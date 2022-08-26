When it comes to modified sports cars, your first thought would generally be aerodynamics or exhaust upgrades. Maybe lowering springs or coilovers would be on your short list of necessary upgrades in order to make it more capable than before on the road and the racetrack. The go-to sports car when thinking like this tends to be the all-American Chevrolet Corvette. Semi-compact, fast, aggressively styled, and surprisingly usable, the Corvette for many is the perfect or ideal sports car. But what if your sense of adventure takes over when buying? Some go for a lifted truck to go off-road. But what if you want both?

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO