Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts
The Los Angeles Rams have a plethora of targets for Matthew Stafford to throw to this upcoming season. With Allen Robinson joining Cooper Kupp as a free agent addition this offseason, it looks like the Rams offense is poised to be even better than it was last season. Unfortunately, it appears they may have released […] The post Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Twin Brothers Reportedly Cut By NFL Team On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a move that NFL fans don't see very often. The front office released twin brothers Carlos and Khalil Davis from their roster. Carlos Davis has appeared in 11 games for the Steelers since 2020, racking up 11 combined tackles and two tackles for loss.
Lions shockingly cut former 1st-round pick
With roster cuts coming around the league, notable players are being released from every team. The Detroit Lions are no different. In an effort to get their roster to 53 players before the start of the season, the Lions released a former-first-round pick in linebacker Jarrad Davis. The Lions added...
49ers Released Former Packers Draft Pick On Sunday
The San Francisco 49ers released cornerback Ka'dar Hollman on Sunday afternoon, they announced. Hollman, a 2019 sixth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers, signed a reserve/futures contract with the 49ers back in February. He recorded nine tackles in three preseason games, but that wasn't enough to crack the team's final...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's New Appearance
Tom Brady had a small new look during a Buccaneers media conference on Saturday night. His face looked a bit different and it has fans wondering if he had some work done to it. "Tom Brady was def MIA getting plastic surgery. His face is giving handsome Squidward," one fan...
Minnesota Vikings schedule: Kirk Cousins and Co. prep for opener against rival Packers
2022 Minnesota Vikings schedule: Week 1 Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 11 Packers @ Vikings 4:25 PM
NFL World Reacts To Vikings' Crushing Injury News
It's been a trying couple of years for Vikings wideout Bisi Johnson. Per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Minnesota receiver "is feared to have suffered a torn ACL in Saturday’s preseason finale." Noting, "It’s the other knee from the ACL tear Johnson had in camp last year."
Packers cut one of Aaron Rodgers’ favorite targets
Reports out of the Green Bay Packers camp say that the team is planning on cutting one of quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘s favorite new wide receivers. Juwann Winfree has received high praise from the quarterback throughout training camp but that doesn’t seem to be enough to keep him on the team.
Saints Initial 53-man Roster
There's almost certain to be some shuffling before the September 11 season opener at Atlanta, but here's a look at coach Dennis Allen’s initial roster selections for New Orleans.
Vikings acquire Texans’ 2020 2nd-round pick in trade
The Minnesota Vikings are getting in on the trade festivities as the deadline draws closer to set their initial 53-man roster for the 2022 NFL season. The Vikings are acquiring 2020 second-round pick Ross Blacklock from the Houston Texans to bolster their defense, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Minnesota is sending Houston a sixth-round […] The post Vikings acquire Texans’ 2020 2nd-round pick in trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bucs Reportedly Cut Wide Receiver On Monday
Few teams in the NFL are as completely stacked at wide receiver as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. So when they release a wide receiver, teams are going to take notice. According to Bucs insider Greg Auman via Dov Kleiman, the Bucs have released wide receiver Jerreth Sterns. Sterns was an undrafted rookie out of Western Kentucky who led the FBS in receptions yards and touchdowns last year.
Weekly Fantasy Football rankings: Top QB, RB, WR, TE and K options in Week 1
The 2022 NFL season has arrived and that means it’s time for fantasy managers to start putting their lineups together.
RUMOR: Darren Waller nearing major move that will make Travis Kelce, George Kittle look twice
Las Vegas Raiders star Darren Waller is one of the best tight ends in the game and it appears he’s about to get paid better than any other. Per Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, Waller is currently in negotiations for a record-setting extension that will pay him $16 million per season. That would surpass George […] The post RUMOR: Darren Waller nearing major move that will make Travis Kelce, George Kittle look twice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jaguars Announce 2022 53-Man Roster
The Jaguars have their first roster under head coach Doug Pederson.
Tennessee Titans reveal initial 53-man roster for 2022
The Tennessee Titans have revealed their initial 53-man roster ahead of the 2022 campaign. After a month-plus of training camp and preseason, the Titans have their initial group ahead of the regular season, which begins on Sept. 11 in Nashville against the New York Giants. Tennessee had no shortage of...
Tracking Packers practice squad additions to start 2022
The Green Bay Packers can start signing players to the practice squad after the waiver period ends on Wednesday. All NFL teams can carry 16 players on the practice squad during the 2022 season. The Packers released 19 players and waived six others with injuries on Tuesday, but many will...
Patriots make roster cuts, set initial 53-man roster
BOSTON -- With the deadline to trim rosters to 53 players hitting on Tuesday, the New England Patriots were busy.The team placed the following players on injured reserve:DE Henry AndersonWR Kristian WilkersonDefensive lineman Daniel Ekuale was placed on the suspended list, for his two-game suspension that was issued in June.The following players were cut:TE Devin AsiasiDB Justin BethelOL Drew DesjarlaisOL Yasir DurantOL James FerentzOL Arlington HambrightWR Josh HammondRB Kevin HarrisDB Brad HawkinsWR Lil'Jordan HumphreyLB Harvey LangiLB Cameron McGroneCB Terrance MitchellOL Bill MurrayWR Tre NixonDL Jeremiah Pharms Jr.DL LaBryan RayOL Kody RusseyOL Will ShermanTE Matt SokolRB J.J. TaylorK Tristan VizcainoLB Nate...
The Ringer
Justin Herbert Is Known for His Arm. But His Mental Game May Be Even Better.
In hindsight, it was probably a bad question. That became clear as Los Angeles Chargers quarterbacks coach Shane Day looked off into the spotless Costa Mesa sky searching for an answer. I had asked him to pick out the best play he’d seen Justin Herbert make during their first year working together, and he was struggling—not because he had trouble coming up with an answer. There were just too many options to choose from.
Vikings running back drawing significant trade interest in contract year
The Minnesota Vikings, much like every other team in the NFL, are beginning the process of trimming their roster down to the 53 man limit. While releasing players is the easiest way to accomplish that, there are some players on their roster that could be trade candidates, and one of them is backup running back Alexander Mattison.
