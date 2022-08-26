ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reporter deletes Kylie Jenner video after outrage over reality star’s ‘attitude’

By Caroline Blair
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xGv6d_0hWVegFt00

A reporter deleted a viral TikTok video of her and Kylie Jenner taking a photo after fans accused the reality star of having a bad “attitude” in it.

The clip had hundreds of thousands of views before Refinery29 producer Alexa May Rhodes wiped it from her account on Thursday.

Hundreds of fans criticized the “Kardashians” star, 25, for not looking “happy at all” when she posed with Rhodes during the launch of Kylie Cosmetics’ Lip Kits at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Jenner did not appear to make eye contact with, look at or even speak to Rhodes for the few seconds it took to snap a picture together.

“Interviewed the one and only @kyliejenner tonight what a time 💓,” Rhodes captioned the since-deleted post, likely not anticipating at the time that the video would stir up controversy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zD2Sm_0hWVegFt00
Kylie Jenner faced backlash for her apparent “attitude” in a since-deleted TikTok video.
kyliejenner/Instagram

Fans flooded the comments section to point out Jenner’s behavior in the brief video.

“She didn’t even look at her or acknowledge her…” one fan noted.

“she just looks like she trynna get it over with,” another speculated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z3sqo_0hWVegFt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u68cR_0hWVegFt00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fPkQZ_0hWVegFt00

“Kylie’s ideas of charity work 🥲 grr,” a third viewer quipped.

“no hug, a smile or even a word? naaaaaa,” another wrote.

“You can tell how much love she has for her fans. 😂,” one more TikTok user sarcastically commented.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bnvEF_0hWVegFt00
Jenner has kept quiet on the backlash.
kyliejenner/Instagram

The Kylie Cosmetics founder has not publicly addressed the backlash nor has Rhodes explained why she deleted the viral post.

All of the Kardashian sisters — as well as Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner — stepped out to celebrate Kylie’s launch on Wednesday.

Comments / 136

Gloria Lawrence
4d ago

people need to quit supporting them!!!!QUIT watching their shows quit buying their products... the public is at fault.... God gives it and God takes it away

Reply(3)
71
Hailey Rain
4d ago

Maybe it wasn’t rudeness as much as she couldn’t move or make facial expressions . She literally looks half plastic …. Like stiff

Reply(18)
93
Sarah Jean
5d ago

These girls are millionbillionaires and still can't get clothes that fit them correctly. Nothing should ripple on a dress like that. Your stylists should be fired. Actions speak louder than words kdash clan . Reality is something they are far from

Reply(1)
64
 

