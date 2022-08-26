Read full article on original website
Related
holycitysinner.com
Traffic Alert: Daytime Road Closure on Goodwill Way for Glenn McConnell Parkway Widening Project
Charleston County says construction crews will close Goodwill Way on Wednesday, August 31st through Friday, September 2nd from 7 am to 5 pm. Through traffic will be detoured to Mary Ader Avenue and Shelby Ray Court. Crews will be on site to direct traffic. All work is weather dependent. Drivers...
NCPD: Multiple roads in North Charleston closed due to flooding
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Several roads in North Charleston have been closed due to flooding on Monday. According to the North Charleston Police Department, the following roads were impacted as of 4:30 p.m.: Rivers Avenue and Otranto Road Rivers Avenue and Taylor Street Rivers Avenue between Rebecca Street and I-526 Rivers Avenue eastbound from Goose […]
Flooding forces road closures across the Charleston metro
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Flooding associated with heavy rain prompted numerous road closures across Charleston and North Charleston on Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service initiated a flood advisory for much of the tri-county through 5:00 p.m. as flooding from excessive rainfall was expected to continue through the evening. Roads started to become impassable in […]
Flooding prompts road closures in downtown Charleston, West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Flooding associated with heavy rain Monday has prompted some road closures in downtown Charleston and in West Ashley. As of 8:45 p.m., the following roads were closed: Barre Street between Calhoun and Broad Streets Boone Hall Road from Mepkin to William Kennerty I-526 off ramp to Paul Cantrell Boulevard Windermere Boulevard […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abcnews4.com
Flooding closes Charleston-area roads Monday; flood advisory issued
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police officials say several roads in North Charleston are closed due to flooding Monday. There is an areal Flood Advisory until 3:15 p.m. as more rain- mainly heavy- continues to fall. The roads include:. Rivers & Otranto. Gable. Shadow Oak. Northwoods Blvd.
abcnews4.com
Berkeley County awards construction contract for Hanahan Intersection
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Construction is coming to Moncks Corner that will supposedly help reduce traffic. At a meeting on Monday, August 22nd, Berkeley County Council gave the contract for the intersection realignment project of Foster Road at Tanner Ford Boulevard in Hanahan to IPW Construction. The changes...
The Post and Courier
Summerville road resurfacing to start this week
SUMMERVILLE — A $1.3 million project to resurface 28 mostly minor roads throughout town starts this week. Sanders Brothers Construction Co. will begin work on 18 town roads and 10 S.C. Department of Transportation roads in need of resurfacing, based on an assessment from the town of Summerville, said Russ Cornette, director of public works.
live5news.com
Heavy rainfall leads to dangerous flooding throughout the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As many as four inches of rainfall led to road closures and flooding throughout the Lowcountry Monday afternoon, creating dangerous driving conditions. In North Charleston at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Otranto Road, several inches of rain caused cars to become stuck and partially submerged...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Head-on crash in Colleton County leaves two dead, officials say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire-Rescue said two people died Saturday following a head-on crash along SC-64. According to officials, a witness called 911 to report a pick-up truck driving erratically, when it veered left of center and hit and another pick-up truck head-on. Both vehicles were heavily damaged after the crash. The […]
Food giveaway happening in North Charleston Thursday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank will host a giveaway on Thursday afternoon in North Charleston. According to Pamela Tucker with Lowcountry Food Bank, the organization will hold a “massive” giveaway on September 1 for families in need. “We have a lot of food we want to give away,” Pamela Tucker told […]
counton2.com
Crews respond to fire at Downtown gas station
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) is responding to a Monday evening structure fire in Downtown Charleston. Crews were on scene shortly after 6:00 p.m. at the Scotchman Exxon gas station at the corner of Woolfe Street and Meeting Street. Heavy smoke was visible from the...
Flood advisory issued for parts of Charleston on Tuesday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Another round of soaking rain will impact the Charleston metro on Tuesday. The National Weather Service has again issued a flood advisory for Charleston County through the morning commute. Forecasters say flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected until at least 8:15 a.m. “Heavy rain will spread across the Charleston peninsula […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Large steel manufacturer opening plant in Berkeley County
HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – A large manufacturer of steel and steel products will soon open a site in Berkeley County. “Nucor manufactures a variety of products including carbon and alloy steel; hollow structural tubing; electrical conduit; precision castings; and more. The company’s products serve the agriculture, automotive and energy industries along with various others,” state […]
msn.com
I-526 project forces 100 homeowners to relocate: ‘I was born in that house’
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation hosted an event Saturday to review the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor WEST project. Officials from SCDOT answered questions and concerns from community members that the project may be affecting. The segment of I-526 between I-26 and Virginia Avenue is the...
Man arrested after deadly August 23 crash on James Island Connector
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 58-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an August 23 crash that left two people dead. Officials with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) announced Tuesday that Richard Reed of Glennville, Georgia was taken into custody by detectives and charged with two counts of reckless vehicular homicide. A motorcyclist and […]
counton2.com
Berkeley County deputy fired after inmate escaped hospital
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on Tuesday announced the that a deputy has been fired for her role in an inmate’s escape from a Monck’s Corner hospital on Saturday. Ryan David Ellis escaped from Trident in Moncks Corner after he...
live5news.com
Vehicle burns at Charleston gas station
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department investigated a fire that destroyed a vehicle at a downtown Charleston gas station Monday afternoon. Firefighters arrived at the Meeting Street Exxon station within three minutes of the emergency call. Crews were able to quickly put out the fire, containing the damage to one fuel pump, the car and the gas station’s canopy.
counton2.com
Charleston Co. waterparks to close September 5
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – As summer comes to a close, Charleston County residents can expect schedule changes for all county waterparks. Children have returned to school and fall is around the corner, bringing an end to the summer for Charleston County Parks. According to Charleston County Parks, the...
counton2.com
Portion of Main Street reopens after collision
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) shut down a portion of Main Street Friday Night as crews responded to a collision. According to dispatch, the area near 303 South Main Street near Dyal Funeral Home was shut down as of 8:47 p.m. It reopened at 9:38...
holycitysinner.com
Charleston County’s Consolidated Dispatch Center Reaccredited
The Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials’ (APCO) has reaccredited Charleston County’s Consolidated Dispatch Center (CDC) through their P33 Training Program. This is the departments second reaccreditation for APCO P33. Charleston County was one of 32 agencies nationwide that met the requirements for this certification in 2022. “This achievement...
Comments / 1