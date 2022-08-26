Read full article on original website
3d ago
It don’t help when the lady that killed those 2 kids and crippled the other after running over them as they where getting on the bus. Was out of prison only serving 3 years! 😪
2
Teen arrested after causing a disturbance, breaking windows, and resisting officers
MITCHELL – A Bedford teen was arrested early Sunday morning when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to 1335 Meridian Road after a report of a physical altercation between two females. While en route to the residence, Lawrence County Central Dispatch informed officers the residents had locked confrontational,...
EPD: Man on dirt bike arrested after fleeing from officer, crashing
An Evansville man was arrested after police say he tried to flee from an officer on a dirt bike before crashing. An officer with the Evansville Police Department said he was going west down Virginia Street towards Highway 41 late Monday around 9:30 p.m. when he saw a dirt bike motorcycle driving east past him on Virginia.
Southern Indiana deputy arrested for 'identity deception'
HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — A Harrison County Sheriff's deputy has been arrested for posing as an officer for the New Albany Police Department and sending false emails. Indiana State Police said that Ralph Weaver, 37, sent an email in May 2022 to ISP, Floyd County Prosecutor's Office, Floyd County Sheriff, Floyd County court system and two Louisville news stations making allegations of misconduct at NAPD.
Following string of deadly crashes, law enforcement wary of speeding
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Following a series of deadly crashes over the weekend, law enforcement are issuing reminders on the dangers of speeding and the importance of safe driving practices. Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames said the start of the pandemic also brought along problems of speeding across the state. “During the pandemic, roadways […]
Jasper’s BMV moving locations in September
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles say their Jasper branch will be relocating. They are moving to 690 Second Street, Suite A in Jasper. The branch will open at its new location on Tuesday, September 13. Officials tell us the new location has added...
Two were arrested on drug charges after the driver drove on the wrong side of the road
BEDFORD – Two people were arrested after a Bedford Police officer stopped a vehicle with an improperly placed license plate that had abruptly swerved to the wrong side of the road on 7th Street and proceeded to travel east. The officer initiated the traffic stop at the intersection of...
Court docs: Indiana State Police detective stole gun from evidence
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Although an Indiana State Police detective “never thought he would be caught,” a concerned co-worker ended up getting him arrested for taking a gun out of evidence and bringing it home. A probable cause affidavit filed in the case against Daniel Crozier states...
ISP: Crash in southwestern Indiana leaves one dead
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on State Road 63 in the southwestern part of the state Tuesday. Troopers were called to State Road 63 in the area of County Road 1075 in Sullivan County at about 10:45 a.m. There,...
Lawsuit filed against Vanderburgh Co. and ABK Tracking
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A press release from Schnepper Law states that a lawsuit was filed against Vanderburgh County and ABK Tracking, Inc., that seeks to help thousands of people being charged exorbitant pre-trial and post sentencing fees in exchange for freedom. The lawsuit alleges that in Vanderburgh County, ABK Tracking maintains exclusive, for-profit control […]
Bloomington’s College Mall evacuated after bomb threat
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — College Mall in Bloomington was evacuated on Monday night after a 41-year-old man told Target customers that he had a bomb in his backpack. According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers responded to the Target located in the 2900 block of E. Third Street at approximately 7:20 p.m. in response to the […]
Linton business owner set to appear in court for child molestation charge
LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A Linton business owner will appear in court on Wednesday to face a child molestation charge. Mark Taylor, 62, also faces two counts of inappropriate communication with a child. A family friend came forward about an incident the 13-year-old said happened earlier this year. The child...
Rollover Accident Trapped Driver in Daviess Co.
Yesterday morning, the Washington Township Fire Department responded to a rollover accident with entrapment. Officials were able to get the driver out with the assistance of the Washington City Fire Department. One patient was transported by Daviess Community Hospital with unknown injuries but is believed to be okay today. No...
Evansville cosmetics store 'ransacked' in overnight burglary
Police in Evansville are looking for a woman after they say she "ransacked" a beauty store in an overnight burglary. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were sent to the Beauty Plus store at the corner of Covert Avenue and Vann Avenue on Sunday morning after a passerby called 911 and said the business's glass door had been broken.
Wife Allegedly Shoots Husband in Mt. Vernon
Posey County – Friday night, August 26, at approximately 8:42, Posey County 911 Dispatch received a call from a residence located at 160 SR 62 West in Mt. Vernon, referencing a man and a woman who had been shot. Moments later, Mt. Vernon Police arrived and located Herbert Wade, 58, on the living room floor with a gunshot wound. Melissa Wade, 48, was found in a rear bedroom with a gunshot wound. A male juvenile relative was also inside the residence during the shooting, but he was not injured.
Caught on cam: Several thousand dollars of merchandise stolen from Evansville store
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating a burglary at an Evansville beauty shop. Officers were called to Beauty Plus at 3205 Covert Avenue on Sunday after the reporter saw broken glass from the business’s door. Officers arrived and say the business was “ransacked.”. They say several displays...
Murder Suspect Still On The Run
Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Ravenswood Drive Saturday night around 10:50 for a male that had been shot. Once on scene officers located 27 year old Trey Mcgillicuddy inside the home with a gunshot wound to his chest. Medical aid was given to the victim,...
1 killed in Knox County ATV crash
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- An Edwardsport, Indiana man dies in an ATV crash early Sunday morning. Indiana State Police said its department, along with Knox County Sheriff's Office, responded to a single vehicle ATV crash near Chambers Cemetery and North Knox High School at 1 a.m. Sunday. ISP said...
Woman's car shot multiple times in Evansville
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Evansville on Sunday, damaging a woman's car. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were sent to a shooting in the area of East Riverside Drive and Culver Drive early Sunday morning around 2:15 a.m. Police talked to the victim, who said it...
Evansville Police investigating overnight stabbing
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department is investigating an overnight stabbing on the city’s south side. Just before 3:00 a.m. Monday morning, officers were called to the 1900 block of Plantation Court for someone who had been stabbed. Eyewitness News is waiting to learn more details from Evansville Police.
Recycling collections temporarily suspended for Evansville residents
Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) officials say recycling collections have been suspended temporarily for customers due to equipment problems. A news release from EWSU issued on Tuesday says that the bailing machine at Tri-State Resource Recovery is currently not operational, and that the parts needed to repair it may not be available until later in the week.
