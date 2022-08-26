Read full article on original website
holycitysinner.com
Emeline to Host Keep Shop: Makers Fair on October 9th
Emeline has announced the return of the Keep Shop: Makers Fair on Sunday, October 9th, 2022 from 2 pm to 7 pm in the hotel’s courtyard. Curated and hosted by Keep Shop, the fair celebrates the area’s most talented makers. Guests can also enjoy a cocktail while listening to live music, or sit down at Frannie & The Fox, for their Pizza Sunday offering.
holycitysinner.com
Dr. Annie Andrews & Lisa Ellis to Take Part in “A Conversation on Children” in September
On Saturday, September 24th, Dr. Annie Andrews, the Democratic candidate for South Carolina’s First Congressional District, and Lisa Ellis, the Democratic candidate for SC State Superintendent of Education, will be joining Buxton Books at the Unitarian Church for a conversation on children. They will be sharing their expertise on issues ranging from education to gun safety to healthcare.
Terrace Theater to offer $3 movie tickets on National Cinema Day
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Have you been to the theater lately? An initiative to bring more people back to the cinema will take place this weekend – and it will only cost you $3. Charleston’s only independent theater, Terrace Theater, will offer the special $3 admission price on movie tickets during the newly created National […]
holycitysinner.com
Postpartum Support Charleston Organizes Annual Climb Out of the Darkness Event on September 25th
This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Climb Out of the Darkness program, the world’s largest event raising awareness of pregnancy and postpartum mental health disorders. Postpartum Support International has partnered with local nonprofit Postpartum Support Charleston to host a Climb Out of the Darkness event on September 25th at Riverfront Park in North Charleston.
holycitysinner.com
Annex Dance Company Announces Season 16
Annex Dance Company announces its 16th season of live and digital programming for the company. The season opens October 1st with an event at High Wire Distilling Company, followed by a revisit of their digital series entitled Small Plates. In the new year, the company will be in the final month of preparations for their two city tour of a concert in February to the Etherredge Center in Aiken, SC and the Sottile Theatre in Charleston. The Spring will include a new dance film with dance filmmaker and former company member Maggie Bailey, and the annual residency at the College of Charleston during the Piccolo Spoleto Festival.
holycitysinner.com
Summerville’s First “Selfie Museum” Opens on September 2nd
Summerville area residents and visitors can soon enjoy the country’s latest entertainment trend: the selfie museum. On September 2nd, Selfie Addict Studio (SAS) will open its doors at 127 S. Main Street, between Lush Language and Eva’s. What is a selfie museum? It’s a type of art gallery...
holycitysinner.com
Chef Vivian Howard to Host Monthly “Vivian’s Book Club” Events at Lenoir
The first event will run from 2 pm to 4 pm on Sunday, September 11th with restaurateur, sommelier, and author Inez Ribustello, who wrote Life After Windows (above right), a memoir of working at Windows on the World, located atop of the World Trade Center, at the time of the terrorist attacks on September 11th, 2001. Having lost friends, colleagues, and her job in the attack, Ribustello had to face her future — a future that would eventually lead her home to Tarboro, NC. Ribustello is the owner of On the Square restaurant in Tarboro and a consultant who helped create the beverage program at Lenoir when it opened.
holycitysinner.com
Redux to Present “FLOW with HEART, ROOT, WATER” with Mikki Blackman and Deborah Donovan Rice
Redux Art Center will next month present FLOW with HEART, ROOT, WATER, a collective exhibition including the works of Mikki Blackman and Deborah Donovan Rice. The artists have come together to express their connection to the natural world through art-making, braiding together their love of the living earth, textiles, sculpture, movement, images, sound/music through the joy of shared endeavor.
holycitysinner.com
The Charleston Museum Shares Their Fall Event Schedule
The Charleston Museum released their fall schedule of events, which you can see below. Charleston in Sports: A Photographic History, 1890s-1960s. Sports have historically been important to our personal well-being. In addition to the health benefits of physical activity, life values such as teamwork, discipline, and emotional self-control are frequently learned through recreational games. The late 19th and early 20th centuries saw the rise of a variety of sports across the country, and these inevitably found their way to Charleston. Join us to view historic photographs from the Museum’s Archives collection of sporting moments from the Lowcountry. For more information visit: https://www.charlestonmuseum.org/exhibits/current/
idesignarch.com
A Charleston-Style Beach House Puts a Twist on Tradition
The quiet beauty of Kiawah Island, South Carolina is the idyllic setting for this charming ocean view beach house. Inspired by pre-revolutionary Charleston homes, the old-new house is an interpretation of tradition in a modern fresh way. Maresca & Associates and Cortney Bishop Design were enlisted to create a timeless...
abcnews4.com
Behind the Badge: NCPD policeman goes from chef to officer
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) - Here at ABC News 4, we are taking you Behind the Badge and introducing you to the men and women of the Lowcountry who keep us safe. Today, we're introducing you to a North Charleston police officer who's using his background in hospitality to give the people of North Charleston the best customer service possible.
holycitysinner.com
The Haunted Tavern: A Dark Pop-Up Cocktail Experience Comes to Charleston
The Haunted Tavern: A Dark Pop-Up Cocktail Experience is coming to the Holy City from September 16th through the 24th, 2022. The event will be held at The Ashley (1940 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. in West Ashley). Fever, the event organizers, describe The Haunted Tavern as “an immersive cocktail experience run...
The Post and Courier
King BBQ sees steady crowd at 1st Charleston pop-up
Charleston is passionate about its barbecue. So when Corrie and Shuai Wang of Jackrabbit Filly announced they would open King BBQ — their second restaurant, which merges Chinese and North Carolina styles of barbecue — the assumption was that it will be a hit. And King BBQ’s impending popularity could be upon us before the restaurant even swings its doors open in 2023.
The Post and Courier
Blazing Star Cafe, serving handmade bagels, is now open in West Ashley
Charleston has long lacked quality, locally owned bagel shops. Holey City Bagels in May landed on the peninsula and another shop recently started serving west of the Ashley River. And Blazing Star Cafe is now open at 874 Orleans Road. The cafe is owned by Bettina Fisher, who called Blazing...
The Post and Courier
Charleston church slated to be converted into condominium units
A peninsular Charleston church soon could be transformed into a new condominium development. Columbia real estate firm Styx Development plans to renovate the former Mt. Sinai Holiness Church of Deliverance at Cooper and America streets into six residences. Site plans also show a new building will be constructed for two...
cosmosmariners.com
3 Spooky Church Ruins in the South Carolina Lowcountry
Let’s explore 3 of my favorite spooky church ruins in South Carolina!. All of these ruins are open to the public and free, making this a low cost day trip from Charleston. I can't promise that these sights will include the fog and creepy characters from the best scary movies, but you might get lucky!
holycitysinner.com
CodeON Community Coding Labs Return on September 14th
After a nearly three-year hiatus caused by the pandemic, CodeON (Coding in Our Neighborhood), a Charleston-based outreach program that provides free after school coding labs for kids in underserved communities, will return this fall. The weekly coding labs are held every Wednesday from 5 pm to 6 pm, starting on...
Food giveaway happening in North Charleston Thursday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank will host a giveaway on Thursday afternoon in North Charleston. According to Pamela Tucker with Lowcountry Food Bank, the organization will hold a “massive” giveaway on September 1 for families in need. “We have a lot of food we want to give away,” Pamela Tucker told […]
The Post and Courier
New restaurant and tequila bar coming to former Sticky Fingers location in Charleston
A new Mexican-themed restaurant and tequila bar is in the works at the site of a shuttered dining venue in downtown Charleston. The Matador, with nine restaurants in the Seattle area as well as Idaho and Oregon, plans to open in the former Sticky Fingers site at 235 Meeting St., according to plans presented to the city of Charleston.
iheart.com
City of Charleston hosts Labor Day concert at The Joe
CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - The City of Charleston is hosting a free concert and fireworks show for Labor Day. The Labor Day celebration will take place at Joe Riley Stadium at 6 p.m. on Sept. 5 and feature the Charleston Symphony. The symphony will perform a program featuring music...
