Tennessee State

WBBJ

Governor Lee releases video addressing school safety actions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee releases an important video for school safety actions. Governor Bill Lee has released a video update on key actions the Lee Administration has taken to enhance school safety following Executive Order 97. This directed state agencies to engage parents, increase transparency, and...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

Hundreds gather at funeral for THP Sergeant Lee Russell

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — Hundreds gathered to remember the life of a Tennessee Highway Patrol sergeant who lost his life far too soon. “It’s a sad day for law enforcement, but we all come together, we share a common bond of trying to keep the public safe, and you know the community support has been amazing far and wide from the community,” said THP Captain Travis Plotzer.
MCKENZIE, TN
WBBJ

TDOT to halt lane closures for Labor Day holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is halting lane closures on interstates and state highways for the Labor Day holiday. Construction crews will stop all lane closure activity from noon on Friday, September 2 until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6, allowing for maximum roadway capacity for travelers.
TENNESSEE STATE

