Two are shot dead and four more injured at a Kentucky men's homeless shelter when a 37-year-old resident went on a gun rampage as church services finished

By Adam Solomons For Mailonline
 5 days ago
Resident Kenneth B. Gibbs, 37, was arrested around two hours after the fatal shooting

A resident at a Kentucky men's homeless shelter shot and killed two men staying at the site and injured four others.

Kenneth B. Gibbs, 37, was hunted down and arrested by cops at 9.55pm after the deadly shooting at Harbor House Christian Center in Henderson at around 7.40pm.

One resident who made a narrow escape described seeing 'a funny look' in Gibbs's eyes moments before he started firing.

Around 15 people were inside the facility when an armed Gibbs burst in, Henderson City Commissioner Robert Pruitt told The Courier & Press.

Henderson Police Chief Sean McKinney told the newspaper Gibbs was identified as the shooter by witnesses at the shelter and was armed when he was found.

'Our thoughts and prayers are with Henderson this morning after a senseless act of violence took the lives of two people and left four injured,' Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear tweeted Friday morning.

'Britainy and I pray those injured recover quickly and we give thanks to our brave first responders. Henderson, we stand with you.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YOLLu_0hWVdPAD00
Harbor House Christian Center in Henderson, Kentucky is home to men without a place to go
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tOMn1_0hWVdPAD00
Henderson PD confirmed late last night that suspect Kenneth Gibbs had been arrested

Harbor House is described on its Facebook page as a Christian-based homeless shelter and a 'safe harbor for men in need.'

Pruitt said Harbor House has been an asset for the community since it opened in 1989, but 'tonight puts a scar on that.'

Harbor House resident Brian McClain told the newspaper a church service had just ended and he was resting in a dorm room when a man he believed to be the shooter turned the lights on suddenly.

'He looked at me funny and shut the light back off, and when he went out the dorm room, it wasn't five seconds later I heard shots,' he said.

He said he jumped out of bed, unlocked a window and climbed out.

'It's crazy,' he said. 'I don't know what the hell is wrong with people, man.'

Harbor House and Henderson PD did not respond to immediate requests for comment.

104.1 WIKY

Murder Suspect Still On The Run

Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Ravenswood Drive Saturday night around 10:50 for a male that had been shot. Once on scene officers located 27 year old Trey Mcgillicuddy inside the home with a gunshot wound to his chest. Medical aid was given to the victim,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Wife Allegedly Shoots Husband in Mt. Vernon

Posey County – Friday night, August 26, at approximately 8:42, Posey County 911 Dispatch received a call from a residence located at 160 SR 62 West in Mt. Vernon, referencing a man and a woman who had been shot. Moments later, Mt. Vernon Police arrived and located Herbert Wade, 58, on the living room floor with a gunshot wound. Melissa Wade, 48, was found in a rear bedroom with a gunshot wound. A male juvenile relative was also inside the residence during the shooting, but he was not injured.
MOUNT VERNON, IN
14news.com

Henderson Police arrest man on drug trafficking charges

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department arrested a man Saturday night after finding marijuana during a traffic stop. According to a press release, officers pulled over 29-year-old Kevaial Beasley around 11:32 p.m. on Fifth Street and North Green Street. During the stop, officers say they found one pound...
HENDERSON, KY
whopam.com

One hurt in three-vehicle collision on U.S. 62 in Princeton

One person was injured in a three-vehicle collision on U.S. 62 West in Princeton Friday afternoon. According to the Princeton Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of U.S. 62 West and Parkway Drive around 2:15 p.m. Friday for reports of a three-vehicle collision. Investigation reportedly revealed that a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Lauren King of Indiana was headed west on U.S. 62 and failed to stop at the traffic light.
PRINCETON, KY
