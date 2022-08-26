Read full article on original website
Related
illinoisstate.edu
Thank-a-Donor Days returns September 14 & 15
On September 14–15, Thank-a-Donor Days will return for its fifth year of in-person celebrations. This year’s event will take place in the Bone Student Center’s Prairie Rooms 1 & 2 from 10:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m. each day. The event provides ISU scholarship recipients from various backgrounds the opportunity to write and mail a thank-you letter to their scholarship donors. Unique to this year’s event is that all students will be able to attend Thank-a-Donor Days, regardless of their scholarship status. During the two-day celebration, Redbirds can share their gratitude for university supporters, enjoy a free meal, and take home a t-shirt and other prizes.
illinoisstate.edu
TRIO announces First-Gen Fridays launching September 2
First-Gen Fridays will launch at 11:30 a.m. September 2, 2022, in the Escalante Room in Hewett/Manchester. First-Gen Fridays are an open-forum learning community and “empowerment zone” for first-generation students, professionals, and advocates. The focus of the events is building unity and bridging the gaps in knowledge, opportunity, and access.
illinoisstate.edu
Nominations sought for honorary degrees
Illinois State University is requesting nominations for candidates to receive honorary degrees. Honorary degrees may be awarded in recognition of persons who have achieved a record of major distinction at the state or national level in education, public service, literature, business, fine arts, or other professions. Nominations may be submitted...
Comments / 0