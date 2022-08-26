On September 14–15, Thank-a-Donor Days will return for its fifth year of in-person celebrations. This year’s event will take place in the Bone Student Center’s Prairie Rooms 1 & 2 from 10:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m. each day. The event provides ISU scholarship recipients from various backgrounds the opportunity to write and mail a thank-you letter to their scholarship donors. Unique to this year’s event is that all students will be able to attend Thank-a-Donor Days, regardless of their scholarship status. During the two-day celebration, Redbirds can share their gratitude for university supporters, enjoy a free meal, and take home a t-shirt and other prizes.

NORMAL, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO