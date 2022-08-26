Read full article on original website
Back 4 Blood – “Children of the Worm” Launch Trailer
Ready for a new Act? Children of the Worm has 6 brand-new chapters along with a new Cleaner, 8 exclusive character skins, 12 exclusive weapon skins, new weapons, accessories, and cards.
Company of Heroes 3 - Play Your Way
Company of Heroes 3 will be the biggest game ever in Franchise launch history. On release Company of Heroes 3 will feature two distinct singleplayer experiences, four unique factions for multiplayer and co-op skirmish, and new gameplay mechanics, all set in a stunning Mediterranean Theatre of war.
The Upcoming “Winnie-The-Pooh” Horror Movie Has Its First Trailer And…Oh, Bother
Deep in the Hundred Acre Wood, where Christopher Robin...gets slain.
Netflix Is Bringing Immortality To Mobile
Alongside today's launch, developer Half Mermaid announced that its new game Immortality will be coming to Mobile in collaboration with Netflix. Half Mermaid did not clarify a release date, but did say the mobile version would come "very soon." The official Half Mermaid Twitter account tweeted that the team is "taking some extra time on our mobile release to ensure it's the best possible experience for Netflix members around the world." The team also announced an eventual Mac version, which will be releasing "as soon as we can get it to you!"
Netflix Lands Hunter X Hunter, Berserk, And More Classic Anime
Netflix has has teamed up with Nippon TV again for a new licensing deal, that will add 13 anime series from the Japanese network to the streaming platform's library. The new additions include a number of cult-classic anime series with high episode counts, so there'll be plenty of binging available as these licensed series roll out.
Get The Original Mafia Game For Free Starting September 1
To celebrate the Mafia franchise's 20th anniversary, the original Mafia title will be free on Steam from September 1 through September 5. Once you’ve claimed the game, it’s yours to keep forever--so make sure you find time to add the mob adventure to your Steam library. It’s hard...
Wonder Girl #2022 Annual
After an unforgettable first visit to Themyscira (see Trial of the Amazons), Yara Flor has been crowned Wonder Girl and her Esquecida tribe accepted into the Amazon sisterhood…so what now? The jungles of Brazil beckon our heroes home, just in time for some new adventures! You won’t want to miss this oversize issue packed with never-before-seen stories about the mysterious new tribe and their most famous member!
Immortality Review - A Most Unusual Camera
There's a moment in movies where a restless, investigative protagonist falls down a proverbial rabbit hole and unveils a startling truth, reframing everything they thought they knew. The allure of Immortality, much like other games from Sam Barlow and Half Mermaid, is that it casts the player in this exciting role and builds to its ultimate unveiling. It's borderline impenetrable at times, as both the basic A to B plot and its greater themes are much more opaque than the team's prior puzzles. And yet, it's not really worse off for it. Despite--and sometimes because of--the dizzying effect of falling down the rabbit hole, Immortality becomes another standout narrative. It's similar to its predecessors, Telling Lies and Her Story, in some key ways, but more thought-provoking, too, and certainly more unnerving than you'll be prepared for.
The Flash #2022 Annual - Best-Laid Plans
It’s been a wild time for Wally West and Linda Park-West: their children are regaining their powers, Wally is bouncing between realms, and Linda is dealing with a mysterious power surge! Now, as Linda begins doing research for her upcoming book, Wally comes along for some quality time, and the couple end up on an adventure neither expected!
House Of The Dragon Episode 3 Trailer Teases First Epic Battle With The Crabfeeder
HBO has published a trailer for House of the Dragon Episode 3, which appears to include the show's first epic battle sequence. Spoilers for the Game of Thrones prequel follow below. It appears that the Sea Snake and Daemon are teaming up to fight the Crabfeeder, a villain who nails...
The Last Of Us Part I Review - Desolation Row
Joel looks different in The Last of Us Part I. It took me a while to notice, but once I did, it was hard to unsee. There's a pain in his eyes. His clothes and features are the same, but there's a quiet, unmistakable torment imprinted on his face. I've played The Last of Us nearly a dozen times across PS3 and PS4, and I had never seen it worn so plainly. I know Joel has a troubled past because The Last of Us Part I goes out of its way to show you a traumatic death in the opening scene, but that pain was never etched into his facial features this clearly.
Winnie The Pooh Horror Movie's First Trailer Shows Pooh And Piglet Viciously Killing People
The first full-length trailer for the Winnie the Pooh horror movie, Blood and Honey, has arrived. It's a slasher take on the famous children's story by A.A. Milne, and the debut trailer is very unsettling. Craig David Dowsett and Chris Cordell star as humanoid versions of Pooh and Piglet. Christopher...
Konami Confirms New Game From Famous Series Will Be Announced At TGS
Konami has announced that it will reveal a new game related to one of its classic franchises next month at the Tokyo Game Show. Voice actor Yuki Kaji will be on stage to "represent the fans" of the game, which Konami describes as being linked to a "world-famous" series. According...
Sonic Frontiers Preorders Are Discounted Already
Sonic Frontiers will offer a fresh spin on 3D Sonic platforming in just a couple short months. If you're looking forward to the Blue Blur's upcoming outing, you can save on your preorder through Fanatical right now. Fanatical is offering a $7 discount on PC preorders. You'll also get a voucher for 5% off your next purchase along with the Adventurer’s Treasure Box preorder bonus.
