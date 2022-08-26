Read full article on original website
Slab BBQ & Beer food truck location in Leander now closed
The Slab BBQ & Beer food truck located at The Fieldhouse at The Crossover in Leander closed at the end of July. (Courtesy Slab BBQ & Beer) Slab BBQ & Beer closed its food truck location at The Fieldhouse at The Crossover, 1717 Scottsdale Drive, Ste. 160, Cedar Park. The...
North Austin mercado restaurant Los Chilakillers offers 'explosion of flavors'
Los Chilakillers is the third restaurant owned by Mina Ibanez, who also developed all of the original recipes. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) In 2018, Mina Ibanez lost everything in her second restaurant in Cedar Park to her business partner. Ten years before that, she lost ownership of her first, in Georgetown, to her ex-husband.
10 commercial projects filed in San Marcos, Buda, Kyle, including new senior living community
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Westlake restaurant Marye’s Gourmet Pizza Pub Local thrives after 28 years
Asian Salmon Salad ($20.75): This farmers market salad includes organic spring mix, wild baby arugula, mandarin oranges, grapefruit, organic blueberries, a warm filet of salmon and tamari ginger dressing. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact Newspaper) Tucked into the West Lake Court shopping center, Marye’s Gourmet Pizza Pub is a locally owned restaurant...
Munch Munch Waffles & More opening soon in Liberty Hill
Munch Munch Waffles & More will hosts its grand opening Sept. 2. (Courtesy Munch Munch Waffles & More) Munch Munch Waffles & More will hold its grand opening Sept. 2 at 9073 W. Hwy. 29, Ste. 101, Liberty Hill. Serving breakfast only, hours are limited. Patrons can choose from an extensive list of sweet and savory waffles and traditional breakfast sides. 512-626-0772. www.munchmunchwaffles.com.
Maple Street Biscuit Co. now open in Bee Cave
The Bee Cave location opened in August. (Courtesy Amanda Gibson) Maple Street Biscuit Co. opened a new location in Bee Cave in August. Located west of the Hill Country Galleria at 3944 S. RM 620, Bldg. 1, Ste. 130, Bee Cave, the restaurant serves comfort food with a modern twist through a variety of biscuits, waffles, coffee and more. The company has several restaurants throughout the United States, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and others. 737-301-2600.
Alchemy Organic Juice bar and market coming to Dripping Springs
Founder Carly Brown started the juice company after being diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2019. (Courtesy Alchemy Organic Juice) Alchemy Organic Juice is set to open a juice bar and small organic market in late 2022 at 400 W. Hwy. 290, Ste. C101, Dripping Springs. Founded by Carly Brown as...
Anaya’s Seafood Scratch Kitchen now open in Plano
The family-owned business Anaya’s Seafood Scratch Kitchen opened in Plano in June. (Courtesy Anaya’s Seafood Scratch Kitchen) Anaya’s Seafood Scratch Kitchen opened June 18 at 4621 W. Park Blvd., Plano. The business serves seafood dishes, such as calamari, Alaskan snow crab, fish and chips, gulf oysters and cedar plank salmon as well as chicken entrees, tacos and burgers. The family-owned business also has locations in Richardson and Addison. 469-304-0576. www.anayaseafood.com.
City plans for community-owned grocery project in East Austin
The community-managed grocery store is expected to serve hundreds of Austin residents. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Austin officials are poised to advance plans for the first city-backed and community-controlled grocery store designed for residents who for years have faced a lack of access to healthy food options. City Council is set...
3 North Texas cities named the best places to buy a house
If you're looking to buy a home, it's a good idea to do some research into the housing markets before you make your decision.
Hot Shot Auto Glass & Calibration now open in Georgetown
Hot Shot Auto Glass & Calibration offers free quotes on all windshield damages. (Courtesy Getty Images) Hot Shot Auto Glass & Calibration, a minority, woman-owned auto glass business, opened at 3883 E. University Ave., Ste. 1177, Georgetown, on July 30. The business specializes in windshield repair and replacement as well as Advanced Driver Assistance System calibration. 512-240-5944. www.hotshotglasspro.com.
Snooze, an A.M. Eatery to open location in Plano
Snooze, an A.M. Eatery is slated to open a Plano location in September. (Courtesy Snooze, an A.M. Eatery) Snooze, an A.M. Eatery will open a new location at 1900 Preston Road, Plano, in September. Several breakfast and bench items are included on the menu, including omelets, Benedicts, pancakes, tacos and burritos. A drink menu includes coffee, cold-pressed juice and cocktails, such as the Morning Marg and Brewmosa. Snooze, an A.M. Eatery has several Dallas metroplex locations and is based in Denver, Colorado. www.snoozeeatery.com.
Best Areas Of Dallas, Texas To Buy A House
Considering moving to the Dallas area? Check out the best Dallas neighborhoods to buy a home in.
CapMetro reviews plan for bus line expansion to Travis County Expo Center
Capital Metro offers different bus service throughout the Austin metro. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) During the Aug. 29 Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority board of directors meeting, Ken Curry, the agency's vice president of construction and facilities for CapMetro gave a presentation on the proposed Travis County Expo Center land acquisition.
Challenges remain in Austin's South Central Waterfront planning, approval of Statesman redevelopment
Austin City Council continues to focus on development regulation plans in the South Central Waterfront district. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) Austin officials continue to weigh the city's options to support the transformation of the South Central Waterfront as the district's likely cornerstone—the redevelopment of the Austin American-Statesman property—moves closer to securing final city approvals to move forward.
Frisco ranked as third richest city in the U.S
A recent report conducted by data provider HomeSnacks has listed Frisco at No. 3 among the richest big cities in the United States. Frisco, which is part of the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex, was the fastest-growing city in the United States in 2017. However, it is perhaps best known for being home to the 91-acre Dallas Cowboys project "The Star," which includes the team's headquarters and training facilities, including the Ford Center.
Site work on large industrial development underway in Round Rock
Land is being cleared along Chisholm Trail Road in Round Rock in preparation for a new industrial development, according to city officials and developer representatives. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Land is being cleared along Chisholm Trail Road in Round Rock in preparation for a new industrial development, according to city...
10 latest commercial permits filed in New Braunfels, including new Starbucks location
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in New Braunfels under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in New Braunfels under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Hill Country Bible Church opens new Leander location
Hill Country Bible Church opened its new Leander location Aug. 21 after having to close the first location due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Courtesy Hill Country Bible Church) Hill Country Bible Church reopened Aug. 21 after closing a previous Leander location due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The...
Nothing Bundt Cakes to give out free cakes Sept. 1 to celebrate 25th anniversary
There is a Nothing Bundt Cakes located near Rollingwood off of Bee Caves Road. (Courtesy Nothing Bundt Cakes) Nothing Bundt Cakes will celebrate its 25th anniversary by giving away free cakes to the first 250 guests to each of its bakeries Sept. 1. Bakeries nationwide will give out more than...
