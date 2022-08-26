Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Four restaurants in Wisconsin that have been on Guy Fieri's TV show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives"Joe MertensWisconsin State
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Yardbarker
Watch: Huge crash at Daytona wipes out entire top 15 in NASCAR race
The majority of the field at the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway wiped out in a huge crash Sunday that seemingly could've been avoided. The race was originally scheduled to happen Saturday evening, but was delayed due to wet weather. When rain arrived again Sunday, NASCAR was slow to react with a caution flag. Instead, the field drove into a wet Turn 1 and both of the leaders, Denny Hamlin and Daniel Suárez, spun and collected most of the cars behind them in a massive wreck.
gmauthority.com
1969 Chevy Camaro ZL-1 Races A 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon: Video
GM Authority has shared countless videos from the Cars and Zebras channel on YouTube in recent years, all of which have featured stock vintage muscle cars competing in a factory drag racing series based out of Michigan. Today, we’re back with yet another clip from this American iron-obsessed channel, but this video is slightly different than the rest, showing a vintage 1969 Chevy Camaro ZL-1 racing a modern-day Dodge Challenger Demon down the 1320.
Daytona race winner penalized; Removed from NASCAR Playoffs
NASCAR issues stiff L2 penalty after Daytona International Speedway. Over the weekend, NASCAR visited Daytona International Speedway. The 2.5-mile oval hosted the NASCRA Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series. View the NASCAR penalty report after Daytona below. Jeremy Clements drove to victory lane during Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series event. The...
MotorTrend Magazine
Vintage 1963 Corvette Race Car Found After Being Parked for 44 Years!
The world is full of undiscovered treasures. Some people use metal detectors to dig up lost wonders, and others hunt garage sales for that pot of gold at the end of the proverbial rainbow. Gearheads, however, search the classifieds for their automotive lost treasure. This is that story, but this time around it wasn't the high-tech interwebs, it was a printed ad in a small-time newspaper. Yep, those still exist.
Richard Childress Put Kyle Busch in a Headlock and Punched Him During 2011 Confrontation
Richard Childress is a product of the old-school, wild-west days of NASCAR. The Winston-Salem, North Carolina-born businessman got his start as a NASCAR driver back in the ’70s and has thrived as the owner of Richard Childress Racing since the mid-’80s. When it comes to stock car racing, the man’s pretty much seen it all.
Hundreds Of Unfinished Ford Trucks Are Being Stashed At Kentucky Speedway
The supply chains continue to be crippled by the ongoing chip shortage. We reported on nearly 100,000 unfinished GM products sitting in a field, and rival Ford has been hit hard on the Bronco delays along with various trucks and SUVs. Last year a stockpile of Ford trucks filled lots at the Kentucky Speedway, but now the backlog is forming again. The latest Ford bottleneck of trucks like the Ford F-350 Super Duty is rapidly growing in the hundreds.
Top Speed
The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines
Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
NASCAR fan turns $13 bet into nearly $1m after Daytona race
On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series raced in Daytona Beach, Florida. The race on the 2.5-mile oval of Daytona International Speedway was the regular-season finale. One fan put a lot less on the line with the possibility of a big pay day. He laid down a bet of $13.49. The...
Top Speed
This Lifted C5 Corvette is Peak American Craziness
When it comes to modified sports cars, your first thought would generally be aerodynamics or exhaust upgrades. Maybe lowering springs or coilovers would be on your short list of necessary upgrades in order to make it more capable than before on the road and the racetrack. The go-to sports car when thinking like this tends to be the all-American Chevrolet Corvette. Semi-compact, fast, aggressively styled, and surprisingly usable, the Corvette for many is the perfect or ideal sports car. But what if your sense of adventure takes over when buying? Some go for a lifted truck to go off-road. But what if you want both?
NBC Sports
Chase Elliott’s Southern 500 car has special design, meaning
When 16-year-old Dani (Gamel) Cuevas pondered how to capture her stay at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta in a design of Chase Elliott’s Cup car, she quickly found inspiration. “When I was in the hospital, I spent a lot of time with therapy dogs,” Dani told NBC Sports.
FOX Sports
Toyota enters playoffs with Busch brothers still in limbo
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — As he addressed members of the media during a rain delay Sunday at Daytona International Speedway, Toyota Racing Development's David Wilson made sure to mention that Toyota is the only manufacturer to have a driver make the final round of the playoffs every year since the current system was instituted in 2014.
Richard Petty’s Black Flag at Darlington Came 25 Years After His NASCAR Retirement
It’s been more than 25 years since Richard “The King” Petty retired from NASCAR for good. But, while the 1992 season finale in Atlanta was the last time the seven-time Cup Series champion officially competed in a NASCAR-sanctioned event, it wasn’t the last time he would drive around a NASCAR track.
Road & Track
Red Bull May Be Considering Colton Herta, America's Most Promising Driver, for F1
If you watch IndyCar, you know Colton Herta is already one of the most exciting drivers in all of auto racing. Andretti Autosport's young American star has the highlights, wins, and raw speed to match up with anyone in the world, but his continent-hopping pursuit of a Formula 1 seat seemed to have stalled out last offseason and not picked back up since. After a little bit of McLaren-related chaos, he reportedly has a new hope.
Growing Pile of Unfinished Ford Trucks Is Visible From Space Again
Planet.orgLast year, Ford stashed thousands of unfinished Super Duty trucks at Kentucky Speedway. It's now happening again as the chip shortage drags on.
Fastest Chevrolet Camaros in History by Decade
The fastest Chevrolet Camaros are formidable machines. However, not every car is up to the standards of certain Z28s and ZL1 editions. The post Fastest Chevrolet Camaros in History by Decade appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Martini Mustang Is A Rolling Work Of Art
If you’re anything like us, you’ve seen so many car builds that you’re not easily impressed. However, this Martini Mustang really made us stop and marvel as it is a work of art on four wheels, not just another warmed-over first-gen Ford Mustang Fastback. As you can see and hear about in the included video, this vehicle is packed full of interesting details it can take someone a while to even fully appreciate.
The Most Popular Cars From Every Decade
In the last 120-plus years, we have made an awful lot of cars. The vast majority of them have been rusted, recycled, and crushed to oblivion, but still many remain. Some are aging hulks lost under piles of detritus in country barns, while others sit gleaming under the lights of museums across the globe. However much we might like to preserve antique and classic cars, not all of them were popular in their day. Some of the most loved cars of the past were sales failures. Anyone sporting a classic Edsel can tell you about that.
