will reportedly feature a larger 47mm-48mm watch face with a flat display and may even necessitate a new watch band. For...
Meta settles Facebook/Cambridge Analytica class-action lawsuit, preventing Zuckerberg from testifying
What just happened? Four years have passed since Facebook was rocked by the biggest scandal in the company's history, Cambridge Analytica, but it's still dealing with the fallout. The social network's parent, Meta, has just agreed to settle a privacy lawsuit over the case, thereby ensuring CEO Mark Zuckerberg, current chief operating officer Javier Oliva, and former COO Sheryl Sandberg avoid hours of questioning from lawyers while under oath.
