Regeneration
4d ago
I fought cancer all winter. Now I have COVID. No money for the Dr. Day 10 at home, tomorrow. Hoping to stay warm this winter, In U.S. Scary for sure.
Rex Haner
2d ago
hope she never votes for Biden ! he is the one and only culprit to cause this problem! the green energy pushes have their jollies watching the people twist and suffer!!! they do not do not. care!!
