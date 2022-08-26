Read full article on original website
State finds no takers for natural gas pipeline, extends deadline
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO KCND) – North Dakota’s Industrial Commission has again extended the deadline for pipeline companies to apply for a grant for a natural gas pipeline, which would run from the Bakken to eastern North Dakota. The deadline is now December 15th. An August 15th deadline passed...
Thousands in Mississippi’s capital without water after treatment plant fails
(Reuters) – The state of Mississippi on Tuesday was scrambling to bring a long-neglected water treatment plant in its capital city back on line a day after it broke down, leaving about 180,000 residents without potable running water, possibly for days. Governor Tate Reeves on Monday evening declared a...
40,000+ Minnesota veterans eligible for post 9-11 service bonus
ST. PAUL, Minn. – More than 40,000 Minnesota veterans are eligible for a post 9-11 service bonus through the state. Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke says the legislature approved grants this year for those who have served in the military over the last 20 years. The bonus is between $600 and $2,000 depending on the level of participation. Veterans must have served during that time, started their service in Minnesota and just prove that they are a Minnesota resident.
California ISO says excessive heat to stress energy grid
(Reuters) – California’s grid operator said on Tuesday excessive heat, which is forecast to rise from Aug. 31, would stress the energy grid and that consumer conservation might be needed over the weekend to avert power outages. The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued Restricted Maintenance Operations...
Big Game Transport Rules
Big game hunters should note requirements for transporting deer, elk and moose carcasses and carcass parts into and within North Dakota, as a precaution against the possible spread of chronic wasting disease. Hunters are prohibited from transporting into or within North Dakota the whole carcass of deer, elk, moose or...
Polaris issues “stop riding, stop selling” order on some snowmobile models
MEDINA, MINN. – Minnesota-based Polaris issued a “stop riding and stop selling” order affecting over a quarter-million of its snowmobiles. Officials say they’re cooperating with federal officials on a likely recall and will provide free repairs once the fix is fully tested. The company warns of a fire hazard from degraded fuel in gas tanks, particularly after extended storage. Polaris says the problem has resulted in 30 gas tank ruptures, 16 fires, and one reported injury.
Minnesota #hunters asked not to shoot ear-tagged, radio-collared research bears
The Minnesota bear hunting season opens Thursday, Sept. 1, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is once again asking hunters to avoid shooting marked research bears. These bears are marked with distinctively large, colorful ear tags and wear radio collars. Researchers with the DNR are monitoring 25 radio-collared black...
Deer Archery Season Opens Sept. 2
North Dakota’s deer bow season opens Friday, Sept. 2 at noon and continues through Jan. 1, 2023. Bowhunters can buy a license online at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov, or at vendors linked to the department’s online licensing system. Hunters should plan accordingly and...
Moorhead, Ada both lose at MN State Amateur Baseball Tournament
(KFGO/KNFL) Both the Moorhead Brewers and Ada A’s were eliminated at the Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament this weekend. In the Class B Tournament, Moorhead was eliminated by Champlin Park, 13-8. The game was halted due to rain on Saturday and completed Sunday afternoon in Miesville. Sam Riola led a 16-hit attack for Champlin Park by going 4-6 at the plate with 2 doubles, a home run, and 3 RBI. Three other Champlin Park hitters added two hits each.
Minnesota High School Football begins Thursday and Friday
(KFGO/KNFL) It’s time for Minnesota high school football to begin its season. Area games will be played on Thursday and Friday. Here are the games around the region. Thursday’s games include defending Section 8AAA champion DGF hosting section rival Thief River Falls. Thief River Falls at DGF. Underwood...
