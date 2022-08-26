ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

Free Transit to the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off

RTC of Washoe County will offer free transportation to this year's Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off in Sparks. RTC will offer the rides on the RAPID Lincoln Line and Route 11 from Wednesday, August 31, through Monday, September 5, all day, each day to the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off, in partnership with The Nugget Casino Resort.
Bomb squad detonates old dynamite found near Tahoe-area highway

WASHOE COUNTY, Nv. – Old dynamite forced part of Highway 28 on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe to shut down for hours on Monday.The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says the dynamite was found near the highway between the Thunderbird Lodge and Sand Harbor.A bomb squad later used a robot to detonate the old dynamite. No other items were found at the scene.The highway was reopened around 3:30 p.m.Exactly how old and where the dynamite came from remains under investigation. 
UPDATED: Old dynamite discovery forces closure of SR28 near Tahoe

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE AT 4:09 p.m.: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office closed State Route 28 Monday afternoon for reports of old dynamite that was found near Lake Tahoe. Deputies searched the area, and found the dynamite among pine straw, rocks, and trees about 150 feet west...
No injuries reported after car hits WCSD school bus in north Reno

No one was injured after a car hit a Washoe County School District school bus in north Reno Monday afternoon. The crash was reported at the intersection of Sutro Street and North McCarran Blvd. around 3:00 P.M. on Monday, August 29, 2022. An officer on scene told us a Four-door...
Washoe GOP condemns fellow Republicans for endorsing Democrats in 2022 election

Updated at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 30, 2022 with comment from Sigal Chattah. The Washoe County Republican Party is fighting back against party members who endorsed Democrats in the 2022 general election. Its Central Committee passed a resolution Monday night condemning fellow Republicans including Reno Police Chief Jason Soto; attorney Jason Guinasso, who led efforts to defeat...
Susanville’s CCC lawsuit may plow new constitutional ground

The city of Susanville’s lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation et al over the proposed closure of the California Correctional Center may venture into new legal territory. At the conclusion of this morning’s proceeding, Friday, Aug. 26, Visiting Lassen County Superior Court Judge Ralph F. Moody...
Smith Properties: Listings for August 28th

At Smith Properties, we pride ourselves on being specialists in bringing buyers and home sellers together throughout Lassen and Plumas County. Like the Smith Properties team itself, our website has been designed to provide you with the information that you need to make all the right real estate decisions. So please check out our site here and then give us a call. At Smith Properties we are here to make your real estate experience one you’ll remember…for all the right reasons.
Lassen County man accused of stealing bicycle arrested later that day

A Lassen County man has reportedly been arrested in connection to a series of recent incidents of alleged theft. 19-year-old Niko Robinson was identified as the primary suspect in the alleged theft of a bicycle from a residence on Pearl Circle on the morning of Friday, August 19. Officers who responded to the residence recognized Robinson from surveillance video of the theft.
