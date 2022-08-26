Households with smart meters could be paid for turning off high-energy appliances such as washing machines during peak times to reduce the risk of blackouts this winter.The National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) is understood to be preparing to announce plans to reward consumers for easing the strain on the power grid.Rebates for minimising the use of goods such as tumble dryers, dishwashers and games consoles during the peak hours of 5pm-8pm could be as high as £6 per kWh saved.The Sunday Times, which first reported the plans, said the grid will apply to the Ofgem regulator for approval,...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 10 DAYS AGO