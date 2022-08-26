Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Santa Fe's Delayed Veteran Banners Will Go Up Next WeekDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The Gay Rodeo Is Returning to Santa Fe, New Mexico for Its 30th YearDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Los Alamos: The Closed Town Of America That Unlocked The AtomTyler Mc.Los Alamos, NM
Opinion: Attorneys Are Appealing the Conviction of 'JB' WhiteDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The 'Rust' Armorer Has Stated that She Believes Santa Fe Authorities Mishandled the CaseDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Related
visitalbuquerque.org
Experience New Mexico’s Beauty on Horseback
New Mexico is nicknamed the Land of Enchantment for a reason. Stunning mountains, vast deserts and meandering rivers can all be found here. What better way to explore New Mexico’s beautiful landscape than on horseback? I headed out to The Stables at Tamaya to go on my first-ever horseback ride.
Frida Kahlo exhibit coming to Albuquerque
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After the highly successful exhibit of Beyond Van Gogh, Frida Kahlo the influential Mexican artist is getting similar treatment at the Immersive Pavilion in the Sawmill District. It’s a lot like the recent Beyond Van Gogh Exhibit with full room-sized projections. Except this exhibit does not focus on the artist’s work itself, […]
momcollective.com
Guide to the New Mexico State Fair for Families | September 8-18
Nothing makes me feel quite so nostalgic and full of that good ol’ fashioned New Mexico pride like a day at the New Mexico State Fair. It’s farm animals, fry bread, amazing local art, rodeos, concerts, cultural celebrations, silly fun, thrill rides, and so much more. It really is a celebration of our beautiful, diverse state, and it has been since 1938!
The Gay Rodeo Is Returning to Santa Fe, New Mexico for Its 30th Year
The rough and tumble rodeo scene is not for the faint of heart: the riding and roping contests embody the spirit of the Wild West, but many of these activities are dangerous and require an enormous amount of skill.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mountainliving.com
Ernest Thompson Handcrafts Fine Furnishings and Cabinetry for Over 50 Years
For nearly five decades, the builders at Ernest Thompson have made handcrafted furnishings using time-tested techniques, such as mortise-and-tenon joinery and French dovetailed drawers, carving and chiseling by hand rather than relying exclusively on the sort of machines often employed today. The attention to detail—and the gorgeous, often-ornate designs—inspired municipal...
ksfr.org
The City of Albuquerque unveils the B.R.A.I.N
State and city officials unveiled the Balanced Resource Acquisition and Information Network or B.R.I.A.N for short Tuesday morning at Albuquerque City Hall. The B.R.I.A.N has been in development for roughly 12 months and is a first-of-its-kind tool in the nation, and will allow the city to monitor utility use across all facilities in real time.
rrobserver.com
ABQ city councilor to compete in ‘Forged in Fire’
As an Albuquerque city councilor, Dan Lewis’ job is to help make policy. In his spare time, he also makes knives. And it’s bladesmithing that has landed the West Side legislator on a popular reality TV show. Lewis and his older brother, Tony, earlier this year filmed an episode of “Forged in Fire,” a History Channel competition show. It will air on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Check out Old Man Gloom ahead of this year’s Zozobra burning
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – While there is still a week away from the burning of Zozobra but Zozofest is now underway. At Zozofest people can get a first look at Old Man Gloom before he travels to Fort Marcy Park. It’s all happening on the western end of Santa Fe Place Mall. This year, the Zozobra […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Las Vegas, New Mexico Is Struggling with Post-Fire Water Pollution
"A sense of urgency could be felt in the flurry of activity around a pumping station as the loud, repetitive beep of heavy equipment punctuated the hurried pace. Amid the hubbub, supervisors quietly cheered the arrival of a large, four-way pipe connector — a simple but vital piece in the treatment system the crew was installing to boost this mountain community’s drinking water supply that otherwise will run out in a few weeks. Ashy sediment and other debris have washed into the Gallinas River, the area’s main water source, from the colossal burn scar left by the largest wildfire in New Mexico’s recorded history." —Scott Wyland.
Mayor Tim Keller vetos Safe Outdoor Spaces moratorium
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller vetoed the moratorium against sanctioned homeless camps last Friday. Now the city council is looking to overturn it. The empty lot adjacent to the Bethlehem Baptist Church on Bluewater Road already got denied once, but Mayor Keller’s veto has the church’s pastor and other similar applicants hoping the veto […]
Albuquerque pet adoption center still closed, costing city money
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque animal shelters are more packed than usual right now. So, why is the adoption center in a busy mall still closed? And why is the city still paying thousands of dollars in rent on it? With no shortage of animals needing homes, the city says it’s working to open […]
KOAT 7
'We were shocked': Couple hit with problem while trying to sell land in Edgewood
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Vast nothingness for miles is what makes Edgewood New Mexico so serene. “We used the property sometimes on the weekends. Just go by and enjoy nature,” said Celia Namvar. But sometimes in the quietest places, peace doesn't seem to exist. “We were shocked,” Namvar said....
IN THIS ARTICLE
losalamosreporter.com
Golfers Net $15,000 For YMCA Youth Scholarships And Programs
Taking first place at The Family YMCA’s Emily McGay & Roger Waterman Memorial Golf Classic tournament on Friday at Los Alamos Golf Course were Jacob Maestas, Eddie Duran, Brian Maestas and Art Martinez.(Key Construction Services) Photo by Jocelyn Chapman/YMCA. On the second place Pig & Fig Cafe team were,...
rrobserver.com
UNM students experience food insecurity, may be causing drop-outs
Many people probably remember that time they had to live off of Kraft mac n cheese and ramen noodles for a couple months in college. The tradition, it would seem, hasn’t disappeared from college dorms completely. Now, because students have trouble getting any food, the University of New Mexico...
Adoptions fees waived for ‘Bases Loaded’ pet event
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Albuquerque stepped up to the plate to adopt a pet at the city’s Bases Loaded adoption event. City officials say they have more than 800 pets who need forever homes at its east and west side shelters. Adoptions fees have been waived and those who choose to adopt dogs will […]
Los Alamos: The Closed Town Of America That Unlocked The Atom
Today, Los Alamos is a town in New Mexico that has a population of about 13,200 people as of 2020 according to the census. Right now, Los Alamos is pretty much just like any other small town in the state with very little difference between it and any other settlement you can find in the remote parts of New Mexico. However, this town has a very interesting and somewhat dark history associated with the Second World War and the Cold War. The United States of America was the first nation to unlock the secret of atomic energy to produce a weapon of mass destruction known as the atomic bomb. Los Alamos was a secret town that contained a classified research laboratory. This lab was part of the Manhattan Project: a secret scientific project primarily created to develop an atomic bomb to help end the World War with a final bang. The secret town was built to house thousands of scientists, engineers, and the families of these various people. The whole point of the secrecy was to keep United States nuclear scientists and whatever work they were a part of "away from prying eyes and ears".
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KRQE News 13
Early showers south, dry and warm elsewhere
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a rather hot Sunday as temperatures warmed a couple of degrees this afternoon compared to Saturday. Highs climbed into the upper 80s for Albuquerque, middle to upper 80s for Santa Fe, and upper 90s for Roswell. Some areas with higher terrain south and west saw some afternoon storm activity, mainly north of the Gila into the Black Mountains. Any leftover shower activity will fizzle shortly after sunset as skies turn mainly clear overnight. Temperatures will also be fairly mild before one more very hot day. Monday will have the highest temps in the forecast period with highs reaching into the lower 90s for the ABQ metro and Roswell nearly hitting triple digits.
Daily Lobo
Women bring the thunder to bare knuckle fighting
New Mexico held its first-ever Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship on Aug. 27 at the Rio Rancho Events Center, with the women proving to be a much more exciting watch than the men. New Mexico's own John Dobson, Eric Dobson, Jayme Hinshaw and Will Santiago each took home a win throughout the night.
Strong storms possible for parts of New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today will feature increased activity across the eastern half of the state as a backdoor front pushes into New Mexico. High pressure over the four corners will continue to draw in drier air to the western part of the state. In Albuquerque, this afternoon is expected to remain quiet and hot. By […]
rrobserver.com
A woman-owned automotive repair shop wants to come to RR
From left, service adviser Kyler Petty, Jesse Jackson, owner of Mango Automotive, and service advisers Chad Cummings and Kellby Medford inside the lobby of Mango Automotive. On the far left sits a mango plushie named Mia. (Liam DeBonis/Journal) Jesse Jackson calls her business Mango. But it’s not a grocery store....
Comments / 0