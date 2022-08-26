ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, SC

Flooding forces road closures across the Charleston metro

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Flooding associated with heavy rain prompted numerous road closures across Charleston and North Charleston on Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service initiated a flood advisory for much of the tri-county through 5:00 p.m. as flooding from excessive rainfall was expected to continue through the evening. Roads started to become impassable in […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Flooding prompts road closures in downtown Charleston, West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Flooding associated with heavy rain Monday has prompted some road closures in downtown Charleston and in West Ashley. As of 8:45 p.m., the following roads were closed: Barre Street between Calhoun and Broad Streets Boone Hall Road from Mepkin to William Kennerty I-526 off ramp to Paul Cantrell Boulevard Windermere Boulevard […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Berkeley County awards construction contract for Hanahan Intersection

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Construction is coming to Moncks Corner that will supposedly help reduce traffic. At a meeting on Monday, August 22nd, Berkeley County Council gave the contract for the intersection realignment project of Foster Road at Tanner Ford Boulevard in Hanahan to IPW Construction. The changes...
Summerville road resurfacing to start this week

SUMMERVILLE — A $1.3 million project to resurface 28 mostly minor roads throughout town starts this week. Sanders Brothers Construction Co. will begin work on 18 town roads and 10 S.C. Department of Transportation roads in need of resurfacing, based on an assessment from the town of Summerville, said Russ Cornette, director of public works.
Heavy rainfall leads to dangerous flooding throughout the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As many as four inches of rainfall led to road closures and flooding throughout the Lowcountry Monday afternoon, creating dangerous driving conditions. In North Charleston at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Otranto Road, several inches of rain caused cars to become stuck and partially submerged...
Food giveaway happening in North Charleston Thursday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank will host a giveaway on Thursday afternoon in North Charleston.  According to Pamela Tucker with Lowcountry Food Bank, the organization will hold a “massive” giveaway on September 1 for families in need.  “We have a lot of food we want to give away,” Pamela Tucker told […]
Crews respond to fire at Downtown gas station

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) is responding to a Monday evening structure fire in Downtown Charleston. Crews were on scene shortly after 6:00 p.m. at the Scotchman Exxon gas station at the corner of Woolfe Street and Meeting Street. Heavy smoke was visible from the...
Flood advisory issued for parts of Charleston on Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Another round of soaking rain will impact the Charleston metro on Tuesday. The National Weather Service has again issued a flood advisory for Charleston County through the morning commute. Forecasters say flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected until at least 8:15 a.m. “Heavy rain will spread across the Charleston peninsula […]
Large steel manufacturer opening plant in Berkeley County

HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – A large manufacturer of steel and steel products will soon open a site in Berkeley County. “Nucor manufactures a variety of products including carbon and alloy steel; hollow structural tubing; electrical conduit; precision castings; and more. The company’s products serve the agriculture, automotive and energy industries along with various others,” state […]
Man arrested after deadly August 23 crash on James Island Connector

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 58-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an August 23 crash that left two people dead. Officials with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) announced Tuesday that Richard Reed of Glennville, Georgia was taken into custody by detectives and charged with two counts of reckless vehicular homicide. A motorcyclist and […]
Berkeley County deputy fired after inmate escaped hospital

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on Tuesday announced the that a deputy has been fired for her role in an inmate’s escape from a Monck’s Corner hospital on Saturday. Ryan David Ellis escaped from Trident in Moncks Corner after he...
Vehicle burns at Charleston gas station

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department investigated a fire that destroyed a vehicle at a downtown Charleston gas station Monday afternoon. Firefighters arrived at the Meeting Street Exxon station within three minutes of the emergency call. Crews were able to quickly put out the fire, containing the damage to one fuel pump, the car and the gas station’s canopy.
Charleston Co. waterparks to close September 5

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – As summer comes to a close, Charleston County residents can expect schedule changes for all county waterparks. Children have returned to school and fall is around the corner, bringing an end to the summer for Charleston County Parks. According to Charleston County Parks, the...
Portion of Main Street reopens after collision

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) shut down a portion of Main Street Friday Night as crews responded to a collision. According to dispatch, the area near 303 South Main Street near Dyal Funeral Home was shut down as of 8:47 p.m. It reopened at 9:38...
Charleston County’s Consolidated Dispatch Center Reaccredited

The Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials’ (APCO) has reaccredited Charleston County’s Consolidated Dispatch Center (CDC) through their P33 Training Program. This is the departments second reaccreditation for APCO P33. Charleston County was one of 32 agencies nationwide that met the requirements for this certification in 2022. “This achievement...
