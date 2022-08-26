ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeville, SC

WMBF

DHEC and DAODAS recognize International Overdose Awareness Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In honor of International Overdose Awareness Day on August 31, DHEC (South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control) and DAODAS (South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services) want to show their commitment to helping to stop drug overdose deaths. “DHEC is dedicated...
POLITICS
WBTW News13

After decline, South Carolina COVID-19 cases see another uptick

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina’s COVID-19 case numbers, which saw a decline two weeks ago, were on the rise again last week, according to information published Tuesday afternoon from the state’s health agency. Two weeks ago, cases were down by 22.1% from that previous week, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
News19 WLTX

First Black female superintendent in South Carolina passes away

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — The former superintendent of Clarendon County School District One and Two has passed away, leaving many people in the Midlands reflecting on her impact. “It just was a shock to hear that Dr. Wilder passed away," said Clarendon NAACP president Willie Briggs. According to the...
WMBF

DHEC holding hiring event for onsite wastewater inspectors across S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – If you’re interested in protecting people’s health and the environment, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control may want to hire you. The agency is hosting a rapid hire event to recruit onsite wastewater inspectors. The onsite wastewater inspectors work within...
POLITICS
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry poll workers needed for general election

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Election officials in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties are hiring people to work at the polls on general election day in November. “We get applications in every day,” said Kizzie Scott, the Executive Director of Dorchester County Elections. Dorchester County has 155 of 240 workers hired while Charleston County needs several […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

West Ashley family says neighborhood flooding getting worse

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several inches of rain fell on Monday across the Lowcountry leaving extensive flooding behind. That led to major problems on roadways and properties taking a toll on drivers, homeowners, and business owners. The flooding impacts were felt in the City of Charleston, North Charleston, and more. For one West Ashley family, […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Murder case delayed again, family calling for justice

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A murder case three years in the making is in front of a judge again for the second time in two weeks. Romane Clare is accused of killing his wife, Ebony Clare, in 2019. Investigators say he shot her five times. “I want justice for...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
News Break
Politics
WCBD Count on 2

Food giveaway happening in North Charleston Thursday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank will host a giveaway on Thursday afternoon in North Charleston.  According to Pamela Tucker with Lowcountry Food Bank, the organization will hold a “massive” giveaway on September 1 for families in need.  “We have a lot of food we want to give away,” Pamela Tucker told […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
UPI News

Escaped goat visits South Carolina elementary school

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Animal services officers responded to a South Carolina elementary school when students encountered an unusual prospective pupil: a runaway goat. Colleton County Animal Services said officers responded Tuesday morning when a goat was found at Northside Elementary School. Animal services posted a photo of the goat...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WMBF

National cheer organization gives statement on allegations in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. All-Star Federation (USASF) released a statement on recent allegations of potential abuse of cheer and dance athletes in South Carolina. The USASF describes itself as a membership organization for competitive cheer and dance. In the statement, the organization expressed its dedication to all...
POLITICS
abcnews4.com

Berkeley County awards construction contract for Hanahan Intersection

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Construction is coming to Moncks Corner that will supposedly help reduce traffic. At a meeting on Monday, August 22nd, Berkeley County Council gave the contract for the intersection realignment project of Foster Road at Tanner Ford Boulevard in Hanahan to IPW Construction. The changes...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
holycitysinner.com

State Superintendent Releases Statement on the Passing of Dr. Rose Wilder, Superintendent of Williamsburg County School District

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman shared the following statement regarding the passing of Dr. Rose Wilder (right), Superintendent of Williamsburg County School District:. “This is a great loss, not only for the Williamsburg community but also for the state and for me personally. Rose was a dear friend, pioneer,...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic endorses Joe Cunningham for Governor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Planned Parenthood South Atlantic announced its endorsement of Joe Cunningham and Tally Casey. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic announced its endorsement of Joe Cunningham and Tally Casey. Cunningham and Casey are running to be the next Governor and Lt. Governor of South Carolina. Planned Parenthood Votes! South...
ELECTIONS

