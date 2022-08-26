Read full article on original website
Breeze-Courier
Hillsboro gets past Lincolnwood
HILLSBORO — The Lincolnwood girls golf team traveled to Hillsboro to take on the ‘Toppers on Monday, August 29. The head to head matchup went down to the wherewith the Lancers catching a total of 247 and Hillsboro snagging the victory with 233. Jhia Walker notched the low...
Breeze-Courier
Lincolnwood Lancer’s victory over Athens Warriors
ATHENS —The Lincolnwood volleyball team took their talents to Athens on Monday evening. They dropped the first set, 14-25, but then kicked themselves into gear and won the next two, 25-19 and 26- 24. Coming out on top and continuing their 3-game winning streak as to start the 2022 season.
Breeze-Courier
Pana Boys and Girls Golf Results
The 2022 High School Golf season is in full swing now, and the Pana Panthers Boys and Girls have competed in several matches. While neither team is setting course records they have never given up in any match they have played in. The boys started their season on August the...
Breeze-Courier
Balke Named Taylorville Memorial’s July Colleague of the Month
TAYLORVILLE – Deborah Rae Balke, a nursing tech in the acute care unit at Taylorville Memorial Hospital, is the nonprofit hospital’s Colleague of the Month for July. Balke embodies Memorial Health values of safety and integrity by giving special attention to the details involved in her patient care, said Gina Watson, Balke’s co-worker, who nominated her for recognition. For example, Balke makes sure the patient’s call light is within the patient’s reach, said Watson.
Breeze-Courier
Pana man charged with meth possession in Shelby County
PANA — Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced Monday, Daniel Durbin, 40, of Pana, was charged with the offense of unlawful possession of methamphetamine with prior unlawful possession of methamphetamine conviction, a Class 3 Felony. If convicted, the sentencing range is two to 10 years in the...
Breeze-Courier
Behind Closed Doors: What’s in store for the 100 E. Market building?
“It has been said that, at it’s best, preservation engages the past in a conversation with the present over a mutual concern for the future.” — William Murtagh, the rst keeper of the National Register of Historic Places. TAYLORVILLE — The building located at 100 E. Market...
