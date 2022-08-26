Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
People are only just discovering that 3 towers collapsed on 9/11
It may have been one of the worst tragedies in modern American history, but many people are only just discovering that a third tower went down on 9/11. has revealed how many years some users went until they discovered the fate of Tower Seven, a much smaller tower that was part of the sprawling World Trade Center complex.
Terrifying moment wild bear goes for tourist who got out of car for selfie
Terrifying footage shows the moment a wild bear lunged at a tourist who tried to take a selfie with it. Check it out here:. While you would assume most people know at this point not to go near wild, carnivorous animals - you know, the kind that like to eat humans - apparently this lesson needs to be reiterated.
Reading Festivalgoer describes 'absolute warfare' after escaping 'apocalyptic' Sunday night scenes
A Reading Festival goer has given his version on the utterly 'apocalyptic' events that took place on Sunday. Watch below as a tent is set on fire:. As shown in the clip above, various social media posts have documented a number of people who have been setting fire to tents.
21-stone beast shark fights with British fisherman and snaps his rod
A man fishing off the Isle of Wight hooked a miniature megalodon. Angler Ray Breton filmed himself trying to reel in a 300lbs porbeagle shark as it thrashed in the water. It took Breton an hour to get the shark under control, and at one point, the toothy animal snapped his rod in half. Watch Breton's footage below:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Festival Uber drivers slammed for 'demanding £100 in cash for £26 journeys'
Uber drivers who arrived to take people home from Leeds Festival this weekend have been accused of charging fees of up to £100 for a journey that would ordinarily set someone back around a quarter of that fee. As people rushed to get away from the huge music festival...
earnthenecklace.com
Whitney Burney Leaving WOOD-TV: Where Is the Michigan Reporter Going?
Whitney Burney has been bringing the latest news to her hometown of Grand Rapids on WOODTV for four years. Now the fantastic reporter is moving to the next step of her career. Whitney Burney announced she is leaving WOOD-TV in September 2022. Her early announcement surprised News 8 viewers. They want to know where the news anchor is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from Grand Rapids. Here’s what Burney said about her departure from News 8.
Woman calls for adults-only flights after listening to a child cry during her journey
An American woman has called on airlines to offer child-free flights after sitting through a three-hour flight from hell. Florida woman Morgan Lee took to TikTok to make the observation after a particularly harrowing experience with a child who certainly didn't enjoy their journey. "Why isn’t there such a thing...
Eddie Hall drives his tank through McDonald’s drive-thru
Eddie Hall is clearly no stranger to a bit of chaos - from his accolades of the UK's Strongest Man, Britain's Strongest Man and England's Strongest Man to his very unorthodox prep for said competitions. And now, the 34-year-old's latest venture follows him driving his tank straight through a McDonald's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man claims his BMW was severely damaged after 'airport valet' took it for joyride
A man has claimed his BMW was severely damaged after valet parking staff at the airport took it for a ‘joy ride’, urging others to take a much ‘safer’ option to avoid the same fate. Watch his TikTok video here:. Leo Wood (@leo mcph03) shared a...
LADbible
33K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you the latest viral and entertainment news from around the world.https://www.ladbible.com
Comments / 0