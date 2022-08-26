ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

People are only just discovering that 3 towers collapsed on 9/11

It may have been one of the worst tragedies in modern American history, but many people are only just discovering that a third tower went down on 9/11. has revealed how many years some users went until they discovered the fate of Tower Seven, a much smaller tower that was part of the sprawling World Trade Center complex.
21-stone beast shark fights with British fisherman and snaps his rod

A man fishing off the Isle of Wight hooked a miniature megalodon. Angler Ray Breton filmed himself trying to reel in a 300lbs porbeagle shark as it thrashed in the water. It took Breton an hour to get the shark under control, and at one point, the toothy animal snapped his rod in half. Watch Breton's footage below:
Whitney Burney Leaving WOOD-TV: Where Is the Michigan Reporter Going?

Whitney Burney has been bringing the latest news to her hometown of Grand Rapids on WOODTV for four years. Now the fantastic reporter is moving to the next step of her career. Whitney Burney announced she is leaving WOOD-TV in September 2022. Her early announcement surprised News 8 viewers. They want to know where the news anchor is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from Grand Rapids. Here’s what Burney said about her departure from News 8.
Eddie Hall drives his tank through McDonald’s drive-thru

Eddie Hall is clearly no stranger to a bit of chaos - from his accolades of the UK's Strongest Man, Britain's Strongest Man and England's Strongest Man to his very unorthodox prep for said competitions. And now, the 34-year-old's latest venture follows him driving his tank straight through a McDonald's...
