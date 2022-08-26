ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

10 commercial projects filed in San Marcos, Buda, Kyle, including new senior living community

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
BUDA, TX
Community Impact Austin

Munch Munch Waffles & More opening soon in Liberty Hill

Munch Munch Waffles & More will hosts its grand opening Sept. 2. (Courtesy Munch Munch Waffles & More) Munch Munch Waffles & More will hold its grand opening Sept. 2 at 9073 W. Hwy. 29, Ste. 101, Liberty Hill. Serving breakfast only, hours are limited. Patrons can choose from an extensive list of sweet and savory waffles and traditional breakfast sides. 512-626-0772. www.munchmunchwaffles.com.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
Community Impact Austin

Maple Street Biscuit Co. now open in Bee Cave

The Bee Cave location opened in August. (Courtesy Amanda Gibson) Maple Street Biscuit Co. opened a new location in Bee Cave in August. Located west of the Hill Country Galleria at 3944 S. RM 620, Bldg. 1, Ste. 130, Bee Cave, the restaurant serves comfort food with a modern twist through a variety of biscuits, waffles, coffee and more. The company has several restaurants throughout the United States, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and others. 737-301-2600.
BEE CAVE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Anaya’s Seafood Scratch Kitchen now open in Plano

The family-owned business Anaya’s Seafood Scratch Kitchen opened in Plano in June. (Courtesy Anaya’s Seafood Scratch Kitchen) Anaya’s Seafood Scratch Kitchen opened June 18 at 4621 W. Park Blvd., Plano. The business serves seafood dishes, such as calamari, Alaskan snow crab, fish and chips, gulf oysters and cedar plank salmon as well as chicken entrees, tacos and burgers. The family-owned business also has locations in Richardson and Addison. 469-304-0576. www.anayaseafood.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hot Shot Auto Glass & Calibration now open in Georgetown

Hot Shot Auto Glass & Calibration offers free quotes on all windshield damages. (Courtesy Getty Images) Hot Shot Auto Glass & Calibration, a minority, woman-owned auto glass business, opened at 3883 E. University Ave., Ste. 1177, Georgetown, on July 30. The business specializes in windshield repair and replacement as well as Advanced Driver Assistance System calibration. 512-240-5944. www.hotshotglasspro.com.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery to open location in Plano

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery is slated to open a Plano location in September. (Courtesy Snooze, an A.M. Eatery) Snooze, an A.M. Eatery will open a new location at 1900 Preston Road, Plano, in September. Several breakfast and bench items are included on the menu, including omelets, Benedicts, pancakes, tacos and burritos. A drink menu includes coffee, cold-pressed juice and cocktails, such as the Morning Marg and Brewmosa. Snooze, an A.M. Eatery has several Dallas metroplex locations and is based in Denver, Colorado. www.snoozeeatery.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Challenges remain in Austin's South Central Waterfront planning, approval of Statesman redevelopment

Austin City Council continues to focus on development regulation plans in the South Central Waterfront district. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) Austin officials continue to weigh the city's options to support the transformation of the South Central Waterfront as the district's likely cornerstone—the redevelopment of the Austin American-Statesman property—moves closer to securing final city approvals to move forward.
AUSTIN, TX
Ash Jurberg

Frisco ranked as third richest city in the U.S

A recent report conducted by data provider HomeSnacks has listed Frisco at No. 3 among the richest big cities in the United States. Frisco, which is part of the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex, was the fastest-growing city in the United States in 2017. However, it is perhaps best known for being home to the 91-acre Dallas Cowboys project "The Star," which includes the team's headquarters and training facilities, including the Ford Center.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits filed in New Braunfels, including new Starbucks location

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in New Braunfels under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in New Braunfels under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

