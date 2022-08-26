TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Modern graphics cards and monitors usually offer two port options for connecting them together: DisplayPort and HDMI. One of those two has now been around for nearly 20 years, yet they're both still going strong, getting faster, and offering more features with every update. High refresh rate gaming is relatively new, though, so you might not know which interface is best to use.

