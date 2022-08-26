Read full article on original website
Governor Lee releases video addressing school safety actions
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee releases an important video for school safety actions. Governor Bill Lee has released a video update on key actions the Lee Administration has taken to enhance school safety following Executive Order 97. This directed state agencies to engage parents, increase transparency, and...
Hundreds gather at funeral for THP Sergeant Lee Russell
MCKENZIE, Tenn. — Hundreds gathered to remember the life of a Tennessee Highway Patrol sergeant who lost his life far too soon. “It’s a sad day for law enforcement, but we all come together, we share a common bond of trying to keep the public safe, and you know the community support has been amazing far and wide from the community,” said THP Captain Travis Plotzer.
TDOT to halt lane closures for Labor Day holiday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is halting lane closures on interstates and state highways for the Labor Day holiday. Construction crews will stop all lane closure activity from noon on Friday, September 2 until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6, allowing for maximum roadway capacity for travelers.
